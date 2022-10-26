How to Install Yet another Yogurt ‘yay’ on Manjaro Linux

Advertisement

Yet another Yogurt is the perfect solution if youre looking for a fast and easy way to manage your AUR packages. Short for yay, which is the terminal cli command, this AUR helper written in GO language makes it super simple to install or remove packages with just one command. Plus, its incredibly lightweight and wont slow down your system, and it is one of the most popular AUR helper solutions amongst Arch Linux-based distributions.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date. This will ensure no conflicts arise as best as possible during the installation.

sudo pacman -Syu

Sometimes, you may need a complete database download if you have not upgraded your Arch Linux system for a while; use the following command if the above update command does not work.

sudo pacman -Syyu

Lastly, for users that have Pamac installed, which most Manjaro desktops do, I would optionally suggest running an update; this will ensure that your Arch Linux and Manjaro packages are fully up-to-date.

sudo pamac checkupdates -a

sudo pamac upgrade -a

Troubleshooting Updating Manjaro Packages

Advertisement

Manjaro/Arch Linux is a rolling release; occasionally, updating packages with Pacman GPG keys can become invalid or corrupt. If both commands do not work, use the following command.

Advertisement

Note, this is only if you have errors updating with the first two commands above if you can skip these.

sudo pacman -S archlinux-keyring manjaro-keyring

sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux manjaro

The above should work in nearly all cases, but if it does not, use the following steps as a last resort.

sudo rm -r /etc/pacman.d/gnupg

sudo pacman-key --init

sudo pacman-key --populate manjaro

sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux

sudo pacman -Syvv manjaro-keyring

Then repeat the update process.

Install yay Helper

To begin the installation, you must have GIT installed to import the yay repository to install/build. From your command terminal, use the following code to begin the installation.

sudo pacman -S --needed --noconfirm base-devel git

Now clone the yay archive using the following terminal command.

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can import the pre-compiled build.

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-bin.git

For users that prefer cutting-edge development builds, use this version if you like this type of release; remember, this can potentially lead to issues as its a development version.

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-git.git

Advertisement

Now navigate to the yay directory location.

cd /yay-git

Remember to change the yay-git if you imported the yay-bin (pre-compiled) or yay-git (development) version.

Build the package using the makepkg command.

makepkg -si

Next, you will be asked to confirm the installation. However, this can be avoided by adding -noconfirm . Once done, check the version yay installed using the following terminal command.

yay --version

Advertisement

Example output:

yay v11.3.0.r13.g1f49b7e - libalpm v13.0.2

Alternative Method – Manjaro Community Repo

Manjaro community repository contains yay. The developer does not maintain this version, but given that Manjaro focuses on upstream releases if an upgrade is available, it is typically released very quickly. This option is often the best for non-advanced users.

sudo pacman -S yay

How to use yay AUR Helper

Now that you have yay installed, there are some basic commands that you should learn that you may use pretty often. This is not a complete list, but it should cover most of your needs.

Advertisement

Additionally, with these commands, you can add -noconfirm to speed up the process, similar to -y on other Linux systems, such as Debian.

Print command help list

yay --help

Check and upgrade standard packages.

yay -Syu

Check and upgrade development and standard packages

yay -Syu --devel --timeupdate

List locally installed packages

yay -Q

Search for a locally installed package

yay -Q example_package

List locally installed packages information

yay -Qi example_package

Install-Package with yay AUR Helper

yay -S example_package

Remove a Package with yay AUR Helper

yay -Rns example_package

Clean up left-over/unwanted dependencies

yay -Yc

Download PKGBUILD from ABS or AUR

yay -G

Print to stdout PKGBUILD from ABS or AUR

yay -Gp

Generate development package database

yay -Y --gendb

Enable AUR package updates permanently

yay -Y --devel --save

Print yay system stats

yay -Ps

Example:

Read yay Official Docs

yay man