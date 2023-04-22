How to Install Exaile on Fedora 38/37/36 Linux

Exaile is a feature-rich, lightweight, and user-friendly music player tailored to Linux users. If you’re a Fedora user searching for a music player that offers unique functionality and customization options, Exaile might be a perfect choice. While there are other popular music players available, such as Rhythmbox and Amarok, Exaile sets itself apart with several notable advantages:

Uncluttered Interface : Exaile’s clean and intuitive design makes it easy for users to navigate and manage their music libraries without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features or complex options.

: Exaile’s clean and intuitive design makes it easy for users to navigate and manage their music libraries without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features or complex options. Built-in Tag Editor : Easily edit and update the metadata of your music files, such as title, artist, and album, directly within the Exaile interface.

: Easily edit and update the metadata of your music files, such as title, artist, and album, directly within the Exaile interface. Powerful Search Functionality : Find exactly what you’re looking for with Exaile’s advanced search capabilities, allowing you to search your library using multiple criteria like genre, year, or even lyrics.

: Find exactly what you’re looking for with Exaile’s advanced search capabilities, allowing you to search your library using multiple criteria like genre, year, or even lyrics. Smart Playlists : Create dynamic playlists that update automatically based on your preferences and listening habits, ensuring you always have fresh and personalized playlists to enjoy.

: Create dynamic playlists that update automatically based on your preferences and listening habits, ensuring you always have fresh and personalized playlists to enjoy. Extensible Plugin System : Customize your Exaile experience by installing a wide range of plugins, which can add new features, enhance existing functionality, or even integrate with online services.

: Customize your Exaile experience by installing a wide range of plugins, which can add new features, enhance existing functionality, or even integrate with online services. Cross-platform Support: Although tailored for Linux users, Exaile is also available for Windows and macOS, making it a great choice for those who use multiple operating systems.

By choosing Exaile over more popular alternatives, Fedora users can enjoy a music player that offers a unique combination of simplicity, flexibility, and advanced features. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Exaile on Fedora Linux with CLI commands, providing two options: Fedora’s repository using the DNF package manager or Flatpak with the Flathub.

Section 1: Installing Exaile with DNF

Step 1: Update Fedora Linux

Before installing Exaile or any new software, keeping your Fedora Linux system up-to-date is essential. Regular updates ensure that all required dependencies are in place and help prevent compatibility issues during the installation process.

To update your Fedora Linux system, open a terminal window and execute the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command refreshes your repository cache and upgrades all installed packages to their latest versions, ensuring your system is prepared for the next steps.

Step 2: Install Exaile Using DNF Package Manager

Once your system is up-to-date, you can proceed with installing Exaile. The most convenient and recommended method for Fedora users is the DNF package manager. DNF focuses on the latest releases and provides frequent updates, ensuring you install the most recent version of Exaile or, at most, one version behind.

To install Exaile using the DNF package manager, enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf install exaile

This command fetches Exaile from the Fedora repository and installs it on your system. The DNF package manager handles all required dependencies, making the installation process smooth and efficient.

Section 2: Install Exaile with Flatpak and Flathub

In addition to using the DNF package manager, you can install Exaile on your Fedora Linux system using Flatpak and Flathub. Flatpak is an alternative package manager that consistently provides the most up-to-date version of the software. Although Fedora and similar distributions generally focus on offering the latest packages, using Flatpak can be beneficial, depending on user preferences.

Step 1: Enable Flathub Repository

Before installing Exaile with Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, which hosts many applications, including Exaile. To enable Flathub, open a terminal window and execute the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command will add the Flathub repository to your system if it doesn’t already exist, ensuring access to the extensive range of applications it provides.

Step 2: Install Exaile Using Flatpak

With the Flathub repository enabled, you can install Exaile using the Flatpak package manager. Enter the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub org.exaile.Exaile -y

In case you encounter an error similar to “error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can’t fetch summary from disabled remote ‘flathub’”, you can resolve this issue by enabling the Flathub repository using the following command:

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

After executing the above command, try installing Exaile again with the flatpak install command mentioned earlier.

Section 3: Launch Exaile

After successfully installing Exaile on your Fedora-based system, it’s time to launch the application and start using its powerful features for your music management needs. There are two primary methods to launch Exaile, depending on whether you installed it using the DNF package manager or Flatpak.

Step 1: Launch Exaile for DNF Users

If you installed Exaile using the DNF package manager, launching the application is as simple as typing the following command in your terminal:

exaile

This command will open the Exaile application, allowing you to start managing your music library.

Step 2: Launch Exaile for Flatpak Users

For those who installed Exaile using Flatpak, you will need to use a different command to launch the application. In your terminal, enter the following command:

flatpak run org.exaile.Exaile

This command will initiate the Exaile application installed via Flatpak.

