Fedora Linux is a popular open-source operating system known for its stability, security, and user-friendliness. However, Fedora does not have pre-installed proprietary fonts, such as Microsoft Fonts. This can be a problem for Windows users who have switched to Fedora and need these fonts for their work or for individuals who receive documents with embedded Microsoft fonts.

This guide will show you how to install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux using the command line terminal and the msttcore-fonts-installer package. The process is straightforward and will only take a few minutes to complete.

Step 1: Update Fedora

Before you begin, it is important to ensure that all your system packages are up-to-date to avoid conflicts. To do this, run the following command in the terminal:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Install Microsoft Fonts

First, you need to install the required packages, which should already be installed on most systems. Run the following command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install curl cabextract xorg-x11-font-utils fontconfig

With the required packages installed, you can now download and install the Microsoft Core Fonts package. Run the following command in the terminal:

sudo rpm -i https://downloads.sourceforge.net/project/mscorefonts2/rpms/msttcore-fonts-installer-2.6-1.noarch.rpm

Upon completing the installation process, you should receive a message indicating that the Microsoft Fonts have been installed successfully.

To further confirm that the fonts have been installed correctly, you can follow the instructions in Step 3: Verify Microsoft Fonts to check the availability of the fonts in your system.

Step 3: Verify Microsoft Fonts

By default, Microsoft Fonts should be available in most applications. To confirm, you can launch the font application:

Activities > Show Applications > Fonts.

Example:

In the font application, you can search for fonts such as Arial, Calibri, and Tahoma to ensure that they have been installed.

Example Arial:

Example Calibri:

Example Times New Roman:

Additional Commands & Tips

Remove Microsoft Fonts

To remove Microsoft Fonts from your system, use the following command:

sudo dnf autoremove msttcore-fonts-installer

This will remove Microsoft Fonts, and upon re-opening the font application, you will see that the fonts are no longer available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux is a quick and straightforward process. Following the steps outlined in this guide, you can install Microsoft Fonts on your system in just a few minutes. Whether you are a Windows user who has recently switched to Fedora or need Microsoft Fonts for your work, this guide will provide you with the information you need to get started.

