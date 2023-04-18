How to Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

The Brave Web Browser is an innovative, open-source browser that has quickly gained popularity for its emphasis on security, privacy, and speed. In a world where privacy concerns and security threats are on the rise, Brave offers users a refreshing alternative to traditional browsers.

Key Features and Distinctions:

Privacy and Security: Brave puts user privacy first, incorporating built-in features like automatic HTTPS upgrades, script-blocking, and third-party cookie blocking to ensure your browsing experience is as secure as possible.

Ad and Tracker Blocking: The Brave Shield feature blocks unwanted ads and trackers, not only providing a clutter-free browsing experience but also significantly reducing page load times.

Earn Rewards with Brave Ads: Brave introduces an innovative reward system called Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) that allows users to earn while they browse. You can opt-in to view non-intrusive, privacy-respecting ads and earn BAT, which can be used to support your favorite websites or exchanged for real-world currency.

Tor Integration: Brave includes a built-in Tor mode, allowing users to browse the web anonymously without needing to download or configure additional software.

Brave includes a built-in Tor mode, allowing users to browse the web anonymously without needing to download or configure additional software. Customization and Extensions: The browser offers extensive customization options, allowing users to tailor their browsing experience to their preferences. Brave is compatible with most Chrome extensions, making it easy to expand its functionality even further.

This guide will demonstrate how to install Brave on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa long-term releases, but the same methods can be used on short-term releases of Ubuntu. The guide will also cover installing the stable, beta, or nightly version of Brave, which can all be installed together as they share separate installations.

Section 1: Import Brave Repository

Step 1: Update Ubuntu

Before starting the installation process, it is essential to ensure that your Ubuntu system is up to date. This will minimize potential conflicts and ensure that all dependencies are met. To update your system, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install the Required Packages

To successfully install Brave Browser, there are several software packages that you need to have installed on your system. Run the following command in your terminal to install these required packages:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl ca-certificates -y

If unsure, run the command; it will not harm you. These are the most common software packages found on nearly all Linux distributions.

Step 3: Import Brave Repository

There are three options for the Brave Browser installation: stable, beta, and nightly builds. The stable version is recommended for most users as it offers the most reliable browsing experience. However, if you are an advanced user or curious about upcoming features, you can install the beta or nightly build repositories, which are separate installations.

Option 1 – Import Brave Browser Stable (Recommended)

To import the GPG key for the stable version of Brave Browser, execute the following command:

curl -s https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg > /dev/null

Next, add the stable repository by running this command:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

Option 2 – Import Brave Browser Beta

To import the GPG key for the beta version of Brave Browser, execute the following command:

curl -s https://brave-browser-apt-beta.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg > /dev/null

Next, add the beta repository by running this command:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-beta.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-beta.list

Option 3 – Import Brave Browser Nightly

To import the GPG key for the nightly version of Brave Browser, execute the following command:

curl -s https://brave-browser-apt-nightly.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-nightly-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-nightly-archive-keyring.gpg > /dev/null

Next, add the nightly repository by running this command:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-nightly-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-nightly.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-nightly.list

Step 4: Update the Package List

After adding the desired Brave repository, you must update the package list to include the newly added repository. To do this, execute the following command:

sudo apt update

Section 2: Install Brave Browser

Depending on the repositories you imported in the previous section, you can now install the Brave Browser stable version or any other branches (beta or nightly). This guide will cover the installation commands for all options.

Step 1: Install Brave Browser Stable

To install the stable version of Brave Browser, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install brave-browser

After the installation is complete, you can verify the successful installation and check the build and version by running this command:

brave-browser --version

Option 1: Install Brave Browser Beta

If you have imported the beta repository and would like to install the beta version of Brave Browser, run the following command:

sudo apt install brave-browser-beta

To verify the installation and check the beta version, execute the following command:

brave-browser-beta --version

Option 2: Install Brave Browser Nightly

If you have imported the nightly repository and wish to install the nightly version of Brave Browser, use this command:

sudo apt install brave-browser-nightly

After installing the nightly version, you can confirm the installation and check the nightly build version by running this command:

brave-browser-nightly --version

Section 3: Launch the Brave Browser

After successfully installing the desired version(s) of Brave Browser, it’s time to launch the browser and start enjoying its features. There are several methods to run Brave Browser on your system, depending on your preference.

Step 1: Launch Brave Browser via Terminal

You can launch Brave Browser directly from the terminal by executing the appropriate command based on the version you have installed:

For the stable version:

brave-browser

For the beta version:

brave-browser-beta

For the nightly version:

brave-browser-nightly

Step 2: Launch Brave Browser via GUI

While launching Brave Browser from the terminal might be helpful in some cases, it might not be the most convenient method. You can easily find and launch Brave Browser from your desktop environment using the following steps:

Click on Activities or your system’s application launcher. Click on Show Apps or a similar option to display the installed applications. Locate the Brave Web Browser icon and click on it to launch the browser.

