How to Install Google Chrome on Fedora 37/36/35

Most users of Linux know Firefox is, by default, installed on most desktops. This is no exception when it comes to Fedora. However, as good as Firefox, desktop users may often prefer installing another browser, in this case, Google Chrome. The best method to install Google Chrome on a Fedora desktop is to use the official repository, from which you can instantly grab any new updates when they surface.

Chrome is still the most prominent used browser worldwide, so many updates do come along if a security flaw is found. I do think having it direct from the source instead of waiting for a maintainer from a third party to push it is better. Also, as a bonus, people who like testing edge software can install the beta or unstable repository builds using the same technique, with a bit of modification in the following tutorial on your Fedora desktop using the command line terminal.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before you begin, ensure your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation, and for good practice, use the terminal command as follows.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

Downloading Google Chrome Repository

Users have three choices to import for their Google Chrome Browser installation. The first and most recommended is to install the stable browser branch for most of your usage. However, since they are not unique, you can install the beta and unstable builds and stable for more advanced or curious users.

Import GPG Key

sudo rpm --import https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub

Download Google Chrome Stable Repository

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

Download Google Chrome Beta Repository

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-beta_current_x86_64.rpm

Download Google Chrome Unstable Repository

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-unstable_current_x86_64.rpm

If you have issues downloading the RPM from Google, the wget package is probably not installed. To fix this, run the following command.

sudo dnf install wget

Installing Google Chrome Browser

Install Google Chrome Stable

Now you can install the Google Chrome Browser stable using the DNF package manager. Make sure you are still in the location where you downloaded the .rpm originally, and execute the following command.

sudo dnf install google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Alternatively, you can install Google Chrome beta, or unstable browser builds if you’ve added the repositories. These two versions are not recommended for everyday use, especially not on a main desktop or production environment but for those that love to live on the edge and try new things install the following.

Note that they do not replace your stable version and are installed separately.

Install Google Chrome Beta

sudo dnf install google-chrome-beta_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Install Google Chrome Unstable

sudo dnf install google-chrome-unstable_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Alternatively, you can install all three in one hit using the following command.

sudo dnf install google*

Launching Google Chrome Browser

Once the installation is complete, you can launch the Google Chrome web browser using either CLI or the application icon.

First, while in your terminal, use the following command.

google-chrome

The best way to use the browser for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Google Chrome.

Example:

The first time you open Chrome, you will be greeted with the following pop-up window.

Example:

Uncheck or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Next, you will land at the default search engine landing page, a standard Google look.

Example (Click Image to Enlarge):

Updating Google Chrome Browser

Google Chrome browser users will be notified of updates, given that you have installed it with the DNF package manager and the rest of your system updates. However, it is advised to run a command-line terminal update check to ensure updates if you use the GUI update method are being fetched and installed correctly.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Removing Google Chrome Browser

Run one of the following commands corresponding to your Chrome version for users who wish not to have the browser installed anymore.

Remove Google Chrome Stable

sudo dnf autoremove google-chrome-stable -y

Note that unused dependencies will also be removed.

If you have installed the beta or unstable version.

Remove Google Chrome Beta

sudo dnf autoremove google-chrome-beta -y

Remove Google Chrome Unstable

sudo dnf autoremove google-chrome-unstable -y

Disable/Enable Google Chrome Repository

Finally, it is always a good idea to disable the repositories if you no longer require them; you can re-enable them later if you want to install the browser again.

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled google-chrome*

Note this will blanket disable all Google Chrome browser repositories. Replace google-chrome* with the full name by printing the repositories you have imported into your terminal.

dnf repolist | grep chrome

Then disable, for example, the beta repository only while keeping the stable or unstable, etc.

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled google-chrome-beta

Use the following enable command for users who want to re-enable the repositories for future installs.

sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled google-chrome*

Replace google-chrome* again with the exact version if you disable individual Chrome repositories.