How to Install Strawberry on Fedora 38/37/36 Linux

In a world where music management software is abundant, finding the one that best suits your needs can be difficult. Fedora users look no further: Strawberry, a cross-platform, open-source music player and organizer might be the answer you’ve been seeking. Offering an array of unique features and advantages over other popular software, Strawberry is a solid contender for your next go-to music app. In this introduction, we’ll explore some of the reasons why Fedora users should consider installing Strawberry.

Why Choose Strawberry?

While Fedora users have access to a plethora of music management software options, Strawberry stands out from the crowd with its distinctive features:

Open-source: Strawberry is an open-source project, which means you can benefit from a transparent and collaborative development process. By having access to the source code, you can contribute to its development, submit bug reports, or even create your own custom version.

Cross-platform compatibility: Strawberry is designed to work seamlessly across different platforms, including Windows, macOS, and various Linux distributions, including Fedora. This means you can enjoy a consistent experience no matter your operating system.

Highly customizable: Strawberry offers various customization options, allowing users to tailor the interface and settings according to their preferences. Strawberry lets you create a truly personalized music management experience, from adjusting the appearance to configuring playback settings.

Support for multiple audio formats: Strawberry boasts extensive support for various audio formats, including FLAC, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, and more. This ensures you enjoy your music collection without worrying about format compatibility issues.

Advanced audio features: Strawberry has an advanced equalizer, gapless playback, and the ability to transcode music on-the-fly, which sets it apart from other popular music management software.

Integration with music streaming services: Strawberry offers integration with popular streaming services like Tidal and Qobuz so that you can access your favorite music all in one place.

With all these features and more, Strawberry offers Fedora users a refreshing alternative to other music management software, making it a worthy contender for your consideration. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Strawberry on Fedora Linux with CLI commands, allowing you to experience its unique benefits.

Section 1: Install Strawberry with DNF

Step 1: Update Fedora Linux

Before installing Strawberry or any new software, keeping your Fedora Linux system up-to-date is crucial. Regular updates ensure that all required dependencies are in place and help prevent compatibility issues during installation.

To update your Fedora Linux system, open a terminal window and execute the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command refreshes your repository cache and upgrades all installed packages to their latest versions, ensuring your system is ready for the next steps.

Step 2: Install Strawberry Using DNF Package Manager

Once your system is up-to-date, you can proceed with installing Strawberry. The most convenient and recommended method for Fedora users is the DNF package manager. DNF focuses on the latest releases and provides frequent updates, ensuring that you install the most recent version of Strawberry or, at most, one version behind.

To install Strawberry using the DNF package manager, enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf install strawberry

This command fetches Strawberry from the Fedora repository and installs it on your system. The DNF package manager handles all required dependencies, making the installation process smooth and efficient.

Section 2: Install Strawberry with Flatpak and Flathub

In addition to using the DNF package manager, you can install Strawberry on your Fedora Linux system using Flatpak and Flathub. Flatpak is an alternative package manager that consistently provides the most up-to-date version of the software. Although Fedora and similar distributions generally focus on offering the latest packages, using Flatpak can be beneficial, depending on user preferences.

Step 1: Enable Flathub Repository

Before installing Strawberry with Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, which hosts many applications, including Strawberry. To enable Flathub, open a terminal window and execute the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command will add the Flathub repository to your system if it doesn’t already exist, ensuring access to the extensive range of applications it provides.

Step 2: Install Strawberry Using Flatpak

With the Flathub repository enabled, you can install Strawberry using the Flatpak package manager. Enter the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub org.strawberrymusicplayer.Strawberry -y

In case you encounter an error similar to “error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can’t fetch summary from disabled remote ‘flathub'”, you can resolve this issue by enabling the Flathub repository using the following command:

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

After executing the above command, try installing Strawberry again with the flatpak install command mentioned earlier.

Section 3: Launch Strawberry

After successfully installing Strawberry on your Fedora-based system, it’s time to launch the application and start using its powerful features for your music management needs. There are two primary methods to launch Strawberry, depending on whether you installed it using the DNF package manager or Flatpak.

Step 1: Launch Strawberry for DNF Users

If you installed Strawberry using the DNF package manager, launching the application is as simple as typing the following command in your terminal:

strawberry

This command will open the Strawberry application, allowing you to start managing your music library.

Step 2: Launch Strawberry for Flatpak Users

For those who installed Strawberry using Flatpak, you will need to use a different command to launch the application. In your terminal, enter the following command:

flatpak run org.strawberrymusicplayer.Strawberry

This command will initiate the Strawberry application installed via Flatpak.

