How to Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

RubyMine, a product of JetBrains, stands as a premier Integrated Development Environment (IDE) tailored for Ruby and Ruby on Rails developers. Building on the foundation of JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA platform, RubyMine integrates intelligent features with specialized tools, ensuring a seamless Ruby development experience. This guide will illuminate the steps to install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or 20.04 Focal Fossa.

Key Features of RubyMine:

Smart Coding Assistance : Offers context-aware code completion, error detection, and improvements for multiple languages, ensuring enhanced code readability and maintainability.

: Offers context-aware code completion, error detection, and improvements for multiple languages, ensuring enhanced code readability and maintainability. Efficient Navigation : Facilitates quick project navigation, allowing developers to easily traverse symbols, classes, or hierarchies, enhancing code understanding and refactoring.

: Facilitates quick project navigation, allowing developers to easily traverse symbols, classes, or hierarchies, enhancing code understanding and refactoring. Rails-Aware Refactorings : With an understanding of Rails conventions, RubyMine supports safe, project-wide changes, respecting the Rails project structure.

: With an understanding of Rails conventions, RubyMine supports safe, project-wide changes, respecting the Rails project structure. Integrated Development Tools : Incorporates essential tools like terminal, version control systems, and database/SQL, enabling operations directly from the IDE.

: Incorporates essential tools like terminal, version control systems, and database/SQL, enabling operations directly from the IDE. Debugging & Profiling : Provides robust debugging tools for multiple languages and includes a profiler, database modeling tools, and more.

: Provides robust debugging tools for multiple languages and includes a profiler, database modeling tools, and more. Customizability : Allows developers to personalize their workspace, from the editor to keyboard shortcuts, ensuring a tailored development environment.

: Allows developers to personalize their workspace, from the editor to keyboard shortcuts, ensuring a tailored development environment. JRuby Support: Facilitates seamless integration of Ruby in a Java environment, with easy navigation between Java and Ruby code.

Embarking on the installation journey, this guide will detail the Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish process and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. The installation methods are versatile and suitable for other Ubuntu releases as well. We’ll explore three installation avenues: APT with an unofficial JetBrains PPA, Snap, and Flatpak with Flathub.

Install of RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT PPA

The Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) is a robust package management system, a fundamental part of Ubuntu and its related Debian-based distributions. This section will guide you through installing RubyMine using this efficient package handling system.

Step 1: Updating the Ubuntu System Before RubyMine Installation

Updating the local package database of your Ubuntu system is the initial step to ensure the availability of the latest package versions from Ubuntu’s repositories. The execution of the command below accomplishes this:

sudo apt update

After updating the package database, proceed to upgrade the system. The upgrade operation ensures all installed software packages align with their most recent versions:

sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages for RubyMine Installation on Ubuntu

Transitioning to the next step, install the necessary packages that include dirmngr , ca-certificates , software-properties-common , apt-transport-https , curl , and lsb-release . These packages are crucial for adding and managing repositories, securely transferring files, and executing other pertinent tasks:

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl lsb-release -y

Step 3: Importing the JetBrains PPA by Jonas Groeger

In this phase, we incorporate the JetBrains Personal Package Archive (PPA) into the system’s list of repositories. Adding JetBrains PPA will enable APT to fetch RubyMine directly from JetBrains’ PPA.

To ascertain the authenticity of the packages, initiate the process by importing the GPG key for the JetBrains repository. GNU Privacy Guard (GPG), a tool for secure communication, implements the OpenPGP standard. By importing the GPG key, we validate that the packages in the repository are indeed from JetBrains:

curl -s https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/jetbrains-ppa/0xA6E8698A.pub.asc | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/jetbrains-ppa-archive-keyring.gpg > /dev/null

After the successful import of the GPG key, proceed to add the JetBrains PPA to the system’s list of package sources:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/jetbrains-ppa-archive-keyring.gpg] http://jetbrains-ppa.s3-website.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com any main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jetbrains-ppa.list > /dev/null

Now that the GPG is sorted run the following command to import the JetBrains APT repository:

Step 4: Updating the APT Packages Index After the PPA Import

With the addition of a new repository in the previous step, it is required to update the APT package database once again. This update fetches package information from the newly added JetBrains PPA:

sudo apt update

Step 5: Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

Concluding the installation process, install RubyMine. At this juncture, the system is equipped with the knowledge of the RubyMine package from the JetBrains PPA, prepared to fetch and install it with the following APT install command:

sudo apt install rubymine

The above command enables APT to download RubyMine and any required dependencies and install them on your system.

Install of RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

Snap, an innovative software deployment and package management system, was developed by Canonical for Linux distributions. It emphasizes simplifying the installation and maintenance of software. In this section, we’re delving into installing RubyMine utilizing Snap.

