How to Install Golang on Fedora Linux

Golang, also known as Go, is a cutting-edge open-source programming language widely used to develop scalable and highly efficient applications. Its concise syntax and ease of use make it a popular choice among developers.

Golang has a multitude of features and benefits, including:

A clean and easy-to-read syntax that is easy to pick up and understand

Exceptional performance and speed that can handle heavy workloads with ease

Robust support for concurrency, enabling developers to tackle complex tasks with ease

A garbage collection mechanism that streamlines memory management, reducing the chances of errors

Statically and strongly typed language, providing more clarity and reducing the chances of errors

Fast compilation times, speeding up the development process and allowing developers to focus on important tasks.

This comprehensive guide will delve into the process of installing Golang on Fedora Linux using the command line terminal and the Fedora repository. Following this guide, you can easily install Golang on your Fedora Linux operating system and start building applications.

Step 1: Update Fedora

Before installing Golang, updating your Fedora Linux operating system is recommended. This will ensure that you have the latest version of the operating system and all its dependencies. To update Fedora, run the following command in the terminal or command-line interface:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Install Golang

DNF, which stands for Dandified YUM, is a package manager for Fedora Linux which you can use to install Golang on Fedora Linux. To install Golang using DNF, run the following command:

sudo dnf install golang

To verify that Golang has been installed successfully, run the following command:

go version

Step 3: Creating a Golang Test Application

Now that Golang is installed on your Fedora Linux operating system, it’s time to create a small program to test if everything is working as expected. This section will create a “Hello World” program in Golang.

Create a directory for the program using the following command:

mkdir go-hello

Create a .go file using the nano editor:

nano go-hello/hello.go

Add the following text to create the “Hello World” program:

package main import "fmt" func main() { fmt.Printf("Hello, World from LinuxCapable.com

") }

Create a go.mod file by running the following command:

nano go-hello/go.mod

Add the next line to the go.mod file:

module example.com/mod

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X). Change the directory to the go-hello directory and build the program by running the following command:

cd go-hello && go build

Finally, execute the “Hello World” program by running the following command:

./mod

Comments and Conclusion

This guide has offered an in-depth guide on installing Golang on Fedora Linux. The popularity of Golang is on the rise as more developers recognize its capabilities. With its robust features and efficient performance, Golang is well-suited for web development, system programming, and network programming. If you want to learn this versatile language, numerous online resources are available to help you get started.

For more information on using and developing with Go, visit the official documentation.

Frequently Asked Questions