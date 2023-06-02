How to Install Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Web Designer offers a robust platform for crafting interactive HTML5-based designs and motion graphics. Ideal for developers and designers, this tool simplifies the creation of high-quality web content. If you’re using Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, installing Google Web Designer can significantly enhance your design capabilities.

Key Features of Google Web Designer

Versatile Creativity : Create everything from simple ads to complex web pages. The tool supports 3D content and offers a variety of illustration options.

: Create everything from simple ads to complex web pages. The tool supports 3D content and offers a variety of illustration options. Fluid Animation : The built-in animation timeline allows for smooth transitions and complex animations, with both Quick and Advanced modes for different needs.

: The built-in animation timeline allows for smooth transitions and complex animations, with both Quick and Advanced modes for different needs. Responsive Design : Google Web Designer supports responsive layouts, ensuring your designs look great on any device.

: Google Web Designer supports responsive layouts, ensuring your designs look great on any device. Interactive Components : Add pre-programmed components like galleries and maps to make your designs more engaging.

: Add pre-programmed components like galleries and maps to make your designs more engaging. Code Editing : For those who like to get hands-on with code, the tool offers a robust code view with features like auto-completion and error highlighting.

: For those who like to get hands-on with code, the tool offers a robust code view with features like auto-completion and error highlighting. Google Integration: Publish your designs easily to various Google platforms, including DoubleClick Studio and AdMob.

This tool’s features make it a strong choice for anyone looking to create impactful and interactive web content. Our upcoming guide will focus on how to install Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a step-by-step approach to get you started.

Section 1: Import Google Web Designer APT Repository on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

The first part of our journey involves configuring the Google Web Designer repository on your Ubuntu system. This preliminary step aims to synchronize your system with the latest package updates and fulfill all required dependencies.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu System Before Google Web Designer Installation

The best way to start is by aligning your Ubuntu system with recent updates. Maintaining the system’s freshness reduces the possibility of installation conflicts, which can sometimes be triggered by obsolete software.

To synchronize your system with the latest package updates from all configured repositories, run the following command:

sudo apt update

With the latest package list at hand, let’s proceed to upgrade all outdated packages on your system:

sudo apt upgrade

The execution of this command upgrades all the packages in your system to their latest versions as available in the repositories. Your system is now primed for the installation of Google Web Designer.

Step 2: Install Initial Packages on Ubuntu

Despite Google Web Designer’s generally straightforward installation process, some packages are vital to guaranteeing a smooth setup. These packages are ordinarily present in most Linux distributions, but it’s always wise to verify their existence.

To install the necessary packages, type the following command:

sudo apt install curl software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates -y

This command will install curl (used for transferring data with URLs), software-properties-common (facilitating the management of software repositories), apt-transport-https (which allows secure package downloads), and ca-certificates (containing common SSL/TLS certificates).

The command will not modify your system if these packages are already installed.

Step 3: Import Google Web Designer GPG & APT Repository on Ubuntu

A significant part of installing Google Web Designer involves importing its GPG key, essentially a cryptographic identifier. This key ensures that the software you’re about to install originates from a legitimate source and hasn’t been tampered with.

To import the GPG key, use the command below:

curl -fSsL https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-web-designer.gpg > /dev/null

With the GPG key successfully imported, we are ready to add the Google Web Designer repository. This repository is the official source from where we’ll download the software. Run the following command to add it to your system:

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-web-designer.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/webdesigner/deb/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-web-designer.list

Section 2: Install Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

With the Google Web Designer repository correctly set up and all prerequisite packages installed, we can now proceed to the main event: installing Google Web Designer.

Step 1: Refreshing the APT Repository List After Google Web Designer PPA Import

Before installing Google Web Designer, we must refresh our APT source lists to incorporate the newly added repository. This update ensures that the package manager knows the latest metadata related to the packages in the repository.

To update the APT source list, execute the command below:

sudo apt update

Step 2: Install Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 via APT Command

At this point, our system is ready to install Google Web Designer. We’ve updated our system, installed the necessary dependencies, configured the Google Web Designer repository, and refreshed our APT source list.

