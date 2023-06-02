How to Install Google Earth on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Earth Pro offers an immersive experience for exploring our planet and is also available for Ubuntu users. Whether you’re running Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older release, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this guide will walk you through the installation process.

Key Features of Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu

High-Resolution Imagery : Google Earth Pro allows you to zoom into high-quality images, offering unparalleled detail. This feature is helpful for both casual exploration and professional analysis.

: Google Earth Pro allows you to zoom into high-quality images, offering unparalleled detail. This feature is helpful for both casual exploration and professional analysis. Advanced Tools : The Pro version has specialized tools for business and professional use, including advanced data import, 3D measurements, and HD movie recording capabilities.

: The Pro version has specialized tools for business and professional use, including advanced data import, 3D measurements, and HD movie recording capabilities. Customizable Content : Users can annotate places and create multimedia tours, tailoring the Google Earth experience to their needs.

: Users can annotate places and create multimedia tours, tailoring the Google Earth experience to their needs. Data Layers : Google Earth Pro can overlay additional data layers, such as demographic and traffic information, providing valuable insights for various applications.

: Google Earth Pro can overlay additional data layers, such as demographic and traffic information, providing valuable insights for various applications. Extensive Support: The application offers comprehensive documentation and support, making it accessible for beginners and experienced users.

Google Earth Pro’s extensive features make it a versatile tool for many users, from geography and urban planning professionals to educators and students. Its user-friendly interface ensures you don’t need a tech expert to navigate and utilize its capabilities effectively.

The upcoming guide will provide detailed steps on how to install Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. These methods also apply to other Ubuntu releases that have not reached their end-of-life status. Stay tuned for a comprehensive walkthrough covering free and paid versions of this remarkable geographical tool.

Section 1: Import Google Earth APT Repository on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Before we can begin installing Google Earth on your Ubuntu system, ensuring the system packages are up to date and the required dependencies are in place is essential. This preparatory work forms a solid foundation for the subsequent installation of Google Earth. Following these instructions, you will soon have Google Earth, a powerful geographic exploration tool, up and running on your system.

Step 1: Updating Your Ubuntu System Before Google Earth Installation

Our first step involves making sure that your Ubuntu system is up-to-date. Keeping your system current mitigates the potential for conflicts during the installation process, as outdated software can occasionally disrupt new installations.

To fetch the latest package information from all configured sources, execute the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt update

Once we have an updated list of packages, we’ll proceed to upgrade any outdated software on your system using the subsequent command:

sudo apt upgrade

This command will install all new versions of the software packages available in the repositories. Your system is now ready for the installation of Google Earth.

Step 2: Installing Initial Packages for Google Earth on Ubuntu

While Google Earth’s installation is generally straightforward, specific packages are necessary for a smooth and seamless installation process. These packages are commonplace and are typically already installed on most Linux distributions. Nonetheless, it’s prudent to ensure their presence.

To install these packages, input the following command:

sudo apt install curl software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates -y

This command installs curl for transferring data with URL syntax, software-properties-common for managing software repositories, apt-transport-https for secure package downloads, and ca-certificates for common SSL/TLS certificates. If these packages are installed, running this command will not affect your system negatively.

Step 3: Add the Google Earth APT Repository on Ubuntu

A vital step in installing Google Earth is importing the GPG key for its digital signature. The GPG key serves as a cryptographic identity that verifies the software you’re about to install is authentic, unaltered, and issued by the rightful owner.

To import the GPG key, use the following command:

curl -fSsL https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-earth.gpg > /dev/null

With the GPG key successfully imported, we’re ready to add the Google Earth repository. This repository is the official source from which we’ll download the software. Execute the following command to accomplish this:

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-earth.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/earth/deb/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-earth.list

Section 2: Install Google Earth on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

With the repository properly configured and all prerequisite packages in place, we can advance to the main task: installing Google Earth.

Step 1: Refreshing the APT Repository List on Ubuntu for Google Earth

Before installing Google Earth, we must refresh our APT sources lists to include the newly added Google Earth repository. This process ensures the package manager has the most recent metadata related to the packages in the repository.

Invoke the following command to update the APT sources list:

sudo apt update

Step 2: Install Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 or 2.04

At this point, we’re ready to install Google Earth. It’s important to note that two versions of Google Earth are available – Google Earth Pro and Google Earth Enterprise (EC). Google Earth Pro is free and perfectly adequate for most users, while Google Earth Enterprise is a paid service that offers additional features and capabilities.

To install Google Earth Pro, execute the following command:

sudo apt install google-earth-pro-stable

If you’ve chosen to install the Enterprise version, you can do so with the following command:

sudo apt install google-earth-ec-stable

The Google Earth Enterprise edition commands are just for demonstration purposes. You will run the Google Earth Pro installation command in all circumstances.