Step 3: Launch Strawberry from the Desktop

In most cases, users prefer to launch applications directly from their desktop environment rather than using terminal commands. To open Strawberry from your desktop, follow these steps:

Click on Activities in the top-left corner of your screen. Click on Show Applications at the bottom of the Activities menu. Search for “Strawberry” in the search bar or scroll through the list of installed applications to find it. Click on the Strawberry icon to launch the application.

Example of launching Strawberry on Fedora Linux application menu:

Section 4: Getting Started with Strawberry on Fedora Linux

After successfully installing and launching Strawberry on your Fedora Linux system, you might want to explore some tips and tricks to make the most of this powerful music management application. This section will discuss general tips, customizations, and other helpful advice tailored specifically for Fedora Linux users.

General Tips

Importing Music Library : To start using Strawberry, you must import your music library. Click on the Tools menu, select Settings , and navigate to the Collection tab. Add the desired folder(s) containing your music files by clicking the “+” button, and then click Save .

: To start using Strawberry, you must import your music library. Click on the menu, select , and navigate to the tab. Add the desired folder(s) containing your music files by clicking the “+” button, and then click . Updating Music Library : Whenever you add new music files to your collection, you can update your library within Strawberry. Go to the Tools menu and select Update collection .

: Whenever you add new music files to your collection, you can update your library within Strawberry. Go to the menu and select . Searching and Filtering: Strawberry offers powerful searching and filtering options to find your desired tracks quickly. Use the search bar at the top of the window to find songs, albums, or artists. You can also apply filters by clicking on the Filters button in the bottom-left corner.

Customizations

Changing the Theme : Customize Strawberry’s appearance to match your preferences by changing the theme. Navigate to the Tools menu, select Settings , and click on the Appearance tab. Choose a different theme from the dropdown menu and click Save .

: Customize Strawberry’s appearance to match your preferences by changing the theme. Navigate to the menu, select , and click on the tab. Choose a different theme from the dropdown menu and click . Customizing Columns : You can customize the columns displayed in Strawberry’s main window. Right-click on the column headers, and a context menu will appear, allowing you to add or remove columns.

: You can customize the columns displayed in Strawberry’s main window. Right-click on the column headers, and a context menu will appear, allowing you to add or remove columns. Adjusting Playback Settings: To modify playback settings such as the equalizer and crossfade, select the Tools menu, select Settings, and navigate to the Playback tab. Adjust the settings as desired and click Save.

Other Tips

Creating Playlists : Organize your music by creating custom playlists. Click on the Playlist menu and select New playlist . Give your playlist a name, and then add songs by dragging and dropping them onto it.

: Organize your music by creating custom playlists. Click on the menu and select . Give your playlist a name, and then add songs by dragging and dropping them onto it. Installing Plugins : Enhance Strawberry’s functionality by installing additional plugins. Navigate to the Tools menu, select Settings , and click on the Plugins tab. Browse the list of available plugins, enable the ones you want, and click Save .

: Enhance Strawberry’s functionality by installing additional plugins. Navigate to the menu, select , and click on the tab. Browse the list of available plugins, enable the ones you want, and click . Keyboard Shortcuts: Speed up your workflow by using Strawberry’s built-in keyboard shortcuts. Access the full list of shortcuts by clicking on the Help menu and selecting Keyboard shortcuts.

Example of Strawberry UI on Fedora Linux first time launching:

Section 5: Additional Strawberry Commands with Fedora Linux

How to Update Strawberry

To keep your Strawberry installation up-to-date, it’s essential to perform regular updates. You’ll update the software and any related system packages with different commands depending on your chosen installation method. It’s a good practice to use the terminal update commands even if you have auto-updates enabled in your desktop GUI, as this ensures everything is updated correctly.

DNF Update Method

If you installed Strawberry using the DNF package manager, use the following command to update it:

sudo dnf update --refresh

This command will refresh your repositories and update your Strawberry installation and other system packages.

Flatpak Update Method

For those who installed Strawberry using Flatpak, use this command to update your installation:

flatpak update

This command will update Strawberry and other installed Flatpak applications.

How to Remove Strawberry

If you no longer need Strawberry on your system and wish to remove it, you can use the following commands based on your original installation method.

DNF Removal Method

To remove Strawberry installed via the DNF package manager, enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf remove strawberry

This command will uninstall Strawberry from your Fedora Linux system.

Flatpak Removal Method

If you installed Strawberry using Flatpak, use the following command to remove the application:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.strawberrymusicplayer.Strawberry -y

This command will uninstall Strawberry and its associated data from your system.

Conclusion: Installing Strawberry on Fedora Linux

In this guide, we have explored installing Strawberry on Fedora Linux using the DNF package manager and Flatpak. Each installation method has advantages; you can choose the one that best suits your needs. Following the steps, you should have a fully functioning Strawberry music player on your Fedora system, ready to enhance your music listening experience.

Additional Resources and Links

