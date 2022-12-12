How to Install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For those keen to install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, there’s an alternative browser worth considering. Juxtaposed against mainstream browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, Pale Moon emerges as a distinctive choice. This open-source, Goanna-based web browser is tailored for individuals prioritizing efficiency, customization, and an autonomous development ethos. Let’s delve into the attributes that make Pale Moon a noteworthy option for Ubuntu enthusiasts.

Distinctive Features of Pale Moon:

Autonomous Development : Distancing itself from Firefox or Mozilla codebases, Pale Moon has carved its niche, ensuring a unique and streamlined browsing journey.

: Distancing itself from Firefox or Mozilla codebases, Pale Moon has carved its niche, ensuring a unique and streamlined browsing journey. Optimized Feature Set : Every facet of Pale Moon is meticulously crafted, balancing stability, user experience, and adaptability.

: Every facet of Pale Moon is meticulously crafted, balancing stability, user experience, and adaptability. Expansive Extension Library : Users can personalize their browsing experience with diverse extensions and themes.

: Users can personalize their browsing experience with diverse extensions and themes. Modern Processor Adaptability : Capitalizing on contemporary processors, Pale Moon promises swift page rendering and efficient script execution.

: Capitalizing on contemporary processors, Pale Moon promises swift page rendering and efficient script execution. Privacy-Centric : With a commitment to user security, Pale Moon offers a browsing environment devoid of ads, telemetry, or any form of data collection.

: With a commitment to user security, Pale Moon offers a browsing environment devoid of ads, telemetry, or any form of data collection. Intuitive Interface : The browser’s user-friendly interface offers extensive customization, supporting comprehensive themes.

: The browser’s user-friendly interface offers extensive customization, supporting comprehensive themes. Support for NPAPI Plugins : Unlike many modern browsers, Pale Moon continues to support essential NPAPI plugins, including Silverlight and Adobe Flash.

: Unlike many modern browsers, Pale Moon continues to support essential NPAPI plugins, including Silverlight and Adobe Flash. Commitment to Web Standards: Pale Moon’s dedication to upholding balanced web standards ensures a consistent browsing experience.

Pale Moon offers Ubuntu enthusiasts a chance to transform their browsing experience with unique features and personalization options. The sections below provide step-by-step instructions for learning to install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, preparing you for a distinctive browsing adventure.

Install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT PPA

Step 1: Update System Packages Before Pale Moon Installation on Ubuntu

Before proceeding with installing Pale Moon Browser, it is crucial to update your system packages. Doing so ensures that all existing packages are up to date and prevents potential conflicts or issues. Execute the following commands in your terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages For Pale Moon on Ubuntu

To successfully install the Pale Moon Browser, you need specific dependencies. While your system may already have most of these packages, run the command below to ensure their installation:

sudo apt install curl apt-transport-https -y

If you encounter issues during the installation, return to this step and run the command to install the required dependencies.

Step 3: Import Pale Moon Repository PPA on Ubuntu

The installation process will utilize a third-party repository maintained by Steven Pusser, who provides versions of Pale Moon Browser for current Debian and Ubuntu releases. To ensure the authenticity of the packages, import the GPG key to your keychain with the following command:

Import Pale Moon browser for Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish

curl -fsSL https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:stevenpusser/xUbuntu_22.04/Release.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home_stevenpusser.gpg > /dev/null

echo 'deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/stevenpusser/xUbuntu_22.04/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:stevenpusser.list

Import Pale Moon for Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

curl -fsSL https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:stevenpusser/xUbuntu_20.04/Release.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home_stevenpusser.gpg > /dev/null

echo 'deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/stevenpusser/xUbuntu_20.04/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:stevenpusser.list

Step 4: Update Packages List After Pale Moon PPA Import on Ubuntu

With the repository imported, run an APT update to reflect the changes and make the new packages available for installation:

sudo apt update

Step 5: Install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

After importing the repository and updating the packages list, proceed with the Pale Moon Browser installation using the command below:

sudo apt install palemoon

Step 6: Verify Installation of Pale Moon on Ubuntu

To ensure successful installation of the Pale Moon Browser, run the following command in your terminal to check its version:

palemoon -v

If the command returns the version number, the installation is complete, and you can start using the Pale Moon Browser on your Ubuntu system.

