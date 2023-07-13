For those using Pop!_OS and seeking enhanced system performance, the XanMod Kernel offers a compelling alternative to the default kernel. This guide will demonstrate how to install XanMod Kernel on Pop!_OS, providing a more responsive and optimized computing experience. It’s worth mentioning that XanMod is not compatible with Secure Boot.

Key Differences Between XanMod and Default Kernels

Performance Tuning : XanMod is optimized for high-performance CPUs, enhancing system responsiveness. In contrast, the default kernel aims to balance performance and power efficiency.

: XanMod is optimized for high-performance CPUs, enhancing system responsiveness. In contrast, the default kernel aims to balance performance and power efficiency. Task Scheduler : XanMod employs the CacULE scheduler, prioritizing interactive applications, while the default kernel uses the Completely Fair Scheduler.

: XanMod employs the CacULE scheduler, prioritizing interactive applications, while the default kernel uses the Completely Fair Scheduler. Kernel Preemption : XanMod allows for low-latency, real-time responsiveness through its preemptive model. The default kernel opts for a voluntary preemption model.

: XanMod allows for low-latency, real-time responsiveness through its preemptive model. The default kernel opts for a voluntary preemption model. Network Stack: XanMod features the BBR2 congestion control algorithm for potentially improved network speeds, whereas the default kernel uses the Cubic algorithm.

While XanMod offers several performance enhancements, the impact on your system will depend on your specific workload and hardware. Installing a new kernel carries some risk, so it’s advisable to back up important data before proceeding.

The following guide will detail the steps to install XanMod on Pop!_OS, offering you a pathway to improved system performance and stability. Stay tuned for the step-by-step installation instructions.

Import XanMod APT Repository on Pop!_OS

Step 1: Update Pop!_OS Before XanMod Kernel Installation

The XanMod Kernel installation starts with ensuring your Pop!_OS system is fully up-to-date. This action prevents potential conflicts that could arise during the XanMod kernel installation. Achieve this with the command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command first updates the list of available packages and then upgrades any outdated packages.

Step 2: Install Initial Packages for XanMod Installation on Pop!_OS

XanMod kernel installation requires specific packages, some of which are likely already installed on your Pop!_OS system. To make sure these necessary packages are present, execute the following command:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl -y

This command installs packages that facilitate software management and secure communication with repositories over HTTPS.

Step 3: Import XanMod Kernel APT Repository on Pop!_OS

The XanMod kernel installation largely depends on integrating the XanMod repository into your system. It’s a straightforward process made simple by utilizing the terminal and the apt package manager.

The first step is to import the GPG key for the XanMod repository to your system’s keyring. The keyring stores various keys that verify the authenticity of the packages you install. The required command is:

curl -fSsL https://dl.xanmod.org/gpg.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg > /dev/null

Once you’ve secured the key, proceed to import the XanMod repository with the following:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg] http://deb.xanmod.org releases main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

This command adds the XanMod repository to your system’s list of APT sources, making XanMod kernel packages accessible for installation.

To verify the successful integration of the repository, use the grep command:

grep xanmod /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

If everything has been executed correctly, the output should be:

Pin Using grep command to filter XanMod Kernel repository details on Pop!_OS.

Step 4: Refresh Package Listings After XanMod Import

With the XanMod repository now added, the next step is to refresh your system’s package listings:

sudo apt update

During the update, you may encounter newer packages from the XanMod repository that can replace some of your existing packages. To upgrade these packages, run the following:

sudo apt upgrade

Once you have completed these steps, your Pop!_OS system is primed and ready for the XanMod kernel installation.

Install XanMod Kernel on Pop!_OS

Understanding XanMod Kernel Choices

XanMod provides three primary kernel versions, each corresponding to different x86-64 psABI levels. Selecting the version that aligns with your system’s specific requirements is crucial.

x86-64 (linux-xanmod-x64v1)

This variant is suitable for CPUs such as AMD K8-family, AMD K10-family, AMD Family 10h (Barcelona), Intel Pentium 4 and Xeon (Nocona), Intel Core 2 (all variants), and all x86-64 CPUs.

x86-64-v2 (linux-xanmod-x64v2)

Designed with CPUs like AMD Family 14h (Bobcat), AMD Family 16h (Jaguar), AMD Family 15h (Bulldozer, Piledriver, Steamroller), Intel 1st to 3rd Gen Core (Nehalem, Westmere, Sandybridge, Ivybridge), Intel low-power Silvermont, Intel Goldmont (Apollo Lake, Denverton), and Intel Goldmont Plus (Gemini Lake) in mind.

x86-64-v3 (linux-xanmod-x64v3)

Intended for processors like AMD Family 15h (Excavator), AMD Family 17h (Zen, Zen+, Zen2), AMD Family 19h (Zen3), Intel 4th to 12th Gen Core (Haswell, Broadwell, Skylake, Alder Lake), and Intel 8th Gen Core (Cannon Lake).

Long-Term Support (LTS) Kernel Versions

If stability and long-term compatibility are your preferences, the LTS kernel versions are your go-to choice:

linux-xanmod-lts-x64v1 (x86-64)

linux-xanmod-lts-x64v2 (x86-64-v2)

linux-xanmod-lts-x64v3 (x86-64-v3)

Real-Time (RT) Kernel Versions

For low-latency performance, the real-time kernel versions come in handy:

linux-xanmod-rt-x64v2 (x86-64-v2)

linux-xanmod-rt-x64v3 (x86-64-v3)

Remember, proprietary NVIDIA, VirtualBox, VMware Workstation/Player, and other DKMS modules don’t offer official RT kernel support.

