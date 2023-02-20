How to Install Linux Kernel 6.2 on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8

The Linux operating system is a popular open-source platform used by developers, businesses, and individuals for its stability, security, and flexibility. Linux Kernel 6.2 is the latest version of the Linux Kernel, officially released by its creator, Linus Torvalds. This latest release comes just over a month after the previous version, Linux Kernel 6.1.

Linux Kernel 6.2 introduces several new features and updates to improve its performance and functionality. One significant addition is the out-of-the-box support for Intel Arc graphics, making it easier for users to run Intel’s new GPUs on their Linux systems. Additionally, support for Intel’s On-Demand driver is included, providing more power-saving options for Intel-based systems.

Another notable feature of Linux Kernel 6.2 is the support for Raspberry Pi 4K @ 60Hz display, a welcome addition for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts. The update also includes USB 4 Wake-on-Connect/Disconnect support, which improves connectivity and user experience.

Linux Kernel 6.2 also supports ChromeOS Human Presence Sensor (HPS), FBDEV support for the “nomodeset” option, and mainline support for Apple’s latest M1 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips. Early NVIDIA RTX 30/Ampere GPU support in Nouveau and updated Zstd compression code are also included in this latest version.

Moreover, Linux Kernel 6.2 expands its support for RISC-V architecture by introducing support for persistent memory devices. The update also adds Allwinner A100 and D1 display support within the Sun4i DRM driver and miscellaneous Btrfs performance enhancements.

If you’re running Rocky Linux 9 or Rocky Linux 8 on your desktop or server, this guide will help you install Linux Kernel 6.2 by using CLI commands to import the ELRepo. Follow the steps below for a smooth and hassle-free installation process.

Step 1: Update Rocky Linux

To ensure a successful installation of Linux kernels and avoid conflicts, it is crucial to update your system by checking and installing all existing packages. Therefore, it is recommended that you update your system before beginning the installation process.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Import ELRepo Repository

To install and upgrade Linux kernels using the dnf package manager without compiling kernels, you must first import the repository from the ELRepo project. This repository provides the latest available mainline kernel with regular updates. The first step is to import the GPG key to verify the installation package.

Use the following command to import the GPG key for a successful installation:

sudo rpm --import https://www.elrepo.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-elrepo.org

After importing the GPG key, the next step is to install the repository using the appropriate command for your distribution version. It is essential to ensure that you import the correct version for your system to avoid kernel installation failure. Follow the instructions below carefully to install the repository successfully.

Import ELRepo for Rocky Linux 9

sudo dnf install https://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-9.el9.elrepo.noarch.rpm -y

Import ELRepo for Rocky Linux 8

sudo dnf install https://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-8.el8.elrepo.noarch.rpm -y

After importing the repository, you can verify its successful import by checking for the supported kernels available for installation on ELRepo. To do this, you can search for ELRepo to see the list of supported kernels. By verifying the supported kernels, you can ensure that the repository is ready for installation. Follow the instructions below to search for supported kernels on ELRepo.

dnf list available --disablerepo='*' --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel

Example output:

kernel-ml.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-core.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-devel.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-devel-matched.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-doc.noarch 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-headers.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-modules.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-modules-extra.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-tools.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-tools-libs.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel kernel-ml-tools-libs-devel.x86_64 6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo elrepo-kernel

Step 3: Install Linux Kernel 6.2 with ELRepo

To install the Linux Kernel 6.2, use the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel install kernel-ml

If you require the full suite of kernel packages, including Linux Kernel headers, modules, and extra modules, use the following command and remove any packages you do not need. However, use the first command if you are unsure.

sudo dnf --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel install kernel-ml kernel-ml-core kernel-ml-headers kernel-ml-modules kernel-ml-modules-extra

After the installation is complete, reboot your system. During the boot window, select Kernel 6.2 if it is not set as the default. Remember, if you encounter any issues, you can switch to any kernel listed in the boot window.

sudo reboot

Example:

After rebooting your system, you can verify the successful installation of the new Kernel by checking its version and build.

uname -r

Example output:

6.2.0-1.el9.elrepo.x86_64

Congratulations, you have successfully installed the latest Linux kernel 6.2 on your Rocky Linux 9 or 8 workstation desktop or a headless server.

Additional Tips

Update Linux Kernel 6.2

To keep the Kernel up to date and avoid any potential conflicts, use the following command as you would with any other package to check and update your Linux Kernel 6.2 using the DNF manager:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

It is important to note that for any kernel updates, you will need to reboot your system to ensure the new Kernel is in use.

Restore Default Kernel

For users who experience bugs with the new kernel or other issues, it may be necessary to restore the default kernel. Follow the steps below to restore the default kernel:

Disable the ELRepo repository by using the following command:

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled elrepo

Confirm that the repository has been disabled by using the following command:

dnf repolist

Reinstall the default kernel packages by using the following command:

sudo dnf reinstall kernel kernel-core kernel-modules kernel-headers

Reboot your system by using the following command:

reboot

During the boot process, select the default Linux Kernel to use. This should automatically restore your previous kernel version.

Once you have successfully returned to your system, confirm that the 6.2 Linux kernel has been removed by using the following command:

uname -r

Optionally, you can remove all unused kernels by using the following command. However, exercise caution while using this command:

sudo dnf --setopt=protected_packages= remove $(rpm -q kernel-core | grep -v $(uname -r))

Conclusion

In conclusion, updating or restoring your Linux Kernel 6.2 is essential in ensuring that your Rocky Linux system operates at its best. Updating or restoring your kernel involves various commands that are easy to follow and execute in your terminal. By keeping your kernel up-to-date, you can take advantage of the new features and updates that can enhance the overall performance of your system. However, if you experience any issues with the new kernel, it is always possible to restore the default kernel using the steps mentioned earlier in this guide. By following these guidelines and exercising caution, you can maintain your Rocky Linux system’s stability, security, and flexibility.