Launching Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via CLI or GUI

CLI Method to Launch Pale Moon on Ubuntu

To start the Pale Moon Browser using the command-line interface (CLI), open your terminal and enter the following command:

palemoon

GUI Method to Launch Pale Moon on Ubuntu

For those who prefer a graphical user interface (GUI) method, you can quickly launch Pale Moon Browser by following these steps:

Click on the Activities button located at the top-left corner of your screen. Select the Show Applications icon, usually represented by a grid of dots at the bottom-left corner. Look for the Pale Moon application icon among your installed applications. Click on the Pale Moon icon to launch the browser.

If you have many applications installed and cannot immediately locate the Pale Moon Browser, you can use the search function in the Show Applications menu. Type “Pale Moon” into the search bar, and the application icon should appear.

Pin Click on the Pale Moon icon to launch the browser on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Tips on Getting Started with Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This section offers tips and customizations to elevate your Pale Moon experience on Ubuntu Linux. Designed for Ubuntu users, these suggestions aim to optimize your usage of the Pale Moon Browser.

Customize the Pale Moon Interface on Ubuntu

Pale Moon offers a high level of customization, allowing you to tailor the browser to your preferences. To access the customization options:

Click on the Pale Moon button located at the top-left corner of the browser window. Hover over Customize in the dropdown menu.

Here, you can:

Add, remove, or rearrange toolbar items by dragging and dropping them to the desired location.

Show or hide the Bookmarks Toolbar and Menu Bar by toggling the corresponding checkboxes.

and by toggling the corresponding checkboxes. Customize the Density and Theme of the interface.

Manage Extensions and Themes with Pale Moon on Ubuntu

Pale Moon supports various extensions and themes to enhance your browsing experience. To manage these add-ons:

Click on the Pale Moon button and select Add-ons from the dropdown menu. In the Add-ons Manager tab, you can manage your installed extensions, themes, and plugins.

To find new extensions and themes:

Visit the Pale Moon Add-ons Site.

Browse or search for the desired add-on, and follow the installation instructions.

Configure Pale Moon Settings on Ubuntu

You can fine-tune Pale Moon’s settings to suit your needs better. To access the settings:

Click on the Pale Moon button and select Preferences from the dropdown menu. In the Preferences window, you’ll find several tabs with different settings categories.

Some useful settings to explore include:

General : Customize your homepage, download location, and startup behavior.

: Customize your homepage, download location, and startup behavior. Privacy & Security : Adjust cookie handling, tracking protection, and other security-related settings.

: Adjust cookie handling, tracking protection, and other security-related settings. Advanced: Configure network, update, and accessibility options.

Use Keyboard Shortcuts with Pale Moon on Ubuntu

Keyboard shortcuts can help you navigate and control Pale Moon more efficiently. Some common shortcuts include:

Ctrl + T : Open a new tab

: Open a new tab Ctrl + W : Close the current tab

: Close the current tab Ctrl + Shift + T : Reopen the last closed tab

: Reopen the last closed tab Ctrl + L : Focus the address bar

: Focus the address bar Ctrl + F: Open the find bar to search for text on the current page

These tips should help you start with Pale Moon on Ubuntu Linux and enhance your browsing experience. Take the time to explore and customize the browser to make it truly your own.

The pop-up users see when launching Pale Moon for the first time on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

The Pale Moon browser is fully installed and ready to use on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional Pale Moon Commands with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This section will discuss some additional commands that help manage the Pale Moon browser on Ubuntu Linux. These commands will allow you to update, remove, and perform other maintenance tasks related to Pale Moon.

Update the Pale Moon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To keep your Pale Moon browser up-to-date, you can use the following command, which checks your entire system for updates, including the Pale Moon browser:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Running this command in your terminal updates your Pale Moon browser and other system packages to their latest versions.

Remove the Pale Moon From Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you decide that you no longer want to use the Pale Moon browser and wish to remove it from your system, you can do so using the following command:

sudo apt remove palemoon

This command uninstalls the Pale Moon browser from your Ubuntu Linux system. Additionally, consider removing the Pale Moon repository to prevent future issues. Execute the following command to remove the repository:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:stevenpusser.list

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, installing the Pale Moon browser on Ubuntu Linux is straightforward and offers a robust, customizable alternative to other popular web browsers. The steps for effective installation, launch, and management of the browser have been covered, along with tips for getting started and using additional commands. Following these guidelines will maximize the Pale Moon browsing experience on Ubuntu Linux.