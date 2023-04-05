How to Install Inkscape on Linux Mint 21/20

Linux Mint users looking for a powerful and versatile vector graphics editor need not look further than Inkscape. Inkscape is a free, open-source software that has quickly become the standard choice for graphic designers, illustrators, and artists. This introduction will explore what makes Inkscape an exceptional tool for Linux Mint users and its key features.

Why Linux Mint Users Should Consider Inkscape

Open-source and Free: As open-source software, Inkscape provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive proprietary vector graphics editors. Linux Mint users can enjoy the benefits of Inkscape without worrying about licensing fees or restrictive terms of use.

To summarize the above, Inkscape offers Linux Mint users a robust and feature-rich solution for their vector graphics needs. Its compatibility with multiple platforms, support for SVG, advanced drawing tools, customizable interface, and strong community backing make it an attractive choice for anyone seeking a powerful graphics editor. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Inkscape on Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20 distribution using the official Launchpad PPA that always maintains the latest version or Flatpak with the Flathub repository.

Section 1: Install Inkscape with APT

Step 1: Update Linux Mint

Before installing Inkscape, you must ensure your Linux Mint system is up-to-date. This helps prevent any issues during installation and ensures your system runs smoothly. To update your system, open the terminal and run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Inkscape on Linux Mint:

When installing Inkscape with APT, you have two options: using the default repository or the official Launchpad PPA maintained by the Inkscape team, which provides the latest versions. Both options are presented below, so choose the one that best suits your needs:

Option 1: Install Inkscape with Default Repository

Inkscape is available in the default repository on your Linux Mint desktop. This version suits users who prefer a stable version for occasional use and don’t require constant updates or the latest features. To install Inkscape from the default repository, open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt install inkscape

Option 2: Install Inkscape with Inkscape PPA

This option is for you if you prefer to have the latest stable or development version directly from the Inkscape PPA maintained by the “Inkscape Developers” team. Most users should choose the stable release, but if you enjoy using cutting-edge software, you can import the daily PPA instead.

Option 1: Import Inkscape stable:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:inkscape.dev/stable -y

Option 2: Import Inkscape daily:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:inkscape.dev/trunk -y

Only import one PPA. If you import both, the development version with the highest version number will be automatically selected.

After importing the desired PPA, run an APT update to reflect the changes:

sudo apt update

Finally, install Inkscape using the following command:

sudo apt install inkscape

Section 2: Install Inkscape with Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak is another option for installing Inkscape on your Linux Mint system. Flatpak is a package manager that should already be installed on your Linux Mint desktop by default.

Enable Flatpak:

To enable Flatpak, open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install Inkscape with Flatpak:

Now that Flatpak is enabled, you can proceed with installing Inkscape. To install the software, use the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub org.inkscape.Inkscape

Section 3: Launch Inkscape

Congratulations! Now that you have successfully installed Inkscape on your Linux Mint system, it’s time to launch the application. Depending on your installation method and preferences, several methods are available for starting Inkscape.

Method 1: Launch Inkscape using Terminal

For those who installed Inkscape using APT or prefer launching applications from the terminal, enter the following command:

inkscape

For Flatpak users, you’ll need to use a different command to launch Inkscape from the terminal:

flatpak run org.inkscape.Inkscape

Method 2: Launch Inkscape from the Desktop

While the terminal can be efficient, many desktop users prefer a more graphical approach to launching applications. In this case, you can start Inkscape directly from the Linux Mint desktop menu:

Taskbar > Graphics > Inkscape

Example of Inkscape application icon on Linux Mint taskbar menu:

Section 4: Getting Started with Inkscape on Linux Mint

Now that you have installed and launched Inkscape on your Linux Mint system, it’s time to start with this powerful vector graphics editor. This section will provide some essential tips, customizations, and other useful suggestions to help you maximize Inkscape on Linux Mint.

General Tips

Explore the Interface: Familiarize yourself with Inkscape’s user interface, including the toolbar, canvas, and panels. This will help you navigate the software more efficiently and understand the available tools and options.