With these commands, your Ubuntu system will download and install the specified version of Google Earth from the official repository. Once the installation is completed, you will have Google Earth at your fingertips, ready to take you on a virtual tour of our planet.

Section 3: Launching Google Earth on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

You can take a virtual voyage around our planet after successfully installing Google Earth on your Ubuntu system. Google Earth can be launched through the terminal or Ubuntu’s graphical user interface (GUI). Here, we will elucidate both methodologies to provide a comprehensive guide suitable for all users, regardless of their interaction preference with the Ubuntu system.

Step 1: Initiating Google Earth from the Terminal on Ubuntu

Invokinggle Earth from the command line can be a rapid and straightforward process. Th for those adept at using the terminal in Ubuntuis method allows for efficient launching and can save a few valuable seconds compared to the GUI approach.

To initiate Google Earth Pro from the terminal, use the following command:

google-earth-pro

If you have opted for the Enterprise version, the command changes slightly:

google-earth-ec

It’s essential to note that these commands directly correspond to the version of Google Earth installed on your system. Hence, using the right command is vital for a successful operation.

Step 2: Launching Google Earth from the Graphical User Interface

While the terminal is incredibly potent for managing your Ubuntu system, not everyone is at ease with command-line interactions. Recognizing this, Ubuntu provides a user-friendly and intuitive GUI for performing various system tasks, including launching applications like Google Earth.

To launch Google Earth through the GUI, follow the sequence outlined below:

Step 1: Click on Activities , located at the top-left corner of your screen.

Click on , located at the top-left corner of your screen. Step 2: Then, click on Show Applications . This option is generally represented by a grid of dots at the screen’s bottom-left corner.

Then, click on . This option is generally represented by a grid of dots at the screen’s bottom-left corner. Step 3: In the list of applications, locate Google Earth . If you’ve installed multiple versions, they will be listed accordingly. For instance, Google Earth Pro would appear as Google Earth Pro and Google Earth Enterprise as Google Earth EC . Click on the one you wish to launch.

Google Earth icons as they appear after successful installation on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux.

Section 4: Getting Started with Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu Linux

After successfully installing and launching Google Earth Pro on your Ubuntu system, it’s time to dive in and learn how to make the most of this powerful tool. Whether you’re interested in exploring far-off locales or creating compelling visual presentations, Google Earth Pro offers many features to help you accomplish your goals.

This section will provide some tips and tricks to get you started, focusing primarily on the Pro version and noting any relevant aspects for Enterprise users.

Screenshot: Tips and tricks that appear when you launch Google Earth for the first time on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux.

General Usage Tips for Google Earth on Ubuntu

To ensure you’re using Google Earth Pro to its fullest potential, here are a few tips that will help enhance your experience:

Navigation: Familiarize yourself with the navigational tools in Google Earth Pro. Use your mouse to click and drag the Earth, scroll to zoom in and out, and double-click to zoom into a location quickly. For precise navigation, use the “Look” joystick to change the perspective and the “Move” joystick to traverse the globe.

Familiarize yourself with the navigational tools in Google Earth Pro. Use your mouse to click and drag the Earth, scroll to zoom in and out, and double-click to zoom into a location quickly. For precise navigation, use the “Look” joystick to change the perspective and the “Move” joystick to traverse the globe. Search Function: The search bar, located at the top left of the interface, is a powerful feature. Simply type in the name of a location to quickly fly to it. This is not limited to countries or cities; you can even input coordinates or landmarks.

The search bar, located at the top left of the interface, is a powerful feature. Simply type in the name of a location to quickly fly to it. This is not limited to countries or cities; you can even input coordinates or landmarks. Layers: Use the “Layers” panel on the left side of the interface. Here, you can select which details are displayed on the map, such as roads, 3D buildings, and weather patterns.

Use the “Layers” panel on the left side of the interface. Here, you can select which details are displayed on the map, such as roads, 3D buildings, and weather patterns. Historical Imagery: This is an excellent feature for seeing how a location has changed. You can access this feature from the toolbar at the top.

Customization Tips for Google Earth on Ubuntu

Google Earth Pro allows for significant customization to enhance your usage. Here are some key pointers:

Placemarks: You can use placemarks to mark locations on the Earth. This can be done by clicking the “Placemark” button on the toolbar at the top. Once placed, you can name the placemark, add a description, and even change the icon used to mark the location.

You can use placemarks to mark locations on the Earth. This can be done by clicking the “Placemark” button on the toolbar at the top. Once placed, you can name the placemark, add a description, and even change the icon used to mark the location. Paths and Polygons: Creating paths and polygons is a great way to highlight specific areas or routes. You can find these tools on the toolbar.

