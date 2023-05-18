How to Install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

PhotoFlare is an easy-to-use, open-source image editor designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Tailored for everyday users, it fills the gap between complex software like Adobe Photoshop and basic utilities like MS Paint, providing an optimal balance of features, power, and accessibility. Whether an amateur hobbyist or a professional digital artist, PhotoFlare offers a user-friendly interface and a rich array of editing tools to enhance your creativity and productivity.

Here’s why Ubuntu users should consider installing PhotoFlare:

Effortless Operation : It provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, significantly reducing the learning curve. For those accustomed to more basic tools, PhotoFlare feels instantly familiar.

: It provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, significantly reducing the learning curve. For those accustomed to more basic tools, PhotoFlare feels instantly familiar. Wide Range of Features : PhotoFlare provides a comprehensive suite of editing tools, including color adjustment, filters, effects, and text tools. Whether you need to crop an image, apply a filter, or insert text, PhotoFlare has got you covered.

: PhotoFlare provides a comprehensive suite of editing tools, including color adjustment, filters, effects, and text tools. Whether you need to crop an image, apply a filter, or insert text, PhotoFlare has got you covered. Multi-Language Support : PhotoFlare supports multiple languages, thus providing a more inclusive and personalized experience for international users.

: PhotoFlare supports multiple languages, thus providing a more inclusive and personalized experience for international users. Cross-Platform Availability: It’s compatible across multiple operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and MacOS. This cross-platform availability ensures a seamless experience when shifting between different systems.

The key benefits of using PhotoFlare include:

Accessibility : Its low learning curve makes it perfect for those just starting out with digital art or for people who need quick edits done without delving into complex software.

: Its low learning curve makes it perfect for those just starting out with digital art or for people who need quick edits done without delving into complex software. Performance : Being lightweight and optimized, it performs swiftly even on low-end systems, ensuring a smooth and efficient editing experience.

: Being lightweight and optimized, it performs swiftly even on low-end systems, ensuring a smooth and efficient editing experience. Community Support : As an open-source tool, PhotoFlare has a vast community of developers and users. This ensures continuous development, frequent updates, and a reliable source of assistance when needed.

: As an open-source tool, PhotoFlare has a vast community of developers and users. This ensures continuous development, frequent updates, and a reliable source of assistance when needed. Cost-Efficiency : PhotoFlare is free to use. This makes it a great choice for individuals or businesses looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful image editing tool.

: PhotoFlare is free to use. This makes it a great choice for individuals or businesses looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful image editing tool. Customizability: Users can personalize the interface and tools according to their needs, allowing for a more customized and efficient workflow.

Given these features and benefits, PhotoFlare becomes an obvious choice for users looking for an accessible, versatile, and powerful image editing tool. The following guide will demonstrate how to install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using CLI commands with the PhotoFlare official PPA or Flatpak with Flathub.

Section 1: Install PhotoFlare with APT

In this section, we’ll guide you through the steps to install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux using the APT package manager. These steps will ensure a smooth installation, whether you prefer the latest stable release or the daily upstream version for bleeding-edge software enthusiasts.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu

Updating your system is always a wise starting point before installing any new software. By updating, you ensure that all existing packages on your system are up to date, minimizing potential conflicts and maximizing compatibility. Enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command not only checks for updates ( sudo apt update ) but also applies those updates ( sudo apt upgrade ) in a single line of code.

Step 2: Import PhotoFlare PPA

The Personal Package Archive (PPA) maintained by the PhotoFlare Dev Team allows you to access the software directly from the team responsible for it. This ensures you’ll get a trustworthy and up-to-date software version. There are two versions available – the stable and the daily PPA. You can choose to install either or both, but keep in mind that if both PPAs are imported, the more recent version takes precedence, which could be the potentially unstable daily version.

To import the Stable PPA, use the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:photoflare/photoflare-stable -y

On the other hand, if you want to stay on the cutting edge with the Daily PPA, use:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:photoflare/photoflare-daily -y

Step 3: Update Packages Index

Once you’ve imported the PhotoFlare PPA, you should update your package list. This process makes your system aware of the new packages available from the added PPA. You can do this with a simple update command:

sudo apt update

Step 4: Install PhotoFlare

With all preliminary steps complete, you can now proceed to install PhotoFlare. The following command initiates the installation process:

sudo apt install photoflare

Once the installation finishes, you will have successfully installed PhotoFlare on your system.

