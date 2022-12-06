How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Chrome is a widely acclaimed web browser celebrated for its fast performance, robust security features, and seamless compatibility with various Google services. If you plan to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its key features is crucial.

Key Features of Google Chrome:

Speedy Performance : Thanks to the V8 JavaScript engine, Chrome boasts quick page load times and responsive browsing, enhancing the user experience.

: Thanks to the V8 JavaScript engine, Chrome boasts quick page load times and responsive browsing, enhancing the user experience. Integrated Google Services : For individuals who frequently use Google platforms like Gmail, Google Docs, or Google Drive, Chrome offers effortless integration and automatic sign-in capabilities.

: For individuals who frequently use Google platforms like Gmail, Google Docs, or Google Drive, Chrome offers effortless integration and automatic sign-in capabilities. Chrome Web Store Access : Users can access a vast array of extensions and themes available in the Chrome Web Store, allowing for browser customization and adding various functionality tools.

: Users can access a vast array of extensions and themes available in the Chrome Web Store, allowing for browser customization and adding various functionality tools. Sync Functionality : With Chrome’s sync feature, users can easily access their bookmarks, history, and passwords across multiple devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience wherever they are.

: With Chrome’s sync feature, users can easily access their bookmarks, history, and passwords across multiple devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience wherever they are. Security Measures : Chrome prioritizes user security with built-in protection against malware and phishing attacks and automatic updates to maintain browser integrity.

: Chrome prioritizes user security with built-in protection against malware and phishing attacks and automatic updates to maintain browser integrity. Developer-Friendly Tools: The browser is a favorite among the developer community due to its extensive and user-friendly built-in developer tools.

Google Chrome’s speed, synchronization features, and deep integration with Google services make it a preferred choice for many Ubuntu users. The following sections will guide you meticulously through installing Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, utilizing straightforward CLI commands and Google’s official APT repository.

Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before Google Chrome Installation

Before we initiate the installation process, ensuring that your Ubuntu system is up to date is critical. This helps prevent potential conflicts during installation, as outdated software can sometimes interfere with new installations.

To update your system, execute the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt update

This command fetches the latest package information from all configured sources. Next, let’s upgrade any outdated packages on your system using the subsequent command:

sudo apt upgrade

This command will upgrade all the software packages with new versions available in the repositories.

Step 2: Install Initial Packages For Google Chrome on Ubuntu

Google Chrome’s installation process is usually straightforward, but you might need specific packages for a smooth and successful setup. Most Linux distributions typically include these standard packages. Nonetheless, verifying their presence doesn’t hurt.

To install these packages, run the following command:

sudo apt install curl software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates -y

The packages curl, software-properties-common, apt-transport-https, and ca-certificates are included for data transferring, software repositories management, secure package downloads, and standard SSL/TLS certificates, respectively. Running this command will not cause adverse effects if these packages are installed.

Step 3: Import Google Chrome APT Repository on Ubuntu

A crucial step in installing Google Chrome is importing the GPG key for its digital signature. The GPG key is a form of cryptographic identity that ensures the software you’re about to install is authentic, untouched, and issued by the rightful owner.

Import the GPG key using the following command:

curl -fSsL https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg > /dev/null

With the GPG key in place, we’ll now import the Google Chrome repository. This is the official source from where we’ll download the browser. Execute the following command to accomplish this:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Step 4: Update APT Cache After Google Repository Import on Ubuntu

Before we install Google Chrome, let’s update our APT sources lists to include the newly added Google repository. Run the following command to do so:

sudo apt update

Step 5: Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via aPT Command

Next, we’ll install the stable version of Google Chrome. This is the most tested and reliable version, recommended for most users.

To install Google Chrome Stable, execute the following command:

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable

Optional: Install Google Chrome Beta or Unstable Edition on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For some users, the stable version of Google Chrome might not be enough. If you want a sneak peek at the upcoming features before they make their way to the stable version, you might want to install the beta version. However, be aware that the beta version may contain bugs as it’s a preview version still under testing.

To install the Google Chrome Beta build, run the following command:

sudo apt install google-chrome-beta

Google offers an unstable version for developers or those who love being on the cutting edge. This version includes the latest features, but they are experimental and may have some bugs or even lead to crashes.

To install the Google Chrome Unstable version, use the following command:

sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable

Note that installing the beta or unstable versions will not replace your stable version since the system installs these versions separately. This approach lets your system have multiple Google Chrome versions to cater to different needs.

Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

This section presents an alternative approach to installing Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux using Flatpak and Flathub. If you are unfamiliar with the installation of Flatpak, kindly refer to our comprehensive guide on how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu, which utilizes the official LaunchPAD PPA provided by the Flatpak team.