Step 3: Launch Exaile from the Desktop

In most cases, users prefer to launch applications directly from their desktop environment rather than using terminal commands. To open Exaile from your desktop, follow these steps:

Click on Activities in the top-left corner of your screen. Click on Show Applications at the bottom of the Activities menu. Search for “Exaile” in the search bar or scroll through the list of installed applications to find it. Click on the Exaile icon to launch the application.

Example of launching Exaile on Fedora Linux application menu:

Section 4: Getting Started with Exaile on Fedora Linux

Now that you have successfully installed and launched Exaile, it’s time to explore some of its features and make the most out of your music management experience. This section will provide tips, customizations, and helpful information to enhance your Exaile experience on Fedora Linux.

Tip 1: Import Your Music Library

One of the first things you’ll want to do with Exaile is to import your music library. To do so, follow these steps:

Click on Library in the left sidebar. Click on the + icon located in the bottom left corner. Browse to the folder containing your music files and click Open.

Exaile will automatically scan the selected folder and import your music files into the library.

Tip 2: Customizing the Interface

Exaile offers a variety of customization options to tailor the interface to your preferences. To access these options:

Click on Edit in the top menu. Select Preferences from the dropdown menu.

Here are some customization options you can explore:

Appearance : Customize the theme, colors, and font sizes.

: Customize the theme, colors, and font sizes. Columns : Adjust the displayed columns in your music library.

: Adjust the displayed columns in your music library. Playback : Configure playback options, such as crossfading and gapless playback.

: Configure playback options, such as crossfading and gapless playback. Plugins: Enable or disable various plugins to extend Exaile’s functionality.

Tip 3: Using Smart Playlists

Exaile allows you to create dynamic playlists based on certain criteria, such as genre, artist, or rating. To create a smart playlist:

Click on Playlists in the left sidebar. Click on the + icon in the bottom left corner. Select New Smart Playlist from the menu.

You can now define the rules for your smart playlist, such as matching a specific artist, genre, or rating.

Tip 4: Keyboard Shortcuts

Exaile offers numerous keyboard shortcuts to help you navigate and control your music library more efficiently. Some of the useful shortcuts include:

Ctrl + P : Open Preferences

: Open Preferences Ctrl + F : Focus on the search bar

: Focus on the search bar Space : Play or pause the current track

: Play or pause the current track Ctrl + Left Arrow : Go to the previous track

: Go to the previous track Ctrl + Right Arrow : Go to the next track

: Go to the next track Ctrl + Up Arrow : Increase the volume

: Increase the volume Ctrl + Down Arrow: Decrease the volume

Tip 5: Explore Exaile Plugins

Exaile has a variety of plugins to extend its functionality and enhance your music listening experience. To enable or disable plugins:

Click on Edit in the top menu. Select Preferences from the dropdown menu. Click on the Plugins tab.

Some popular Exaile plugins include:

Moodbar : Displays a color-coded moodbar representing the audio content of the current track.

: Displays a color-coded moodbar representing the audio content of the current track. Last.fm Scrobbler : Scrobbles your listening history to your Last.fm account.

: Scrobbles your listening history to your Last.fm account. Equalizer : Provides an equalizer to fine-tune your audio settings.

: Provides an equalizer to fine-tune your audio settings. Notifications: Displays desktop notifications when a new track starts playing.

Example of Exaile once launched for the first time on Fedora Linux:

Section 5: Additional Exaile Commands with Fedora Linux

Updating Exaile

To keep your Exaile installation up-to-date, it’s essential to perform regular updates. You’ll update the software and any related system packages with different commands depending on your chosen installation method. It’s a good practice to use the terminal update commands even if you have auto-updates enabled in your desktop GUI, as this ensures everything is updated correctly.

DNF Update Method

If you installed Exaile using the DNF package manager, use the following command to update it:

sudo dnf update --refresh

This command will refresh your repositories and update your Exaile installation and other system packages.

Flatpak Update Method

For those who installed Exaile using Flatpak, use this command to update your installation:

flatpak update

This command will update Exaile and other installed Flatpak applications.

Removing Exaile

If you no longer need Exaile on your system and wish to remove it, you can use the following commands based on your original installation method.

DNF Removal Method

To remove Exaile installed via the DNF package manager, enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf remove exaile

This command will uninstall Exaile from your Fedora Linux system.

Flatpak Removal Method

If you installed Exaile using Flatpak, use the following command to remove the application:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.exaile.Exaile -y

This command will uninstall Exaile and its associated data from your system.

Conclusion: Installing Exaile on Fedora Linux

In this guide, we’ve explored different methods for installing Exaile on Fedora Linux. Using the DNF package manager or Flatpak, you can quickly get Exaile up and running on your system. We also discussed updating and removing Exaile, ensuring that your system remains up-to-date and clutter-free. With Exaile installed, you can enjoy a powerful and feature-rich music player to manage and play your music collection on Fedora Linux.

Additional Resources and Links

To further enhance your experience with Exaile and Fedora Linux, consider exploring the following official resources: