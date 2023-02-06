How to Install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 21 or 20





Brave is a free, open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. that offers a faster, more secure, and private browsing experience compared to traditional browsers like Firefox. Whether you are browsing the web for work or leisure, Brave Browser provides the tools you need to stay protected online.

One of the most significant benefits of using Brave browser is its focus on privacy. Unlike other browsers that collect and sell your data to advertisers, Brave Browser blocks unwanted ads and trackers, keeping your online activity private. This means you can browse the web without worrying about being tracked or having your information sold to the highest bidder.

Another advantage of Brave browser is its speed. With built-in ad and tracker blocking, Brave Browser loads websites up to eight times faster than Firefox. This means you can spend less time waiting for pages to load and more time enjoying the content you are interested in.

In addition to its privacy and speed features, Brave Browser also offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to use and customize. You can organize your tabs, bookmark your favorite websites, and access your settings with just a few clicks.

Summary of features in Brave browser when installed on Linux Mint:

Ad and Tracker Blocking: Brave browser blocks unwanted ads and trackers to ensure your online activity remains private and secure. Say goodbye to annoying pop-ups and banners and enjoy a clutter-free browsing experience.

Faster Browsing Speed: With its built-in ad and tracker blocking, Brave Browser loads websites up to eight times faster than traditional browsers like Firefox. This means you can spend less time waiting for pages to load and more time enjoying the content you are interested in.

Private Browsing: Brave browser takes privacy seriously and does not collect or sell your data to advertisers. You can browse the web with peace of mind, knowing that your online activity is protected.

User-Friendly Interface: Brave Browser has a user-friendly interface that is easy to use and customize. You can organize your tabs, bookmark your favorite websites, and access your settings with just a few clicks.

Customizable Settings: Brave browser offers various settings to suit your individual needs. You can choose what data to block, set up password protection, and more.

Tab Management: Brave browser allows you to easily organize your tabs, making it simple to switch between multiple websites. You can also save tabs to revisit later or close tabs you no longer need.

Bookmarking: Brave browser makes it easy to bookmark your favorite websites so you can access them quickly and easily. You can also categorize your bookmarks to keep them organized and easy to find.

Built-in Password Manager: Brave browser includes a built-in password manager to securely store your passwords and prevent them from being hacked. You can also easily import and export your passwords from other browsers.

Battery Life Optimization: Brave browser is designed to be efficient and minimize the drain on your battery life. This means you can browse the web for longer without recharging your device.

Available on Multiple Devices: Brave browser is available on multiple devices, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. You can easily sync your data and settings across your devices for seamless browsing.

In this informative guide, you will be taken through installing Brave browser on either Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20 distribution series. Utilizing the command line terminal, you will learn how to install the stable version, and optional beta or development builds.

Step 1: Update Linux Mint

First and foremost, it’s crucial to update your system to guarantee that all existing packages are at the latest version. This will prevent any potential conflicts during the installation process.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install the Required Packages

To complete the installation, you will need to install the necessary software packages using the command specified in the terminal.

sudo apt install dirmngr software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Step 3: Import Brave Repository

For your Brave Browser installation, you have three options available to choose from. The first and highly recommended option is to go for the stable version of Brave Browser, which is ideal for daily use. If you’re an advanced user or simply curious, you may also opt to install the beta or nightly build versions through separate installation repositories.

Option 1 – Import Brave Stable Browser Repository

Import the stable GPG KEY using the following terminal command.

curl -fSsL https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg >> /dev/null

Add the stable repository to your system using the following terminal command.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

Option 2 – Import Brave Beta, Nightly Browser Repository

The GPG key for the non-stable versions of Brave browser is shared, thus reducing the number of keys you need to import. To import the beta or nightly GPG KEY, use the following terminal command.

curl -fSsL https://brave-browser-apt-beta.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg >> /dev/null

Add the beta repository to your system using the following terminal command.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-beta.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-beta.list

Add the nightly repository in your system through the following terminal command.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-beta-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brave-browser-apt-nightly.s3.brave.com/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-nightly.list

Step 4: Install Brave Browser

With the necessary repositories added, it’s now possible to install Brave Browser. First, refresh your repository list to incorporate the recent changes.

sudo apt update

With the updated repository list, it’s now time to install the Brave browser stable version, which is the recommended option for everyday use. Utilize the following terminal command to initiate the installation process. Note that this version has undergone extensive testing and offers a reliable and secure browsing experience.

sudo apt install brave-browser

Alternatively, you may install Brave beta or nightly build if you have already added the corresponding repositories. However, it’s important to note that these two versions are unsuitable for regular use, especially on a primary desktop or in a production environment. They are installed as separate builds and do not replace the stable version.

To install the Brave browser Beta version, execute the following terminal command.

sudo apt install brave-browser-beta

Individuals who prefer to install the advanced development version of Brave browser (known as the Nightly build) can do so by utilizing the following terminal command.

sudo apt install brave-browser-nightly

Step 5: Launch the Brave Browser

Upon completing the installation process, there are multiple ways to launch the Brave browser. One method is to run it from within the terminal by executing the following command.

brave-browser

However, this approach may not be convenient for everyday use. Instead, following this path, you can access the Brave browser from your desktop.

Taskbar > Internet > Brave Web Browser {version}.

Example:

Upon launching the Brave Browser for the initial time on Linux Mint, you’ll encounter a pop-up window that allows you to import your existing bookmarks, browsing history, and saved passwords from your previous browser, if any. If you opt for the import, you’ll then be asked to pick and choose the specific data you want to bring over.

Example:

With the importation of your data complete, the Brave Browser will take you to the default search engine landing page. From here, you can start your internet explorations with the Brave Browser as your tool of choice. You can customize your settings, including adjusting the default search engine, adding bookmarks and extensions to enhance your browsing experience, and taking advantage of the built-in privacy features, such as ad-blocking and tracker blocking, for a safer and faster experience online.

Example:

Additional Commands & Tips

Update Brave Browser

To keep Brave up-to-date, run the standard system update command in your terminal to check for updates, just as you would for other software on your system.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Remove (Uninstall) Brave Browser

To thoroughly uninstall the Brave browser from your Linux Mint system, you must remove the repositories added during the installation process. First, remove the brave browser using the following command that matches your installed version.

sudo apt autoremove brave-browser --purge

sudo apt autoremove brave-browser-beta --purge

sudo apt autoremove brave-browser-nightly --purge

Remove the added repositories with the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-*

Alternatively, you can remove specific Brave Browser version repositories by specifying the exact repository file, such as “brave-browser-beta.list”.

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing Brave Browser on Linux Mint can be quickly done using the terminal and commands. The tutorial provided a comprehensive guide on installing the stable, beta, and nightly builds and how to import your data, run Brave, and update it.

Brave browser is a privacy-focused browser that prioritizes the security and privacy of its users. Compared to other major browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, Brave offers better privacy protection through its built-in privacy features, such as ad-blocking and tracker blocking. This results in a faster and more secure browsing experience.