If you have many applications installed and can’t find Brave Browser quickly, use the search feature in the Applications menu to locate it.

Example of Brave application icons on Ubuntu:

Section 4: Getting Started with Brave on Ubuntu

This section will discuss various tips and customizations to help you get the most out of your Brave Browser experience on Ubuntu Linux. These tips are specifically tailored for Ubuntu Linux users and will enhance your browsing experience while maintaining privacy and security.

Tip 1: Customize Brave Browser’s Appearance

Brave Browser allows you to customize its appearance to match your preferences. You can personalize the browser by following these steps:

Open Brave Browser and click on the Settings icon (the gear icon) located at the bottom-right corner of the New Tab page or access it through the hamburger menu (≡) at the top-right corner and then click on Settings. In the Settings menu, select Appearance from the left sidebar. Here, you can customize various aspects of the browser’s appearance, such as: Theme : Choose between the Light and Dark themes or use the System default option.

: Choose between the Light and Dark themes or use the System default option. Show home button : Toggle the visibility of the home button in the address bar.

: Toggle the visibility of the home button in the address bar. Show bookmarks bar: Toggle the visibility of the bookmarks bar.

Tip 2: Configure Brave Shields for Enhanced Privacy

Brave Shields is a built-in feature that provides enhanced privacy and security by blocking ads, trackers, and other harmful content. To configure Brave Shields, follow these steps:

Click on the Brave Shields icon (the lion’s head) in the address bar. You can enable or disable Brave Shields for the current website by toggling the switch at the top. Customize the settings according to your preferences, such as: Ads and trackers : Choose to block or allow ads and trackers.

: Choose to block or allow ads and trackers. Upgrade connections to HTTPS : Force secure connections whenever possible.

: Force secure connections whenever possible. Block scripts : Enable or disable JavaScript on websites.

: Enable or disable JavaScript on websites. Cookie blocking: Choose between Allow all cookies, Block third-party cookies, and Block all cookies.

Tip 3: Enable Sync for a Seamless Browsing Experience

Brave Sync allows you to synchronize your bookmarks, settings, and other browsing data across multiple devices. To enable Sync, follow these steps:

Open the Brave Browser settings by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom-right corner of the New Tab page or through the hamburger menu (≡) at the top-right corner and click on Settings. Select Sync from the left sidebar. Click on Start using Sync and follow the on-screen instructions to set up Sync with your Brave Browser on other devices.

Tip 4: Configure Search Engine Settings

You can change your default search engine in Brave Browser to match your preferences. To do this, follow these steps:

Access Brave Browser settings by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom-right corner of the New Tab page or through the hamburger menu (≡) at the top-right corner and click on Settings. In the Settings menu, select Search engine from the left sidebar. Choose your preferred search engine from the Search engine used in the address bar dropdown menu.

These tips should help you get started with Brave Browser on Ubuntu Linux and make the most of its features, customization options, and privacy-focused browsing experience.

Example of Brave browser on Ubuntu desktop:

Section 5: Additional Commands for Brave on Ubuntu

This section will cover some useful commands for managing your Brave Browser installation on Ubuntu, including updating and removing the browser.

Tip 1: How to Update Brave Browser

To keep Brave Browser up-to-date, you can use the APT package manager. First, check for available updates for your entire system:

sudo apt update

If there is an update available for Brave Browser, you can upgrade all packages:

sudo apt upgrade

Alternatively, you can update Brave Browser directly without updating all the packages at once. For example, to update the stable version of Brave Browser:

sudo apt upgrade brave-browser

Tip 2: How to Remove Brave Browser

If you need to uninstall Brave Browser, follow these steps based on the installed version(s).

For the Brave Browser Stable Build:

sudo apt remove brave-browser

For the Brave Browser Beta Build:

sudo apt remove brave-browser-beta

For the Brave Browser Nightly Build:

sudo apt remove brave-browser-nightly

Tip 3: Removing Brave Browser Repositories

To remove the added repositories, use the following commands based on the version(s) you have installed.

For the Brave Browser Stable Build:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

For the Brave Browser Beta Build:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-beta.list

For the Brave Browser Nightly Build:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-nightly.list

These commands will remove the specific Brave Browser repositories. By removing the repositories, you prevent future updates to the browser, and it will no longer appear in your package manager.

Conclusion: Installing Brave Browser on Ubuntu

In this guide, we have walked through installing the Brave Browser on Ubuntu Linux. Following these steps, you should have a fully functioning Brave Browser installed on your system. Remember to keep your browser up-to-date and manage your installation as needed for the best browsing experience.

Additional Resources and Links

