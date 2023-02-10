How to Install Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 or 20

Google Chrome is a free web browser that was first released in 2008 by Google. In the years since its release, Chrome has grown to become the world’s most popular web browser, with a market share of over 60%. The reason for this popularity lies in Chrome’s innovative design, fast performance, and wide range of features that make it the preferred browser for millions of worldwide users.

The secret to Chrome’s success is its Chromium engine, an open-source framework used by many other modern browsers, including Microsoft Edge and Brave. The Chromium engine is designed to be fast, efficient, and secure, making it a popular choice for browser developers. It provides a rich set of features and APIs that developers can use to create new web applications, making it an ideal platform for innovation.

While Linux Mint comes with the Firefox browser installed as the default, there are several reasons why you should consider switching to Google Chrome as your primary browser. First, Chrome is faster and more responsive than Firefox, especially regarding demanding web applications and online games. Second, Chrome has a more modern user interface that is easier to use and more intuitive than Firefox. Finally, Chrome is more secure and better at protecting your privacy online. It uses Google’s cutting-edge security technologies, such as safe browsing and sandboxing, to help keep you safe from online threats.

List of Features of Google Chrome:

Speed and Performance: Google Chrome is designed to be fast and responsive, making it an excellent choice for demanding web applications and online games.

User-friendly Interface: Chrome’s interface is clean, simple, and easy to use, with tabs that are easy to rearrange and organize.

Security and Privacy: Chrome is designed to keep you safe online, with features like safe browsing, warns you if you’re about to visit a malicious website, and sandboxing, which helps prevent malware from infecting your computer.

Customization: Chrome allows you to customize your browser with themes, extensions, and apps from the Chrome Web Store, so you can make it your own.

Sync Across Devices: With Chrome, you can easily access your bookmarks, history, and other settings from any device where you’re signed in to your Google account.

Google Integration: Chrome integrates with other Google products, such as Google Drive and Google Search, making it easy to access your files and search the web from within the browser.

Bookmark Management: Chrome’s bookmark manager allows you to easily organize and access your favorite websites, with the option to add tags and descriptions to help you keep track of your bookmarks.

Aside from its features, Google Chrome’s association with Google raises privacy concerns as it collects a significant amount of user data. This information is used to personalize the ads displayed to users, which some individuals may find intrusive.

In this guide, you will discover three different methods for installing Google Chrome on the Linux Mint 21 or 20 distribution series. These methods include installing the stable, beta, or unstable versions using the command line terminal. Additionally, you will be provided with important command tips to ensure a smooth and efficient installation process.

Step 1: Update Linux Mint

Start by updating your system to ensure that all packages are current. This step is important because installing the latest software updates on your system can help prevent potential compatibility issues when installing Google Chrome. It also helps to ensure a smooth and problem-free installation process.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install the Required Packages

To successfully installeed to install the following packages. Execute this command to do so. It’s important to note that these are common dependencies that may already be installed on your system.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl -y

Step 3: Import Google Chrome Repository

The initial step in installing Google Chrome involves importing the GPG key for the digital signature. Without this crucial step, the installation will not be completed successfully.

curl -fSsL https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg >> /dev/null

Upon successfully importing the GPG key, you must import the Google Chrome repository.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

The final step in importing the Google Chrome repository involves updating the repository list with the “apt update” command to incorporate the new additions to the apt sources list.

sudo apt update

Step 4: Install Google Chrome

Now that the Google Chrome repository has been imported, it is recommended that all users install the stable edition of Google Chrome. This is the preferred choice because the stable edition is thoroughly tested and deemed the most reliable and secure version for general use.

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable

As an alternative, you can choose to install the Google Chrome Beta or the Unstable version. It is important to note that these versions are not recommended for regular, daily use, particularly not on a primary desktop or production server. However, they may appeal to tech-savvy individuals looking to try out new features and are comfortable with potential instability.

Use one of the following commands in your terminal to install the beta or unstable version of Google Chrome.

sudo apt install google-chrome-beta

sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable

It is possible to install all three branches of Google Chrome, as they each have separate installations. However, you will need to delete the imported sources.list file imported by Google, which is explained in the Additional Tips section at the end of the guide.

Step 5: Launch Google Chrome

With Google Chrome installed, you can launch the browser using the appropriate command in your terminal. You have the option to launch the stable, beta, or unstable version of Google Chrome by using the following commands:

google-chrome-stable:

google-chrome-stable

google-chrome-beta:

google-chrome-beta

google-chrome-unstable:

google-chrome-unstable

For most desktop users, you can launch the browser by navigating to the application icon through the following path. It’s important to note that the exact location may vary based on the desktop environment that was originally installed.

