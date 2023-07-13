How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS

For Pop!_OS enthusiasts aiming to elevate their system’s performance, the Liquorix Kernel emerges as a promising solution. This guide will illuminate the pathway to installing the Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS. Before diving in, it’s crucial to remember that this installation is best suited for systems with secure boot disabled.

Why Choose the Liquorix Kernel?

Desktop Optimization: Explicitly tailored for desktop environments, Liquorix ensures that multimedia applications run seamlessly.

Enhanced Speed: With Liquorix, users can anticipate a noticeably faster and more responsive system.

Key Features of Liquorix:

Voluntary Kernel Preemption: This feature prioritizes system responsiveness, guaranteeing a smoother user experience.

MuQSS CPU Scheduler: An evolution from BFS, this scheduler is designed to minimize latency, making it especially beneficial for audio and video applications.

Optimized Threading: Liquorix's intelligent resource threading ensures optimal performance, from routine tasks to more resource-intensive operations.

As we proceed, this guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough on how to install the Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS. By embracing Liquorix, you’re on the path to unlocking enhanced system performance and a more refined user experience.

Step 1: Update Your Pop!_OS System

Before we begin the installation process, ensuring your Pop!_OS system is completely updated is crucial. This important step prevents potential conflicts during the installation. To do this, open your terminal and execute the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Next, confirming that all the required packages are installed on your system is necessary. You can verify this by running the command below:

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Step 2: Add the Liquorix Kernel PPA on Pop!_OS

In this step, we’ll add the Liquorix Kernel from the Ubuntu Launchpad PPA. This approach allows for faster updates and ensures better compatibility. To add the appropriate version for your Pop!_OS distribution, run this command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:damentz/liquorix -y

Upon successful execution, you’ll see the following output in your terminal:

You are about to add the following PPA: Liquorix is a distro kernel replacement built using the best configuration and kernel sources for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. Website: https://liquorix.net Package Source: https://github.com/damentz/liquorix-package Kernel Source: https://github.com/zen-kernel/zen-kernel More info: https://launchpad.net/~damentz/+archive/ubuntu/liquorix gpg: keybox '/etc/apt/keyrings/A7654D8BAB1824F4D8F4E9D19352A0B69B72E6DF.keyring' created gpg: key 9352A0B69B72E6DF: public key "Launchpad PPA for Steven Barrett" imported gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1

After you’ve added the repository, updating your APT package manager to synchronize it with the new addition is important. Execute the following command to do this:

sudo apt update

Step 3: Install the Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS

Now, you’re ready to install the Liquorix Kernel. Open your terminal and input the following command to start the installation process:

sudo apt install linux-image-liquorix-amd64 linux-headers-liquorix-amd64

When the installation completes, you must reboot your system to finalize the changes. To do this, run:

reboot

Step 4: Verify the Liquorix Kernel Installation on Pop!_OS

After your system has restarted, verifying that the Liquorix Kernel was installed correctly is important. You can do this by executing the following command:

cat /proc/version

Pin Pop!_OS desktop showcasing the Liquorix Kernel installation, as evidenced by the Neofetch terminal output.

Additional Learning: Remove Liquorix Kernel from Pop!_OS and Restoring the Default Linux Kernel

Step 1: Deleting the Liquorix Kernel Repository on Pop!_OS

The initial phase of removing the Liquorix Kernel from your system involves deleting the repository through which it was installed. You can accomplish this by executing the following command in your terminal:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:damentz/liquorix -y

Upon executing the command, your terminal should display the following message:

You are about to remove the following PPA: Liquorix is a distro kernel replacement built using the best configuration and kernel sources for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. Website: https://liquorix.net Package Source: https://github.com/damentz/liquorix-package Kernel Source: https://github.com/zen-kernel/zen-kernel More info: https://launchpad.net/~damentz/+archive/ubuntu/liquorix

Step 2: Uninstallation of the Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS

Following removing the repository, the next step entails purging the Liquorix Kernel from your Pop!_OS system. You can do this by entering the subsequent command:

sudo apt autoremove *liquorix* --purge

During the uninstallation process, a warning prompt may appear on your terminal console:

Pin User prompt on Pop!_OS during the Liquorix Kernel removal process, emphasizing the importance of selecting “No” to proceed and complete the removal.

This warning is a signal that your system might not have a fallback kernel; select <No> . In case you have removed and cleaned up other kernels, it’s critical to reinstall the default Linux kernel. To do this, use the following command:

sudo apt install linux-image-generic

Neglecting this step could render your system unbootable.

Step 3: Updating GRUB and Initramfs on Pop!_OS

Updating GRUB and Initramfs once you’ve removed the Liquorix Kernel is essential. Be sure to run the commands in the appropriate sequence:

sudo update-initramfs -u && sudo update-grub

Step 4: System Reboot

Having completed the removal process, it’s time to restart your system to finalize the changes. You can do this by executing the following command:

sudo reboot

Step 5: Confirmation of Removal

After your system restarts, you should verify that the Liquorix Kernel has been removed successfully. You can check this by running the following:

cat /proc/version

Pin After removing the Liquorix Kernel, this Pop!_OS desktop screenshot shows the restored generic Linux Kernel, as confirmed by the Neofetch terminal display.

Wrapping Up the Installation Process on Pop!_OS

To conclude, the process we’ve walked through provides a comprehensive guide on how to install the Liquorix Kernel on Pop!_OS. By adhering to the outlined steps, you can seamlessly transition from the default Linux kernel to the Liquorix Kernel, an optimal choice for enhancing your system’s performance in desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads.

Though the process is straightforward, ensure you follow the steps meticulously to avoid potential pitfalls, considering the importance of having a fallback kernel and the consequences. As a final recommendation, always validate the changes to your system after each step and maintain an understanding of the commands being executed.