Fedora Linux is a popular open-source operating system known for its stability, security, and user-friendliness. However, Fedora does not have pre-installed proprietary fonts, such as Microsoft Fonts. This can be a problem for Windows users who have switched to Fedora and need these fonts for their work or for individuals who receive documents with embedded Microsoft fonts.
This guide will show you how to install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux using the command line terminal and the msttcore-fonts-installer package. The process is straightforward and will only take a few minutes to complete.
Step 1: Update Fedora
Before you begin, it is important to ensure that all your system packages are up-to-date to avoid conflicts. To do this, run the following command in the terminal:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Step 2: Install Microsoft Fonts
First, you need to install the required packages, which should already be installed on most systems. Run the following command in the terminal:
sudo dnf install curl cabextract xorg-x11-font-utils fontconfig
With the required packages installed, you can now download and install the Microsoft Core Fonts package. Run the following command in the terminal:
sudo rpm -i https://downloads.sourceforge.net/project/mscorefonts2/rpms/msttcore-fonts-installer-2.6-1.noarch.rpm
Upon completing the installation process, you should receive a message indicating that the Microsoft Fonts have been installed successfully.
To further confirm that the fonts have been installed correctly, you can follow the instructions in Step 3: Verify Microsoft Fonts to check the availability of the fonts in your system.
Step 3: Verify Microsoft Fonts
By default, Microsoft Fonts should be available in most applications. To confirm, you can launch the font application:
Activities > Show Applications > Fonts.
Example:
In the font application, you can search for fonts such as Arial, Calibri, and Tahoma to ensure that they have been installed.
Example Arial:
Example Calibri:
Example Times New Roman:
Additional Commands & Tips
Remove Microsoft Fonts
To remove Microsoft Fonts from your system, use the following command:
sudo dnf autoremove msttcore-fonts-installer
This will remove Microsoft Fonts, and upon re-opening the font application, you will see that the fonts are no longer available.
Conclusion
In conclusion, installing Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux is a quick and straightforward process. Following the steps outlined in this guide, you can install Microsoft Fonts on your system in just a few minutes. Whether you are a Windows user who has recently switched to Fedora or need Microsoft Fonts for your work, this guide will provide you with the information you need to get started.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I need to have a Microsoft account to install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux?
A: No, you do not need a Microsoft account to install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux. The process can be completed using the command line terminal and the msttcore-fonts-installer package, which is available for free on the SourceForge website.
Q: Will installing Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux affect the performance of my system?
A: No, installing Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux will not affect the performance of your system. The process only adds font files to your system, which are small in size and have no significant impact on performance.
Q: Can I use Microsoft Fonts in all applications on Fedora Linux?
A: Yes, once you have installed Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux, you should be able to use them in all applications that support custom fonts. However, it is possible that some older applications may not support Microsoft Fonts.
Q: Are the Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux the same as the fonts on Windows?
A: Yes, the Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux are the same as the fonts on Windows. The msttcore-fonts-installer package contains the same font files used on Windows, so you can expect the same look and feel as you would on a Windows system.
Q: Can I install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux using a GUI interface?
A: No, you cannot install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux using a GUI interface. The process must be completed using the command line terminal and the msttcore-fonts-installer package.
Q: What is the msttcore-fonts-installer, and who maintains the package?
A: The msttcore-fonts-installer is a package that contains Microsoft Fonts and is used to install them on Fedora Linux. The package is maintained by a community of volunteers on the SourceForge website and is available for free. The msttcore-fonts-installer is an easy-to-use package that makes it simple to install Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux.
Q: Is there a full list of Microsoft fonts that will be added to my Fedora Linux system with the msttcore-fonts-installer?
A: Yes, there is a full list of Microsoft fonts that will be added to your Fedora Linux system with the msttcore-fonts-installer. Some of the fonts included in the package are Arial, Calibri, Tahoma, Times New Roman, Verdana, and many more. You can find a complete list of the Microsoft fonts included in the msttcore-fonts-installer package on the SourceForge website at https://mscorefonts2.sourceforge.net/, where the package is maintained and hosted.