Flatpak, an innovative package management system designed for Linux, ensures application compatibility across various distributions. It encapsulates applications in isolated environments, reducing conflicts with system libraries. Meanwhile, Flathub is the central repository for Flatpak applications, providing a user-friendly platform with numerous ready-to-deploy applications, and is an excellent secondary method to install Google Chrome on your Ubuntu system.

Step 1: Enable Flathub For Google Chrome on Ubuntu

Before proceeding, activating the Flathub repository on your system is imperative, granting access to its extensive list of applications, including Google Chrome.

To activate the Flathub repository, input the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command integrates the Flathub repository into your Flatpak configuration, setting the stage for various application installations.

Step 2: Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command

With the Flathub repository in place, you can install Google Chrome. The flatpak install command is instrumental in this process.

Step 2.1: Installing the Stable Version of Google Chrome

For routine usage, the stable version of Google Chrome is advisable. This version promises a consistent and reliable browsing experience backed by thoroughly tested features. To install the stable version, execute the following command:

flatpak install flathub com.google.Chrome -y

Step 2.2: Installing the Unstable Version of Google Chrome

Google Chrome provides an Unstable version for those keen on exploring cutting-edge features. While it offers a sneak peek into the latest features, it may be unstable. To install this version, run the command:

flatpak install flathub com.google.ChromeDev

It’s pertinent to note that, as of now, the Flatpak and Flathub systems do not support a beta version of Google Chrome. Thus, users can only opt between the stable and unstable versions when using this installation method.

Launching Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux

The subsequent step is to initiate its launch upon successfully integrating Google Chrome into your Ubuntu environment. Whether you lean towards the command line or the graphical user interface, Ubuntu offers multiple avenues to activate Google Chrome.

CLI Methods to Launch Google Chrome on Ubuntu

The Command-Line Interface (CLI) is preferred for users comfortable with terminal commands or those managing a server without a graphical interface. Each variation of Google Chrome has a specific command for its activation.

To engage the stable release of Google Chrome, execute the following:

google-chrome

For users keen on probing features still in the testing phase, the beta release of Google Chrome can be activated with:

google-chrome-beta

For enthusiasts eager to explore the most recent, albeit potentially unstable features, the command is:

google-chrome-unstable

The activation commands differ slightly if you’ve integrated Google Chrome through the Flatpak method.

To start the stable iteration of Google Chrome, use:

flatpak run com.google.Chrome

To engage the experimental version, the required command is:

flatpak run com.google.ChromeDev

GUI Method to Launch Google Chrome on Ubuntu

While the command line is a powerful tool, not every Ubuntu user is comfortable with it, and that’s perfectly fine. Ubuntu’s graphical user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, providing an alternative way to launch Google Chrome.

To open Google Chrome using the GUI, follow these steps:

Click on ‘Activities’ located at the top-left corner of your screen. Next, click ‘Show Applications,’ typically represented by a grid of dots at the screen’s bottom-left corner. Finally, look for ‘Google Chrome’ among the list of applications. If you have multiple versions installed, they will be listed as ‘Google Chrome (Stable),’ ‘Google Chrome (Beta),’ and ‘Google Chrome (Unstable).’ Click on the one you wish to launch.

Pin Access Google Chrome quickly from Ubuntu’s application menu.

Getting Started with Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Once you have Google Chrome on your Ubuntu system, it’s time to delve deeper and maximize your browsing experience. Whether you’re a seasoned user or new to Chrome, these tips will guide you through customizations, performance tweaks, and other aspects that can enhance your browsing experience on Ubuntu.

Personalize Google Chrome Experience with Themes and Extensions on Ubuntu

Google Chrome is renowned for its flexibility and customization options. You can personalize the look of your browser with a wide variety of themes and extend its functionality with extensions.

To add a theme:

Open Google Chrome and navigate to the Chrome Web Store. Select Themes from the left-hand side panel. Choose a theme that suits your aesthetic and click on it. Click on the Add to Chrome button.

To add an extension:

Navigate to the Chrome Web Store. Select Extensions from the left-hand side panel. Search for the extension you want and click on it. Click on the Add to Chrome button.

Enhance Google Chrome Performance with Tab Management on Ubuntu

Chrome is known to be a bit of a memory hog, especially when you have multiple tabs open. To enhance performance, consider using tab management extensions like The Great Suspender, which puts unused tabs to sleep, freeing up resources.

Use Google Chrome’s Built-in Task Manager with Ubuntu

Much like your Ubuntu system has a task manager, so does Google Chrome. It can help see what’s consuming memory or processing power. Access it by clicking the three-dot menu > More tools > Task Manager.