Familiarize yourself with Inkscape’s user interface, including the toolbar, canvas, and panels. This will help you navigate the software more efficiently and understand the available tools and options. Learn Keyboard Shortcuts: Inkscape offers numerous keyboard shortcuts to speed up your workflow. Spend some time learning the most common shortcuts, such as Ctrl + S to save, Ctrl + Z to undo, and Ctrl + G to group objects.

Inkscape offers numerous keyboard shortcuts to speed up your workflow. Spend some time learning the most common shortcuts, such as to save, to undo, and to group objects. Use Layers: Organize your artwork more effectively by utilizing layers. Layers allow you to separate different elements of your design and control their visibility and position easily.

Customizations

Customize the UI Theme: Inkscape allows you to modify its appearance by selecting a different theme. To change the theme, go to Edit > Preferences > Interface > Theme . You can choose from several pre-installed themes or download additional ones from the Inkscape website.

Inkscape allows you to modify its appearance by selecting a different theme. To change the theme, go to . You can choose from several pre-installed themes or download additional ones from the Inkscape website. Adjust Grid and Guide Settings: Customize the grid and guide settings to match your design preferences. Access these settings by navigating to File > Document Properties > Grids and File > Document Properties > Guides .

Customize the grid and guide settings to match your design preferences. Access these settings by navigating to and . Create Custom Palettes: Inkscape enables you to create your own color palettes for easy access to your favorite colors. To create a custom palette, go to Edit > Preferences > Palette and click on the “+” button to add a new palette.

Other Tips

Save Your Work Frequently: Inkscape does not have an auto-save feature, so make sure to save your work regularly to avoid losing any progress.

Inkscape does not have an auto-save feature, so make sure to save your work regularly to avoid losing any progress. Export to Different Formats: Inkscape supports exporting your artwork to various file formats, including PNG, PDF, and EPS. To export your design, go to File > Save As and select the desired format from the dropdown menu.

Inkscape supports exporting your artwork to various file formats, including PNG, PDF, and EPS. To export your design, go to and select the desired format from the dropdown menu. Join the Inkscape Community: Engage with fellow Inkscape users by joining forums, mailing lists, and social media groups. This is an excellent way to learn new techniques, get feedback on your work, and stay updated on the latest Inkscape news and updates.

By following these tips and making the most of Inkscape’s features and customizations, you’ll be well on your way to creating professional-quality vector graphics on your Linux Mint system.

Example of Welcome to Inkscape first-time setup on Linux Mint:

Example of Inkscape start a new project on Linux Mint:

Pin

Example of UI on a fresh document with Inkscape on Linux Mint:

Section 5: Additional Commands & Tips

This section will cover how to update and remove Inkscape from your Linux Mint system based on your installation method. We’ll also provide extra tips to help you manage Inkscape more effectively.

How to Update Inkscape

The process for updating Inkscape depends on the installation method you used. Choose the appropriate command based on whether you installed Inkscape using APT or Flatpak.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove Inkscape

If you no longer need Inkscape, you can remove it from your system using one of the following commands based on your original installation method.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt remove inkscape

If you installed Inkscape using one of the PPA’s, remove the repository with the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:inkscape.dev/stable -y sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:inkscape.dev/trunk -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.inkscape.Inkscape

Using these commands, you can effectively manage Inkscape on your Linux Mint system, ensuring you always have the latest version or remove it when no longer needed.

Conclusion: Installing Inkscape on Linux Mint

In summary, installing Inkscape on Linux Mint is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through various methods, such as APT and Flatpak. Following the steps outlined in this guide, you have successfully installed a powerful vector graphics editor on your Linux Mint system, enabling you to create stunning designs and illustrations.

Remember to familiarize yourself with the Inkscape interface and explore its features to make the most of this versatile tool. Regularly update the application to enjoy the latest improvements and bug fixes, and don’t hesitate to seek help from the community if needed.