Installation is as straightforward as executing the following command:

sudo apt install google-webdesigner

This command instructs the package manager to fetch and install the Google Web Designer package from the configured repository.

Section 3: Initiating Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Upon successfully installing Google Web Designer on your Ubuntu system, you can unleash your creativity and start designing incredible web content. Google Web Designer can be initiated via the command line or Ubuntu’s graphical user interface (GUI). In the following steps, we’ll describe both methods in detail to ensure a comprehensive guide for users who prefer either command line or graphical interaction with the Ubuntu system.

Launching Google Web Designer from the Terminal on Ubuntu

For users comfortable with terminal operations in Ubuntu, triggering Google Web Designer from the command line is an efficient and straightforward process.

To launch Google Web Designer from the terminal, utilize the following command:

google-webdesigner

Initiating Google Web Designer from the Graphical User Interface on Ubuntu

While the terminal is a highly versatile tool for handling your Ubuntu system, not all users are comfortable with command-line operations. Catering to this, Ubuntu includes a user-friendly and intuitive GUI for executing various system tasks, including launching applications like Google Web Designer.

To initiate Google Web Designer using the GUI, perform the following actions:

Click on Activities , positioned at the top-left corner of your screen.

, positioned at the top-left corner of your screen. Next, click on Show Applications . This button is typically represented by a grid of dots at the screen’s bottom-left corner.

. This button is typically represented by a grid of dots at the screen’s bottom-left corner. In the list of applications, search for Google Web Designer and click on it to launch it.

Screenshot showing the Google Web Designer application icon on an Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux desktop.

Section 4: Getting Started with Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Web Designer is a feature-rich platform, and you might feel a bit overwhelmed as a new user. Not to worry. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started, tailored explicitly for Linux users.

Screenshot demonstrating how to create a new file in Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux.

Customization and Personalization on Google Web Designer with Ubuntu

Google Web Designer is known for its flexibility and offers various customization options. Here are a few tips to personalize your workspace:

Set your Preferences : Navigate to Edit > Preferences to customize the general settings, units, rulers, autosave, and recovery options.

: Navigate to > to customize the general settings, units, rulers, autosave, and recovery options. Organize Panels : You can arrange the panels in your workspace to suit your workflow. Just click and drag a panel to a new location or stack it with existing panels.

: You can arrange the panels in your workspace to suit your workflow. Just click and drag a panel to a new location or stack it with existing panels. Zoom and Scroll: You can zoom in and out of your work with Ctrl + Scroll Wheel and pan across your work area using Space + Drag .

General Tips on Google Web Designer with Ubuntu

Here are some general tips to enhance your Google Web Designer experience:

Keyboard Shortcuts : Google Web Designer supports a variety of keyboard shortcuts that can drastically improve your efficiency. You can access the complete list by navigating to Help > Keyboard Shortcuts .

: Google Web Designer supports a variety of keyboard shortcuts that can drastically improve your efficiency. You can access the complete list by navigating to > . Snap to Grid : If you want your elements to align perfectly, you can use the Snap to Grid feature. This can be toggled on or off via View > Snap to Grid .

: If you want your elements to align perfectly, you can use the Snap to Grid feature. This can be toggled on or off via > . Asset Library: Manage your assets efficiently with the built-in Asset Library. This can be accessed via Window > Library.

Troubleshooting Tips on Google Web Designer with Ubuntu

In case you encounter any issues, here are a few troubleshooting tips:

Accessing Log Files : If Google Web Designer behaves unexpectedly, the log files can provide valuable information. They can be found at ~/.config/google-webdesigner/logs/ .

: If Google Web Designer behaves unexpectedly, the log files can provide valuable information. They can be found at . Resetting Preferences: If Google Web Designer behaves erratically, resetting your preferences to their defaults might help. Be aware this will remove any custom settings. To reset preferences, navigate to Edit > Preferences > Reset Preferences.