Experimental Kernel Version

For those who like to experiment with new features and optimizations, there’s an experimental kernel version:

linux-xanmod-x64v4 (x86-64-v4, AVX-512): Suitable for AMD Family 19h (Zen4), Intel 6th Gen Core (Skylake X), Intel 8th to 14th Gen Core (Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Sapphire Rapids, Emerald Rapids, Rocket Lake, Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake), and Intel Xeon (Cascade Lake, Cooper Lake).

XanMod Kernel Installation Commands

After understanding your needs, choose the right meta-package for optimal performance and compatibility. For instance, to install the latest XanMod kernel, you’d typically use the following command:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v3

Here are some command examples for installing various XanMod Kernel versions. Remember, the command depends on your system’s CPU generation and features.

Main Kernel Versions

To install the main kernel versions, use the following commands:

For x86-64 (linux-xanmod-x64v1), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v1

For x86-64-v2 (linux-xanmod-x64v2), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v2

For x86-64-v3 (linux-xanmod-x64v3), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v3

Long Term Support (LTS) Kernel Versions

To install the LTS kernel versions, use the following commands:

For linux-xanmod-lts-x64v1 (x86-64), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-lts-x64v1

For linux-xanmod-lts-x64v2 (x86-64-v2), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-lts-x64v2

For linux-xanmod-lts-x64v3 (x86-64-v3), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-lts-x64v3

Real-Time (RT) Kernel Versions

To install the RT kernel versions, use the following commands:

For linux-xanmod-rt-x64v2 (x86-64-v2), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-rt-x64v2

For linux-xanmod-rt-x64v3 (x86-64-v3), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-rt-x64v3

Experimental Kernel Version

To install the experimental kernel version, use the following command:

For linux-xanmod-x64v4 (x86-64-v4, AVX-512), use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v4

After you’ve installed the desired kernel version, reboot the system to finalize the installation using the command:

reboot

Upon reboot, it’s vital to confirm that the installation was successful. To verify the installed kernel, use the following command:

cat /proc/version

This command’s output will display the installed XanMod kernel version, affirming a successful installation post-reboot.

Pin Verifying XanMod Kernel installation on Pop!_OS using Neofetch.

Remove XanMod Kernel and Reverting to the Default Linux Kernel on Pop!_OS

This section provides a comprehensive guide on discontinuing the XanMod Kernel on your Pop!_OS system and transitioning back to the default Linux kernel. It’s a series of carefully explained steps designed to make the process hassle-free.

Step 1: Removal of XanMod Source From Pop!_OS

Begin the process by executing the command below in your terminal to remove the XanMod source:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

Delete XanMod GPG Key From Pop!_OS

If you’re confident you won’t need to reinstall XanMod, it’s considered good practice to delete the GPG key. Use the command below to do so:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg

Step 2: Listing Installed XanMod Kernel Packages on Pop!_OS

To view all the installed XanMod Kernel packages, the dpkg --list command is used. Enter the following command in your terminal:

dpkg --list | grep `uname -r`

Your terminal should then display all installed XanMod Kernel packages.

Pin How to list installed XanMod Kernels on Pop!_OS before removal.

Step 3: Remove XanMod Kernel Packages From Pop!_OS

The list generated from the previous step includes the XanMod Kernel packages that must be deleted. Execute the following command to uninstall them:

sudo apt autoremove linux-image-*.*.*-xanmod* linux-headers-*.*.*-xanmod* --purge

Pin Executing the final command to uninstall XanMod Kernel from Pop!_OS.

Step 4: Install Generic Linux Kernel on Pop!_OS

Before restarting your system, ensure the generic Linux Kernel is installed. Operating your system without a kernel can lead to significant complications. However, in most cases, the generic kernel should already be installed. Use the command below to make sure:

sudo apt install linux-image-generic

Most times, the Linux kernel-generic will be already installed, and you may see an output such as the example below:

linux-image-generic is already the newest version (6.2.6.76060206.202303130630~1689015125~22.04~ab2190e).

Step 5: Update GRUB and initramfs on Pop!_OS

You need to refresh GRUB and initramfs to be on the safe side. Accomplish this by running the command below:

sudo update-initramfs -u && sudo update-grub

Step 6: System Restart

To finalize the removal of XanMod, restart your computer by entering the command:

sudo reboot

Step 7: Confirmation of the Installation Rollback

After rebooting your system, you must confirm that the XanMod Kernel was uninstalled and that the generic kernel is active. Use the following command to verify:

cat /proc/version

The output should now reflect the default Linux Kernel version for the Pop!_OS version you are currently running.

Pin Successfully reverted to the generic Linux Kernel on Pop!_OS.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, we navigated the intricate process of installing the XanMod Kernel on Pop!_OS. We discussed preparing your system, executing the correct commands, and confirming a successful installation. We also detailed the steps to revert to the generic Linux Kernel should you discontinue using XanMod.

Remember, XanMod Kernel is an option for those seeking improved system responsiveness and performance. However, always weigh the benefits and potential risks before significantly modifying your system. A robust understanding of your system’s requirements and Kernel functionality will significantly aid your decision-making process.