Step 1: Confirming Snap’s Installation on Your Ubuntu System

Created by Canonical, Snap comes pre-installed on Ubuntu distributions. However, there can be instances where it is absent from your system or has been manually uninstalled. In such cases, Snap can be reinstalled using the command below:

sudo apt install snapd -y

The command above installs the Snap Daemon (snapd), a background service crucial in managing and maintaining your Snap packages.

Step 2: Enabling Classic Snap Support for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Some Snap packages require ‘classic’ confinement. This feature grants the Snap package access to your system’s resources, akin to conventional software. To enable this feature, ensuring maximum compatibility and seamless operation, a symbolic link (symlink) is created using the following command:

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

The command above generates a symlink between’/var/lib/snapd/snap’ and ‘/snap’, effectively enabling classic Snap support.

Step 3: Install the Core Snap for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Before installing RubyMine, installing the ‘core’ Snap is essential. The core Snap is a base for other Snaps, providing crucial libraries and services they rely on. This step helps evade potential conflicts and issues that might arise in the future. The command to install the core Snap is:

sudo snap install core

Step 4: Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

With all the necessary prerequisites in place, we can now install RubyMine. This task can be accomplished using the following command:

sudo snap install rubymine --classic

In this command, ‘sudo’ is used to grant administrative privileges, ‘snap’ invokes the Snap package handler, ‘install’ is the command to install a package, and ‘rubymine’ is the package we intend to install. The ‘–classic’ option allows RubyMine to access your system’s resources like a traditionally packaged application.

Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak is a highly versatile, universal package management system designed specifically for Linux, drawing parallels with Snap. One unique characteristic that sets Flatpak apart is its ability to isolate applications from the rest of your system. This feature enhances system security and reduces potential software conflicts. This section will methodically guide you through installing RubyMine using Flatpak and Flathub.

Step 1: Activating the Flathub Repository for RubyMine on Ubuntu

The initial step in installing RubyMine through Flatpak involves enabling the Flathub repository. Flathub is a well-established distribution platform for hosting Flatpak applications. It functions much like a marketplace, offering access to a wide array of applications for installation.

To include the Flathub repository in your system, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command integrates the Flathub repository into your Flatpak configuration. Consequently, it unlocks access to an expansive selection of applications, including RubyMine.

Step 2: Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command

With the Flathub repository now successfully integrated, the next phase centers around the installation of RubyMine. This task is carried out using the ‘flatpak install’ command. Here’s the specific command for installing RubyMine:

flatpak install flathub com.jetbrains.RubyMine -y

This command effectively installs RubyMine from the Flathub repository, ensuring that the latest stable version of the application is readily available.

It’s worth noting that if your system currently doesn’t support Flatpak, it must be installed first. For comprehensive instructions on how to install the most recent supported version of Flatpak on Ubuntu, please refer to our guide on installing Flatpak.

Launching RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

After installing RubyMine on Ubuntu, you’ll need to know how to launch it. This can be achieved using two primary methods, each catering to different user preferences. One method involves using the command-line interface (CLI), a fundamental aspect of Linux systems. At the same time, the other employs the graphical user interface (GUI), offering a more visual and intuitive approach. This section will provide a comprehensive guide on launching RubyMine using both methods.

CLI Launch Method for RubyMine on Ubuntu

In the Linux ecosystem, command-line operations are ubiquitous, and launching an application like RubyMine is no different. The following subsections illustrate how to launch RubyMine using different command sets based on your installation method – APT, Snap, and Flatpak.

Launching RubyMine using the APT Command

To launch RubyMine using the APT command, open your terminal and enter:

rubymine

If RubyMine has been correctly installed, executing this command will initiate the Integrated Development Environment (IDE), ready for your coding tasks.

Launching RubyMine using the Snap Command on Ubuntu

If your method of installing RubyMine were via Snap, the following command would be used to launch it:

snap run rubymine

This command will activate RubyMine, provided it was successfully installed on your system.

Launching RubyMine using the Flatpak Command on Ubuntu

For those who opted to install RubyMine via Flatpak, you can launch the IDE by executing this command in the terminal:

flatpak run com.jetbrains.RubyMine

As with the other methods, this command will launch RubyMine, granted the installation process was completed without errors.

GUI Launch Method for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Ubuntu’s graphical user interface (GUI) provides an alternative way to launch RubyMine for those more inclined toward a graphical approach. Below is the step-by-step procedure:

Activities Menu: Initiate by clicking on the “Activities” menu at the top-left corner of your desktop screen. Show Applications: Next, select the “Show Applications” icon located at the bottom of the Activities overlay. Search for RubyMine: Now, scroll through your applications or use the search bar to locate RubyMine. Launch RubyMine: Click on the RubyMine icon to launch the IDE, preparing it for your coding tasks.

Pin Click the RubyMine icon to launch the IDE software on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Tips for Getting Started with RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Diving into a new integrated development environment (IDE) like RubyMine can be exciting yet challenging. It’s essential to familiarize yourself with its features, shortcuts, and customization options to make your coding tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Below, we’ve assembled a series of tips to help you hit the ground running with RubyMine on your Ubuntu Linux system.

