Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on your Linux Mint 20 desktop.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Linux Mint 20.+

Linux Mint 20.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Optional Packages Required: wget

Updating Operating System

First, update your Linux Mint operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install wget Package

You will need to have wget installed for this tutorial. To find out if you have it, use the following:

wget --version

Example output if you have it installed:

GNU Wget 1.20.3 built on linux-gnu.

By default, wget should have this installed. If missing, use the following command:

sudo apt install wget -y

Install Steam Latest Version

To install the Steam application, you will need to download the installation .deb file found on Steam’s repository and then execute it using your command-line terminal.

To do this, open your terminal from the application menu or invoke the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Alt+T, then enter the following command to download the .deb package as follows:

sudo wget https://steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net/client/installer/steam.deb

Next, you execute the .deb package you downloaded from Steam’s repository with the following command:

sudo apt install ./steam.deb

Note, during the installation, an official Steam repository was added to your repository source list.

Launch Steam

Now that you have installed Steam, you can actually launch the application. You can type the following command in the terminal to launch:

steam

An alternative is to run Steam in the background and continue using the terminal:

steam &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Taskbar > Applications > Internet > Steam. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

On first-time use, you will notice Steam will automatically create a desktop icon, then open up a new terminal window informing you that it needs to install additional packages.

Example output:

If needed, enter your sudo password to proceed; once these few packages are installed, a new prompt will appear informing you of all the new packages included in the total.

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER BUTTON to proceed with the installation.

Note, you will be prompted to hit the return key (enter key).

Press return to continue:

At the end to launch the Steam graphical UI. Once this is done, Steam will download self-updates; additionally, you will more than likely be prompted for more additional packages to install.

Example:

Much like the first round, you will then get a large list of the packages that will be installed.

Example:

Type Y, then press the ENTER BUTTON to proceed with the installation.

In the end, like the first round of additional packages, you will be prompted to hit the return key (enter key).

Example:

Press return to continue:

Finally, after a few rounds of installing additional packages for Steam, you will come across the login. Use your existing account or create a new one to log in to the Steam library.

Example:

Once logged in, you will come to the main Steam UI, where you can browse the library or store and proceed to download, install and play games of your choosing.

Example:

You have learned to install the Steam application natively on your Linux Mint 20 operating system. From here, you can sign up for a free account and start finding free games or paid. The library on steam is quite massive, and with Linux gaming gathering steam, it’s a matter of time before there are just as many options for gaming on Linux as there are on Windows.