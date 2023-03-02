How to Install Avidemux on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Avidemux is a free, open-source video editing software popular among video editors, filmmakers, and hobbyists. It is a simple yet powerful tool that offers a range of video editing capabilities, including cutting, filtering, and encoding. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, Avidemux has gained a significant following in the video editing community.

In recent years, Avidemux has emerged as a strong competitor against other popular video editings software like HandBrake, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, OpenShot, VirtualDub, and Lightzone. While each tool has unique strengths and weaknesses, Avidemux offers a simple and efficient solution for users looking to perform basic video editing tasks quickly and easily.

One of the key advantages of Avidemux over its competitors is its ability to work with a wide range of file formats, including popular formats like MP4, AVI, and MPEG. Additionally, it supports advanced features like scripting, batch processing, and video automation, making it a great choice for professional video editors and filmmakers.

Installing Avidemux on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is a straightforward process that can be completed using the command line terminal and the LaunchPAD PPA maintained by the “xtradeb packaging” team. The following guide will walk you through the steps required to install Avidemux on your Ubuntu system, allowing you to get started with this powerful video editing tool immediately.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu

To ensure a smooth installation process and prevent potential conflicts, updating your Ubuntu system before installing Avidemux is important.

The first step is to update your Ubuntu system by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command will update the package list and ensure all installed packages are up-to-date. You may see some messages indicating which packages are being updated.

Optionally, you can also list the available updates to review them or satisfy your curiosity:

sudo apt --list upgradable

This command will show you a list of all the packages that have updates available.

If there are any updates available, you can upgrade them using the following command:

sudo apt upgrade

This will upgrade any outdated packages to their latest versions. It may take a few minutes to complete, depending on the number of packages that need to be upgraded.

By updating your system before installing Avidemux, you can ensure a smooth installation process and avoid any potential conflicts arising from outdated packages.

Step 2: Install Avidemux

The first step is to install the required packages. These packages are most likely already installed, but it’s good to run the following command just to be safe:

sudo apt install dirmngr lsb-release ca-certificates software-properties-common gnupg apt-transport-https -y

For users who have not previously imported a GPG key from the Ubuntu keyserver, the command line terminal may have issues importing GPG keys from LaunchPAD PPAs because the directories are not created. This can be resolved by running the following command to generate the directories:

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

gpg: directory '/root/.gnupg' created gpg: keybox '/root/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created gpg: /root/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created

The next step is to import the GPG key needed for the LaunchPAD PPA:

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/xtradeb.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 82BB6851C64F6880 > /dev/null

Example output:

gpg: keybox '/usr/share/keyrings/xtradeb.gpg' created gpg: key 82BB6851C64F6880: public key "Launchpad PPA for xtradeb Ubuntu team" imported gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1

With the GPG key imported, you can add the LaunchPAD PPA to your system using the following command:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/xtradeb.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/xtradeb/apps/ubuntu $(lsb_release -cs) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xtradeb.list

Before proceeding, run an apt update to reflect the new imported PPA:

sudo apt update

Finally, you can begin the installation of Avidemux using the following command:

sudo apt install avidemux* -y

This will install Avidemux and all its dependencies on your system. Once the installation is complete, you can launch Avidemux and edit your videos.

Step 3: How to Launch Avidemux

After installing it on your Ubuntu system, there are several ways to launch Avidemux.

To launch Avidemux using the terminal, follow these steps:

avidemux

For desktop users, launching Avidemux is even easier. Follow these steps:

Click on the Activities button on the top-left corner of your screen. Click on Show Applications. Scroll down and find Avidemux, then click on it.

Example of Avidemux application icon on Ubuntu Linux:

When you open Avidemux for the first time, you may wonder what to expect and where to begin. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through the initial setup and get started with editing your videos:

Upon opening Avidemux, you will have a simple and user-friendly interface.

The top menu bar offers options for opening, saving, and exporting video files.

To open a video file, click the File menu and select Open. Navigate to the location where your video file is saved and select it. Alternatively, drag and drop the video file directly into the Avidemux interface.

Once you have opened your video file, you will see a timeline at the bottom of the screen, displaying your footage in frames.

To edit your video, you can use the various tools and filters available in Avidemux. These include cutting, trimming, cropping, and adjusting the brightness and contrast of your video.

To apply a filter or effect, select the video frame you want to edit, then click on the Filters menu and choose the effect you want to apply.

Avidemux also offers batch processing, allowing you to apply filters and effects to multiple video files simultaneously.

Before exporting your video, preview it by clicking on the Play button at the bottom of the screen. This will allow you to check for any errors or issues in your video.

To export your video, click on the File menu and select Save. Choose your desired file format and location, then click Save to export your video.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when using Avidemux:

Using keyboard shortcuts to perform common tasks in Avidemux to save time and improve efficiency. For example, use Ctrl+C to copy a selected frame or Ctrl+V to paste a copied frame.

If you’re unsure about a particular tool or filter, hover your mouse over it to see a tooltip with a brief explanation.

If you encounter any issues or errors while using Avidemux, try restarting the application or referring to the online documentation for troubleshooting tips.

With these tips and tricks, you can start using Avidemux to edit your videos confidently and easily.

Example of Avidemux User Interface on Ubuntu Linux:

And that is it, and you have successfully installed the latest version of Avidemux.

Additional Commands & Tips

How to Update Avidemux

For desktop users, Avidemux should update itself with your system packages using the APT package manager. However, if you want to check for updates manually, you can use the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command will update your system packages and any Avidemux updates that are available. It’s important to keep your Avidemux software updated to ensure that you have access to the latest features and bug fixes.

While updating with the GUI is fine and standard for many users, I recommend using the CLI commands to ensure that your packages are updated and to familiarize yourself with the command line if you’re new to Ubuntu or transitioning from Windows.

How to Remove Avidemux

If you no longer wish to have Avidemux on your Ubuntu system and want to remove it, follow these steps:

sudo apt autoremove avidemux* --purge

This command will remove Avidemux and all associated unused dependencies and any saved data created by the software for complete removal.

To remove the repository, use the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xtradeb.list

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avidemux is a powerful and user-friendly video editing software offering various features and capabilities for editing and processing video files on Ubuntu systems. Following the step-by-step guide outlined in this tutorial, you can easily install Avidemux on your Ubuntu system using the LaunchPAD PPA repository maintained by the “xtradeb packaging” team, launch the application, and start exploring its features and capabilities. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced user, Avidemux provides a reliable and efficient solution for all your video editing needs. Additionally, with the simple command-line interface, users can easily update and remove the software, ensuring access to the latest features and capabilities. With Avidemux, you can easily unleash your creativity and produce professional-quality videos.

To find out more information about Avidemux, visit the official documentation.