Utilize Google Chrome Flags for Experimental Features on Ubuntu

Google Chrome Flags are experimental features that aren’t ready for prime time. They can enable new functionality, improve performance, or customize your browsing experience. Access them by typing chrome://flags into the address bar. However, use them cautiously as they might affect the browser’s stability.

Learn Google Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts on Ubuntu

Keyboard shortcuts can significantly enhance your browsing speed and efficiency. Here are a few to get you started:

Ctrl+T : Opens a new tab

: Opens a new tab Ctrl+Shift+T : Reopens the last closed tab

: Reopens the last closed tab Ctrl+W or Ctrl+F4 : Closes the current tab

or : Closes the current tab Ctrl+Tab : Switches to the next tab

: Switches to the next tab Ctrl+Shift+Tab: Switches to the previous tab

Configure Google Chrome Privacy and Security Settings with Ubuntu

Google Chrome provides various settings to protect your privacy and keep your browsing secure. You can access these settings by clicking the three-dot menu > Settings > Privacy and Security.

Pin Google Chrome running smoothly on Ubuntu Linux.

Additional Google Chrome Commands with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

As you venture deeper into Ubuntu Linux and Google Chrome, you might need to perform more advanced operations, such as updating or uninstalling Chrome. Let’s walk through these operations step by step.

Update Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Chrome receives frequent updates to introduce new features, fix bugs, and patch security vulnerabilities. Ensuring your browser is up-to-date is crucial for a smooth and secure browsing experience.

We will utilize Ubuntu’s built-in Advanced Package Tool (APT) to update Google Chrome. First, update the package list on your Ubuntu system by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command fetches the latest package information from all configured sources, including the Google Chrome repository we added earlier.

Following this, you might need to upgrade your system’s packages. You can do this by executing the command:

sudo apt upgrade

This command will upgrade all outdated packages on your system. However, if you wish to specifically update Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo apt upgrade google-chrome-stable

This command directs APT to only upgrade the google-chrome-stable package, leaving the rest of your system’s packages untouched.

For Flatpak installations, just run the following command that will blanket check for available updates for all Flatpak installations such as Google Chrome stable or Dev:

flatpak update

Remove Google Chrome from Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

APT Remove Commands of Google Chrome from Ubuntu

There might be instances where you need to uninstall Google Chrome from your Ubuntu system. Perhaps you’re troubleshooting an issue or want to switch to a different browser.

The command to remove Google Chrome is as follows:

sudo apt remove google-chrome-stable

If you’ve installed the beta or unstable builds of Google Chrome, you can remove them with the following commands:

sudo apt remove google-chrome-beta

sudo apt remove google-chrome-unstable

Finally, if you wish to remove the Google Chrome repository from your system entirely, use the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

This command removes the file that contains the Google Chrome repository information, effectively removing the repository from your system.

Flatpak Remove Commands of Google Chrome from Ubuntu

If you’ve opted for the Flatpak route to integrate Google Chrome into your system, the uninstallation procedure varies a bit:

flatpak uninstall com.google.Chrome

For those who ventured with the experimental edition:

flatpak uninstall com.google.ChromeDev

Fix Terminal Error: Multiple Google Chrome Source Lists on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This is for APT installations only; Flatpak installations do not need to worry about the below issue.

Ubuntu Linux allows for installing all three Google Chrome builds: stable, beta, and unstable. However, it’s crucial to note that each installation creates a new source list file in your /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. This scenario could confuse the APT package manager during updates, as it may encounter multiple source lists for Google Chrome, and some will be ignored.

Do not worry; the solution is straightforward.

Step 1: Remove Extra Source Lists for Google Chrome on Ubuntu

Firstly, you must remove the surplus source lists and retain only the original ones. You can accomplish this by running the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google*

This command removes all source lists that start with “google” in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. If you accidentally delete them all, don’t panic. You can recreate the required source list with the next step.

Step 2: Re-Add Google Chrome Repository on Ubuntu

Now that the surplus source lists have been dealt with, let’s re-add the Google Chrome repository. Use the following command to accomplish this:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

This command creates a new source list for the Google Chrome repository in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory.

Step 3: Update APT Package Lists for Google Chrome Fix on Ubuntu

The final step is to update the APT package lists. By doing this, APT will recognize the new (or restored) Google Chrome repository. To do so, run:

sudo apt update

This command instructs APT to update its package lists, including the Google Chrome one we restored.

Closing Thoughts

In summary, installing and managing Google Chrome on an Ubuntu Linux system is a straightforward process, but it’s essential to understand the various steps involved. We’ve discussed the installation process, how to launch the application, utilizing additional commands for update and removal, and troubleshooting multiple sources for a smooth operation.