Taskbar > Internet > Google Chrome {version}

Example:

Upon opening Google Chrome for the first time, you will encounter a pop-up asking you to create a password for the keychain. Additionally, Google Chrome will ask if you want to set it as the default browser for your desktop and if you consent to send data back to Google.

Example:

Pin

When presented with the option to make Google Chrome the default browser over the typical default, Firefox, you can choose to either uncheck this option or leave it as is. You will also have the option to allow Google to receive data and crash reports. Simply click the “OK” button to proceed. The next step will be to sign in to Google Chrome, but you have the option to skip this step. If you choose to skip, click the “X” in the Chrome browser tab.

Example:

Pin

Upon opening Google Chrome for the first time, you will be presented with a default landing page. This can be customized to your preferences by following a few tips. Firstly, consider utilizing the search address bar for a quicker and more efficient browsing experience. To make the most out of Google Chrome, consider installing extensions to add extra features and functionality. For added security, take a moment to review and adjust your security settings.

Here are some more detailed steps for customizing your Google Chrome experience:

Search Address Bar: The address bar in Google Chrome serves as both a search bar and a URL bar. This allows you to search for websites, perform calculations, and even conduct conversions with just a few keystrokes.

Extensions: Google Chrome offers a wide variety of extensions that can be added to your browser to enhance its functionality. There’s an extension for almost everything from ad blockers to password managers. Browse the Chrome Web Store to find the extensions that are right for you.

Security Settings: To ensure the safety of your online browsing, be sure to review and adjust your security settings. This includes options for blocking pop-ups, preventing malicious downloads, and blocking harmful websites.

Common Setup Tips: Consider changing your default homepage, adjusting your font size, and organizing your bookmarks for easier access. You can also set up your Google account to sync your bookmarks, history, and other data across all your devices.

By following these tips, you’ll be able to create a more personalized and efficient browsing experience with Google Chrome.

It is important to regularly check for updates of Google Chrome using the terminal, as the GUI update notifications may not always effectively update the browser. To ensure that you have the latest version, run the “apt update” and the “apt upgrade” commands in your terminal.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Uninstall (Remove) Google Chrome Browser

To uninstall the Google Chrome browser, you can use the following command if you no longer want to use the stable version.

sudo apt remove google-chrome-stable --purge

To remove the beta or unstable version of Google Chrome, use the following commands.

sudo apt remove google-chrome-beta --purge

sudo apt remove google-chrome-unstable --purge

To altogether remove the Google Chrome repository that was previously imported, execute the following set of commands.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Troubleshooting Multiple Sources.list

When it comes to installing all three editions of Google Chrome (stable, beta, and unstable), it’s important to note that each one will create its own separate sources list in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. This can cause a conflict when using the apt update command, as multiple sources.list files for Google Chrome will exist, and some of them will be ignored by the system.

Example of the error you may in your terminal:

W: Target Packages (main/binary-amd64/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-all/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en_AU) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-amd64.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-all.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-amd64) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-all) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-amd64/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-all/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en_AU) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-amd64.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-all.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-amd64) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-all) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-amd64/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-all/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en_AU) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-amd64.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-all.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-amd64) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-all) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-amd64/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Packages (main/binary-all/Packages) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en_AU) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target Translations (main/i18n/Translation-en) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-amd64.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target DEP-11 (main/dep11/Components-all.yml) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-amd64) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3 W: Target CNF (main/cnf/Commands-all) is configured multiple times in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list:3 and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list:3

So when installing Google Chrome from the original source you imported from this guide, the beta and developer installations added extra sources, so for example you can remove these with the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-beta.list sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome-unstable.list

Or remove all Chrome repositories.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome*

Then re-add the one repository.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Remember to run an APT update.

sudo apt update

This should fix the issue in the future, and you will still receive updates for all three browsers.

In conclusion, installing Google Chrome on Linux Mint is a simple process that requires adding the Chrome repository, updating the package manager, and finally installing the Google Chrome browser. Users can choose to install the stable version of Google Chrome, which is recommended for daily use, or the beta or developer versions for those who want to live on the edge. It is also important to check for updates frequently and to remove any extra sources that may cause conflicts in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. With a few simple steps, users can enjoy a seamless browsing experience with Google Chrome on Linux Mint.