Section 2: Install PhotoFlare with Flatpak and Flathub

In this section, we’re going to discuss an alternative method for installing PhotoFlare, using Flatpak and the Flathub repository. Flatpak is a universal package manager for Linux distributions, similar to Snap, but it’s often preferred due to certain advantages. Flatpak’s sandboxes applications, improving security by isolating them from your system and each other. Additionally, it enables you to access both the latest versions and older versions of software, which can be helpful for compatibility reasons.

Step 1: Enable Flathub

Before you can install PhotoFlare through Flatpak, you need to enable Flathub. Flathub is a popular repository for Flatpak applications, hosting a large variety of software in a centralized location.

You can add the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration by executing the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command configures your system to fetch Flatpak applications from the Flathub repository, greatly expanding your available software library.

Step 2: Install PhotoFlare

With Flathub now enabled, you are ready to install PhotoFlare using the flatpak install command. This will fetch and install PhotoFlare directly from the Flathub repository, ensuring that you’re installing the most recent, official release of the software. Run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub io.photoflare.photoflare -y

This command initiates the download and installation of PhotoFlare. Once this process completes, PhotoFlare will be readily accessible on your system.

Note: If your system does not have Flatpak installed, you should refer to our comprehensive guide, “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu”. This guide provides step-by-step instructions for installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak, ensuring that you can take full advantage of this versatile package manager.

Section 3: Launching PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux

After successfully installing PhotoFlare, the next step is to launch the application and begin your image editing journey. Here we will explain how to launch PhotoFlare via different methods.

Step 1: Launch PhotoFlare via Terminal

One quick and straightforward method of launching the PhotoFlare software is by using the terminal. Open your terminal and type the following command:

photoflare

This command will start the PhotoFlare application immediately, presenting you with the interface to start editing your images.

For those who have installed PhotoFlare using Flatpak, the command changes slightly. Flatpak necessitates the use of a unique command syntax for launching applications. The command to start PhotoFlare is:

flatpak run io.photoflare.photoflare

This command instructs Flatpak to run the PhotoFlare software.

While launching applications via the terminal is useful in many circumstances, especially for troubleshooting, it may not be the most practical choice for everyday use.

Step 2: Launch PhotoFlare via the Applications Menu

Launching PhotoFlare via the graphical interface, the Applications Menu, can be more intuitive for everyday use, especially for those not as comfortable with command-line operations. Here are the simple steps to follow:

Navigate to the Applications Menu: Typically located in the bottom left corner of your screen in Ubuntu Linux, the Applications Menu is the starting point for launching installed applications graphically. Select ‘Show Applications’: This will bring up a list or grid view of all your installed applications. Search for ‘PhotoFlare’: Start typing ‘PhotoFlare’ into the search bar. The system will dynamically filter applications based on your input. Launch PhotoFlare: Once you see the PhotoFlare icon appear, click on it to start the application.

Example of PhotoFlare application icon on Ubuntu Linux:

Section 4: Tips on Getting Started with PhotoFlare with Ubuntu Linux

Now that you have installed and launched PhotoFlare on your Ubuntu Linux system, let’s delve into some helpful tips and tricks to get you started with this powerful image editing tool. These insights will focus on improving your user experience, introducing customization options, and suggesting ways to enhance your workflow.

Tip 1: Familiarize Yourself with the User Interface

Take some time to explore: PhotoFlare’s interface is intuitively designed, but taking some time to navigate through all the menus and panels will help you become more comfortable with the tool.

PhotoFlare’s interface is intuitively designed, but taking some time to navigate through all the menus and panels will help you become more comfortable with the tool. Understand the layout: Look out for the primary elements of the user interface – menu bar, toolbar, color palette, and status bar. Knowing what each of these does will speed up your workflow.

Tip 2: Customize the Tool Options

Personalize the settings: PhotoFlare allows you to customize several features such as grid settings, color schemes, and default file format for saving images. Tailoring these to your preference will enhance your image editing experience.