These tips should serve as a solid starting point as you familiarize yourself with Google Web Designer. Remember, the key to mastering any new software is practice and patience.

The Screenshot shows a new project’s final start screen in Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux.

Section 5: Managing Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

With time, as you expand your capabilities using Google Web Designer on Ubuntu Linux, you might find yourself in situations requiring more complex actions like updating or uninstalling the software. This section will serve as a comprehensive guide for conducting these advanced procedures, enabling you to manage Google Web Designer on your system effectively.

How to Update Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Google Web Designer continuously evolves, with regular updates introducing enhanced features, resolving bugs, and applying security patches. Regularly updating your application is crucial for maintaining a smooth, secure, and feature-rich user experience.

Ubuntu’s inbuilt utility, the Advanced Package Tool (APT), is a capable resource for managing updates for Google Web Designer. Let’s go through the process step-by-step:

Refreshing the Package List

The first task in the update process is refreshing the package list on your Ubuntu system. Accomplish this by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command retrieves the latest package information from all configured sources, including the Google Web Designer repository added during installation.

Upgrading System Packages

Once your package list is refreshed, upgrading your system’s packages is time. The following command achieves this:

sudo apt upgrade

Running this command upgrades all out-of-date packages present on your system. However, if your goal is explicitly updating Google Web Designer, use the command:

sudo apt install --only-upgrade google-webdesigner

This instruction directs APT to focus solely on upgrading Google Web Designer, leaving the rest of your system’s packages unchanged.

How to Remove Google Web Designer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Certain circumstances might demand the uninstallation of Google Web Designer from your Ubuntu system. You might need to troubleshoot an issue, or you could be contemplating switching to a different application. Whatever your reasons, it’s simple to remove Google Web Designer from your system.

The command to uninstall Google Web Designer is as follows:

sudo apt remove google-webdesigner

After uninstallation, cleaning up the residual files and repositories is essential. Remove the Google Web Designer repository with the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-webdesigner.list

That concludes our detailed exploration of advanced Google Web Designer operations on Ubuntu Linux.

Section 6: Troubleshooting Google Web Designer Multiple Sources.list Conflicts

You might occasionally encounter certain obstacles while working with Google Web Designer on Ubuntu. One such stumbling block might arise if multiple versions of Google Web Designer are installed on your system. The presence of multiple sources.list files due to these installations could potentially instigate conflicts. In this section, we delve into this matter, elucidating a method to resolve these conflicts, facilitating a smoother operation of your system.

Understanding the Source of Conflict

If you’ve installed several versions of Google Web Designer, each of these installations generates a unique sources.list file in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. This scenario may cause conflicts when you attempt to execute the apt update command. Your system encounters multiple sources.list files for Google Web Designer and might choose to disregard some of them. It’s a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth, rendering your system’s operations complex.

Identifying the Conflict

For example, if you’ve followed this guide to install Google Web Designer and subsequently installed other software versions, you might run into issues. These additional installations introduce extra sources into your system, causing a potential for conflicts.

Addressing the Conflict

The initial step in addressing this conflict involves the removal of these conflicting sources from your system. You can achieve this using the following terminal command, which will retain the original list google-web-designer.list that you imported following this guide:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-webdesigner.list

It is critical to not remove google-web-designer.list as this is the correct version. If you inadvertently do so, re-run the import gpg command that’s in Section 1 of this guide to rectify it.

Following removing the conflicting source, it’s necessary to update the package list to accommodate this change. Run an apt update after re-adding the repository:

sudo apt update

By adhering to these steps, you can proficiently alleviate the conflict arising from multiple duplicate Google Web Designer repositories source list entries.

Final Thoughts

This comprehensive guide explored various facets of using Google Web Designer on the Ubuntu Linux distribution. We’ve covered many critical areas, from initial installation to advanced commands and troubleshooting techniques. The guide has been crafted to enable users to get the most out of Google Web Designer regardless of technical proficiency. It’s essential to keep the software up-to-date to leverage the latest features and security patches. The troubleshooting steps discussed should help in case of any conflicts or installation issues.