General Tips for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Code Completion : RubyMine offers an intelligent code completion feature. By simply beginning to type, RubyMine will offer relevant suggestions, which can be selected using the Tab key.

: RubyMine offers an intelligent code completion feature. By simply beginning to type, RubyMine will offer relevant suggestions, which can be selected using the key. Live Templates : Save time and effort by using RubyMine’s live templates. They are pre-written pieces of code that you can insert into your projects. You can even create templates to suit your coding style.

: Save time and effort by using RubyMine’s live templates. They are pre-written pieces of code that you can insert into your projects. You can even create templates to suit your coding style. Navigation : Navigate through your codebase easily using the Ctrl + N shortcut to open any class, or Ctrl + Shift + N to open any file.

: Navigate through your codebase easily using the + shortcut to open any class, or + + to open any file. Refactoring: RubyMine provides powerful refactoring tools. For instance, you can change variable names throughout your code with Shift + F6 .

Customization Tips for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Theme : RubyMine lets you select your preferred theme. Navigate to File > Settings > Appearance & Behavior > Appearance to choose your favorite theme.

: RubyMine lets you select your preferred theme. Navigate to > > > to choose your favorite theme. Keymaps : RubyMine allows you to customize your keymaps. If you’re transitioning from another IDE, you can remap RubyMine’s shortcuts to resemble the ones you’re already comfortable with. This can be done by visiting File > Settings > Keymap .

: RubyMine allows you to customize your keymaps. If you’re transitioning from another IDE, you can remap RubyMine’s shortcuts to resemble the ones you’re already comfortable with. This can be done by visiting > > . Code Style: Keep your code clean and consistent with RubyMine’s customizable code style settings. You can define your preferred style in File > Settings > Editor > Code Style .

Other Tips for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Version Control : RubyMine supports various version control systems, including Git. You can view your changes, commit files, and resolve conflicts directly from the IDE.

: RubyMine supports various version control systems, including Git. You can view your changes, commit files, and resolve conflicts directly from the IDE. Plugins : Enhance your RubyMine’s functionality by installing plugins. Visit File > Settings > Plugins to explore available options and install the ones that fit your needs.

: Enhance your RubyMine’s functionality by installing plugins. Visit > > to explore available options and install the ones that fit your needs. Built-in Terminal: RubyMine comes with an integrated terminal. This allows you to run commands without leaving the IDE. Access the terminal using Alt + F12 .

These tips should provide a strong foundation as you begin your journey with RubyMine on Ubuntu.

Pin Experience the RubyMine user interface on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Managing RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

In this segment, we’ll investigate the procedures for updating and uninstalling RubyMine on your Ubuntu Linux system employing various command-line techniques. We’ll examine the distinct APT, Snap, and Flatpak instructions for performing these operations.

Update RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Regular software updates are vital to ensure we benefit from the most recent features, patches, and security enhancements. Consequently, let’s understand how to update RubyMine with different package managers.

APT Update Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

APT (Advanced Package Tool) is one of Ubuntu’s most frequently used package management systems. To update RubyMine using APT, we must first update the package list to ensure we have the most up-to-date information on all packages. After this, we can upgrade the packages. Here are the commands to carry out these tasks:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Snap Update Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Snap is a software packaging and deployment system developed by Canonical. The Snap command provides an effortless way to update RubyMine. Here is the command you need:

sudo snap refresh

Flatpak Update Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Flatpak is a utility for software deployment, package management, and application virtualization for Linux. Updating RubyMine with Flatpak is as simple as running this command:

sudo flatpak update

Each of these commands updates all outdated packages, which is a good practice to keep your system secure and running smoothly.

Remove RubyMine on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Sometimes, you may need to remove RubyMine from your Ubuntu Linux system. Here’s how it can be done.

APT Remove Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

To uninstall RubyMine using APT, you can issue the following command:

sudo apt remove rubymine

If you don’t intend to reinstall RubyMine or use the third-party APT PPA for other JetBrains products, you can also remove the repository and GPG key with these commands:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jetbrains-ppa.list sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/jetbrains-ppa-archive-keyring.gpg

Snap Remove Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

To remove RubyMine using Snap, you need to execute this command:

sudo snap remove rubymine

Flatpak Remove Command for RubyMine on Ubuntu

Finally, if you want to uninstall RubyMine using Flatpak, use the following command:

sudo flatpak uninstall com.jetbrains.RubyMine

Final Thoughts

Throughout this guide, we’ve navigated the intricacies of setting up RubyMine on an Ubuntu Linux system. We’ve delved into the varied installation techniques, launched the application through command-line and graphical user interface methods, and understood how to manage the software, including its timely updates and eventual removal, if necessary. This knowledge equips us with a comprehensive understanding of RubyMine’s lifecycle on an Ubuntu environment, ultimately allowing us to exploit the full potential of this versatile integrated development environment (IDE).