PhotoFlare allows you to customize several features such as grid settings, color schemes, and default file format for saving images. Tailoring these to your preference will enhance your image editing experience. Keyboard shortcuts: PhotoFlare supports a variety of keyboard shortcuts to expedite your editing tasks. Familiarizing yourself with these will significantly speed up your work.

Preferences -> Keyboard Shortcuts

Tip 3: Use Layers for Non-Destructive Editing

Understand the concept of layers: Layers in PhotoFlare are like multiple transparent sheets stacked on top of each other where you can paint on each one separately. This allows you to edit parts of your image non-destructively.

Layers in PhotoFlare are like multiple transparent sheets stacked on top of each other where you can paint on each one separately. This allows you to edit parts of your image non-destructively. Experiment with layer modes: PhotoFlare offers a variety of layer blending modes. Experiment with them to see how they interact with each other, creating unique effects.

Tip 4: Explore the Image Adjustment Options

Discover adjustment tools: PhotoFlare offers a wealth of image adjustment options such as brightness/contrast, saturation, color balance, and more. Experiment with these to get your desired result.

PhotoFlare offers a wealth of image adjustment options such as brightness/contrast, saturation, color balance, and more. Experiment with these to get your desired result. Understand the undo/redo feature: Mistakes happen. Luckily, PhotoFlare’s Undo and Redo features (available under the Edit menu) are there to rescue your edits.

Edit -> Undo Edit -> Redo

Example of PhotoFlare default UI once launched on Ubuntu Linux:

Section 5: Managing PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux

In this section, we’ll be covering two essential aspects of application management for PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux: updating the application to ensure you have the most recent features and fixes and removing the application when it is no longer needed. Both processes can differ based on the method of installation you initially used.

Step 1: Updating PhotoFlare

It’s important to keep your applications up-to-date. This gives you access to new features and ensures any identified bugs or security vulnerabilities are patched. Depending on how you’ve installed PhotoFlare, there are different methods to update it.

APT Update Method

If you’ve installed PhotoFlare via the APT package manager, you can update the software by upgrading your entire system. This is done through the terminal by running the command:

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

This command will first update the list of available packages ( sudo apt update ), and then it will upgrade all the outdated packages to their latest versions ( sudo apt upgrade ).

Flatpak Update Method

If you’ve installed PhotoFlare through Flatpak, the update process is a bit different. Flatpak has a built-in command for updating individual applications:

flatpak update

This command checks your Flatpak applications for updates and applies them as necessary.

Step 2: Uninstalling PhotoFlare

In some situations, you may find that you no longer require PhotoFlare. When this is the case, you can remove it from your system using a few simple commands, which will depend on your installation method.

APT Remove Method

If you’ve installed PhotoFlare using APT, you can remove it using the following command:

sudo apt remove photoflare

This command will remove PhotoFlare and any dependencies installed with it that are no longer needed.

Furthermore, if you added a Personal Package Archive (PPA) to install PhotoFlare, you should also remove the PPA. There are two possible PPAs that you might have used: Stable and Daily.

To remove the Stable PPA, use the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:photoflare/photoflare-stable -y

And to remove the Daily PPA, use this command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:photoflare/photoflare-daily -y

Flatpak Remove Method

If you installed PhotoFlare through Flatpak, you can remove it using the Flatpak uninstall command:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data io.photoflare.photoflare

This command uninstalls PhotoFlare and also removes the associated data.

Final Thoughts on Installing PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux

In this guide, we’ve walked through the process of installing, managing, and making the most of PhotoFlare on Ubuntu Linux. Whether you’ve chosen to use the APT package manager or Flatpak, the steps outlined here to provide you with a comprehensive roadmap for effectively using this powerful photo editing tool. Remember, the key to a smooth experience with any software lies in regularly updating the application and understanding how to remove it when no longer needed. PhotoFlare, with its extensive features and user-friendly interface, is indeed a commendable choice for your photo editing needs on Ubuntu Linux.

Additional Resources and Links

As you continue exploring and mastering PhotoFlare, here are some valuable resources that will support your journey. These official sources provide in-depth documentation and additional insights into using this powerful photo editing tool.