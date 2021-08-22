Debian 11 Bullseye users currently, by default, are only limited to the Firefox Internet Browser. However, many alternatives can be installed. Microsoft Edge is one alternative that has been in development for over a year and has been getting quite a lot of good reviews amongst many Linux distribution communities and maybe an alternative compared to just switching to Google Chrome.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Microsoft Edge on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required packages: wget or curl

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install CURL package

The tutorial will be using the curl command to install the package using the following command:

sudo apt install curl

By default, curl is missing from Debian 11 desktop installations; if you are unsure, run the command anyway. It won’t do any harm.

Install GPG Key and Repo for Debian 11

The first step you will need to do is download the GPG key, or else your installation of Microsoft Edge will break.

Import the Microsoft Edge GPG Key

First, run the following command to import the GPG Key:

curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 microsoft.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/

Import the Microsoft Edge Repo

Next, add the repo as follows:

sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/edge stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/microsoft-edge-dev.list' sudo rm microsoft.gpg

Now you have completed the imports, refresh your repository list to reflect the new additions.

sudo apt update

Install Microsoft Edge on Debian 11

Microsoft Edge can be installed now using the apt command as below:

sudo apt install microsoft-edge-dev

Currently, microsoft-edge or microsoft-edge-dev is the same version due to no stable version released.

Example output below:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Confirm the version and build of the Microsoft Edge version installed on your Rocky Linux 8 operating system using the following command:

microsoft-edge -version

Example output:

Microsoft Edge 94.0.982.2 dev

Launch Microsoft Edge on Debian 11

To run Microsoft Edge, you can use the terminal command in your console:

microsoft-edge

Alternatively, run microsoft-edge command in the background to free up the terminal:

microsoft-edge &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian 11 desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Edge. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The first time you open Microsoft Edge, you will be greeted by the following:

Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Afterward, you will find three options Inspiration, Informational or Focused. Selecting each tab will preview what the view will look like in your Edge browser background. Choose one and click the confirm button.

Lastly, the optional sign-in and sync across multiple devices. Unless you need this, click Continue without signing in, as most users would do.

Now you will see The Microsoft Edge Internet Browser finally as per below:

How to Install Microsoft Edge on Debian 11 53

Updating Microsoft Edge on Debian 11

To update Microsoft Edge Internet Browser, run the APT update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade microsoft-edge-v

Uninstall Microsoft Edge on Debian 11

To remove Edge from Debian 11, execute the following terminal command:

sudo apt autoremove microsoft-edge-v

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the uninstall.

Note, unused dependencies will also be removed.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the APT binary package and the GPG key to install Microsoft Edge. Overall, the Edge Beta has been in development for over a year and should see a stable version released alongside a dev future closer in the future. Microsoft is keeping the beta up to date and seems to be focusing on its security and development, so it’s a good alternative if you get tired of Google Chrome or Firefox.