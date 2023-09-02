How to Install Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For individuals concerned about online privacy, Ungoogled Chromium serves as an excellent browser choice. This guide will detail installing Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish LTS or the older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS; this method will also work with the latest short-term release. Ungoogled Chromium is a specialized build of the Chromium web browser designed to maximize privacy and minimize data collection.

Key Features of Ungoogled Chromium for Ubuntu Users

Google-Specific Functionality Disabled : Ungoogled Chromium removes all components that interact with Google domains, including Safe Browsing and Google Cloud Messaging.

: Ungoogled Chromium removes all components that interact with Google domains, including Safe Browsing and Google Cloud Messaging. Runtime Google Request Blocking : The browser blocks internal requests to Google as a fail-safe measure, ensuring no connections are attempted to Google web domains.

: The browser blocks internal requests to Google as a fail-safe measure, ensuring no connections are attempted to Google web domains. Binary Stripping : All binaries are stripped from the source code, enhancing the privacy and security of the browser.

: All binaries are stripped from the source code, enhancing the privacy and security of the browser. Enhanced Customization : Ungoogled Chromium introduces new command-line switches and chrome://flags entries, allowing users to configure features that are disabled by default.

: Ungoogled Chromium introduces new command-line switches and chrome://flags entries, allowing users to configure features that are disabled by default. Search Engine Flexibility : The browser allows for customization of search engine suggestions and even offers an option to disable searching in the Omnibox.

: The browser allows for customization of search engine suggestions and even offers an option to disable searching in the Omnibox. Forced Pop-Ups into Tabs : All pop-ups are forced into tabs, providing a more streamlined browsing experience.

: All pop-ups are forced into tabs, providing a more streamlined browsing experience. URL Formatting: Automatic formatting of URLs in the Omnibox is disabled, offering users more control over their browsing.

Ungoogled Chromium is not just about disabling features that interact with Google; it also adds various enhancements and customizations, making it a compelling choice for users who prioritize privacy and control. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on how to install Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS, allowing you to take control of your online experience.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before Ungoogled Chromium Installation

Before diving into the installation process, updating your Ubuntu system’s APT (Advanced Packaging Tool) cache is crucial. An updated cache ensures your system knows the latest package versions, improving system security and stability.

Open your terminal and execute the following commands to update the APT cache and upgrade any outdated packages:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

If the system upgrade results in the update of many packages—especially core components like the Linux Kernel—it’s recommended to reboot your machine to complete the upgrade process.

Step 2: Select the Installation Method of Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu

Method 1: Install Ungoogled Chromium via PPA on Ubuntu 22.04

The PPA Method only supports the latest short-term release or Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish only. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal users will have to install the latest version using Flatpak.

PPA (Personal Package Archive) allows you to install third-party software packages unavailable in Ubuntu’s standard repository. For installing Ungoogled Chromium, you can utilize the XtraDeb Applications PPA. This PPA has a solid track record of offering reliable applications to Ubuntu users.

To add the XtraDeb Applications PPA to your system, run the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

After adding the PPA, updating the APT cache is necessary. This ensures your system knows the new packages from the newly added PPA.

Execute the following command to accomplish this:

sudo apt update

With the PPA set up and the APT cache updated, you can now install Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04. Use the following command to initiate the installation:

sudo apt install ungoogled-chromium

Pin Installing Ungoogled Chromium via PPA on Ubuntu 22.04 Screenshot

Method 2: Install Ungoogled Chromium via Flatpak and Flathub on Ubuntu

If you’re new to Ubuntu, or perhaps Linux in general, and aren’t sure how to install Flatpak, take a look at our guide. It provides step-by-step instructions for installing the latest version of Flatpak via its official PPA, along with some other useful tips.

First, ensure the Flathub repository is enabled with the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 using the following command:

flatpak install flathub com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium

Step 3: Launch Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04

Starting from the Terminal

You’ve successfully installed Ungoogled Chromium; now it’s time to launch it. If you’re already working in the terminal, you can start the browser directly from there using the following command:

ungoogled-chromium

Flathub Installations of Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu need to run the alternative command:

flatpak run com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium

Pin Ungoogled Chromium Successfully Launched for the First Time on Ubuntu 22.04

Launching via GUI

If you prefer interacting with graphical elements, you can launch Ungoogled Chromium by navigating to the application list. Here’s how to get there:

Go to Activities > Show Applications > Ungoogled Chromium

Pin Launching Ungoogled Chromium from the Show Applications Menu on Ubuntu 22.04

Additional Commands & Tips for Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu

How to Update Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04

Utilizing APT for Browser Updates

Since you’ve installed Ungoogled Chromium using a PPA, updating the browser is straightforward and similar to updating any other software on Ubuntu. Using the Advanced Packaging Tool (APT), you can keep your Ungoogled Chromium installation current alongside the rest of your system packages.

Run the following terminal commands to update your package list and then upgrade all installed packages, including Ungoogled Chromium:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

For Flatpak updates, run the following command that will blanket-check all Flatpak installations:

flatpak update

How to Remove Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 22.04

Removing the Software Package

If you decide that Ungoogled Chromium is unsuitable for your needs, removing it is as easy as running a single command in your terminal. Execute the following command to remove the Ungoogled Chromium package from your system:

sudo apt remove ungoogled-chromium

Deleting the XtraDeb Applications PPA

After you’ve successfully uninstalled Ungoogled Chromium, removing the associated PPA from your list of repositories is advisable, especially if you’re not planning on using it for other installations. To do so, execute the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

If you’ve installed additional applications from this repository, like FileZilla or others, don’t remove the entire repository—just uninstall Chromium. If you remove the PPA, you’ll disrupt the update process for any applications you’ve installed from it.

This step ensures that your system will not check this repository when running future updates, thus maintaining a clean and streamlined package management process.

Remove Ungoogled Chromium installed by Flatpak on Ubuntu

To remove Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu, which Flatpak installed, use the following command to remove the software:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium

Conclusion

Installing Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu involves several key steps, starting with updating the system’s APT cache for the latest package information. Subsequently, we added the trustworthy XtraDeb Applications PPA to our system repositories, proceeded with the installation of Ungoogled Chromium, and offered an alternative with Flatpak.

We also covered launching the browser through the terminal or a graphical interface. Lastly, we discussed essential maintenance commands for updating or uninstalling Ungoogled Chromium, ensuring you are well-equipped to manage the browser on your Ubuntu system effectively.