Creating paths and polygons is a great way to highlight specific areas or routes. You can find these tools on the toolbar. Image Overlays: If you have images or maps you’d like to superimpose onto the Earth, you can do this with the “Image Overlay” function. Found in the toolbar, this allows you to add an image, resize it, and adjust its transparency to create an overlay.

Additional Tips for Google Earth on Ubuntu

Apart from the general usage and customization pointers, there are additional aspects that could enrich your Google Earth Pro experience:

Google Earth Pro Movie Maker: This feature lets you record your flights and tours within Google Earth Pro, enabling you to create visually striking presentations.

This feature lets you record your flights and tours within Google Earth Pro, enabling you to create visually striking presentations. Measurements: Use the ruler tool to measure distances and areas. You can select between various units of measurement, making this a versatile tool for casual and professional use.

Use the ruler tool to measure distances and areas. You can select between various units of measurement, making this a versatile tool for casual and professional use. For Enterprise Users: Google Earth Enterprise allows the creation of private globes and map layers. This can be particularly useful for large-scale projects that require detailed, personalized geospatial data.

Remember, Google Earth Pro is a robust tool with numerous features. Spend time exploring its capabilities, and you’ll continually find new ways to explore our planet. The world is now at your fingertips, ready for you to discover.

Screenshot: Google Earth world map displayed on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux.

Section 5: Advanced Google Earth Pro Commands for Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

As your proficiency grows while using Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu Linux, you may need to engage in more sophisticated operations, such as updating or uninstalling the application. In this section, we’ll provide a detailed walkthrough of these advanced procedures to help you efficiently manage the application on your system.

How to Update Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Earth Pro undergoes frequent updates to introduce improved features, resolve bugs, and implement security patches. Keeping your application up-to-date ensures a seamless and secure user experience.

To manage updates for Google Earth Pro, we’ll employ Ubuntu’s built-in utility, the Advanced Package Tool (APT). The first step is to refresh the package list on your Ubuntu system by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command fetches the latest package information from all configured sources, including the Google Earth Pro repository that was added earlier.

Next, it’s essential to upgrade your system’s packages. This can be done by executing the following command:

sudo apt upgrade

This command will upgrade all outdated packages on your system. If you’re specifically interested in updating Google Earth Pro, use the following command:

sudo apt install --only-upgrade google-earth-pro

This command tells APT to focus only on upgrading Google Earth Pro, leaving the rest of your system’s packages as they were.

How to Remove Google Earth Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

There could be situations where you might want to uninstall Google Earth Pro from your Ubuntu system. You could troubleshoot a particular issue or consider switching to a different application.

The command to remove Google Earth Pro is as follows:

sudo apt remove google-earth-pro-stable

Enterprise installations would use:

sudo apt remove google-earth-ec-stable

Lastly, remove the Google Earth repository and GPG key with the following command:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/google-earth.gpg sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-earth.list

Section 6 Troubleshoot Google Earth Multiple Sources.list on Ubuntu

You might occasionally encounter challenges when working with Google Earth Pro on your Ubuntu system. One such issue can arise if multiple versions of Google Earth are installed on your system. This situation can lead to a conflict due to the existence of multiple sources.list files. This section provides an in-depth guide on how to resolve these conflicts, ensuring your system runs smoothly.

Understanding the Conflict

Each installation creates unique sources if you’ve installed multiple versions of Google Earth Pro.list file within the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. This situation might lead to a conflict when executing the apt update command, as the system identifies several sources.list files for Google Earth and may choose to ignore some of them. It’s a case of having too many chefs in the kitchen, which complicates your system’s operations.

Identifying the Issue

For instance, if you’ve followed this guide to install Google Earth Pro and then installed other software versions, you may experience issues. These additional installations introduce extra sources into your system, resulting in potential conflicts.

Resolving the Conflict

The first action towards conflict resolution involves removing these clashing sources from your system. Use the following terminal commands to achieve this for Google Earth Pro and Google Earth EC installations, respectively, while keeping the original list "google-earth.list" you imported from this guide:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-earth-pro.list sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-earth-ec.list

After reintroducing the repository, updating the package list to reflect this change is crucial. Run an apt update after re-adding the repository:

sudo apt update

Following these steps, you can efficiently resolve the conflict resulting from multiple duplicate Google Earth repositories, ensuring you continue receiving updates for Google Earth Pro or EC without a hitch.

Conclusion

In this comprehensive guide, we’ve navigated through the installation and configuration of Google Earth on the Ubuntu Linux distribution. Our voyage included understanding the essence of Google Earth, the installation process and troubleshooting conflicts arising from multiple sources.list files. By mastering these instructions, you can use Google Earth effectively on your Ubuntu system, seamlessly receiving updates for either the Pro or EC versions.