How to Install Avidemux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Avidemux is a free and open-source software application for non-linear video editing and transcoding multimedia files. It is trendy as it allows a user to cut, join, split, rotate videos, adds filters, and support many file types, including AVI, DVD compatible MPEG files, MP4, and ASF, using a variety of codecs.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Install the latest Avidemux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and the LaunchPAD PPA by the XtraDEB team to install the latest possible version.

Update Ubuntu

Before you begin, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Dependencies

Use the following command to install or check if the packages are installed.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

Import XtraDEB Applications PPA

Avidemux’s latest version is supported on the “xtradeb applications”. This PPA contains quite a few useful applications continuously being updated and maintained.

XtraDEB team also maintains the packages for current non-LTS Ubuntu releases, a bonus.

In your terminal, use the following command to import the PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

Install Avidemux

Before running the installation command, run an apt update to reflect the new imported PPA.

sudo apt-get update

With the PPA added, you can begin the installation using the following command.

sudo apt install avidemux* -y

How to Launch Avidemux

Now that you have the software installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

In your terminal, use the following command.

avidemux

If you would like to launch and use the terminal simultaneously, send it to the background to continue using the current terminal.

avidemux &

However, this is not practical for desktop users, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Activities > Show Applications > Avidemux

Example:

Once opened, you will land at the default landing screen for Avidemux where you can begin editing your videos.

Example:

And that is it, and you have successfully installed the latest version of Avidemux.

How to Update/Upgrade Avidemux

The software should update by itself with your system packages for desktop users using the APT package manager. For users that would like to check manually, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) Avidemux

Use the following command entirely for users who no longer wish to have Avidemux on their system and want to remove the software.

sudo apt autoremove avidemux* --purge

Also, remember the PPA repository as this is no longer needed. The command looks familiar to adding the repository, and this time you added the syntax “-r” for removal.

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

However, do not remove this if you have installed other applications from this repository, or you will miss out on updates.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the PPA that contains the latest version of Avidemux and install the software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. Avidemux is quite popular given it’s easy to use and free. While it may not do everything compared to more prominent names, it is a worthy option to check out.

To find out more information about Avidemux, visit the official documentation.