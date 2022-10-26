How to Install Yet another Yogurt ‘yay’ on Manjaro Linux

Yet another Yogurt is the perfect solution if youre looking for a fast and easy way to manage your AUR packages. Short for yay, which is the terminal cli command, this AUR helper written in GO language makes it super simple to install or remove packages with just one command. Plus, its incredibly lightweight and wont slow down your system, and it is one of the most popular AUR helper solutions amongst Arch Linux-based distributions.
Table of Contents
Recommended Steps Before Installation
First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date. This will ensure no conflicts arise as best as possible during the installation.
sudo pacman -Syu
Sometimes, you may need a complete database download if you have not upgraded your Arch Linux system for a while; use the following command if the above update command does not work.
sudo pacman -Syyu
Lastly, for users that have Pamac installed, which most Manjaro desktops do, I would optionally suggest running an update; this will ensure that your Arch Linux and Manjaro packages are fully up-to-date.
sudo pamac checkupdates -a
sudo pamac upgrade -a
Troubleshooting Updating Manjaro Packages
Manjaro/Arch Linux is a rolling release; occasionally, updating packages with Pacman GPG keys can become invalid or corrupt. If both commands do not work, use the following command.
Note, this is only if you have errors updating with the first two commands above if you can skip these.
sudo pacman -S archlinux-keyring manjaro-keyring
sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux manjaro
The above should work in nearly all cases, but if it does not, use the following steps as a last resort.
sudo rm -r /etc/pacman.d/gnupg
sudo pacman-key --init
sudo pacman-key --populate manjaro
sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux
sudo pacman -Syvv manjaro-keyring
Then repeat the update process.
Install yay Helper
To begin the installation, you must have GIT installed to import the yay repository to install/build. From your command terminal, use the following code to begin the installation.
sudo pacman -S --needed --noconfirm base-devel git
Now clone the yay archive using the following terminal command.
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git
Alternatively, you can import the pre-compiled build.
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-bin.git
For users that prefer cutting-edge development builds, use this version if you like this type of release; remember, this can potentially lead to issues as its a development version.
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-git.git
Now navigate to the yay directory location.
cd /yay-git
Remember to change the yay-git if you imported the yay-bin (pre-compiled) or yay-git (development) version.
Build the package using the makepkg command.
makepkg -si
Next, you will be asked to confirm the installation. However, this can be avoided by adding -noconfirm. Once done, check the version yay installed using the following terminal command.
yay --version
Example output:
yay v11.3.0.r13.g1f49b7e - libalpm v13.0.2
Alternative Method – Manjaro Community Repo
Manjaro community repository contains yay. The developer does not maintain this version, but given that Manjaro focuses on upstream releases if an upgrade is available, it is typically released very quickly. This option is often the best for non-advanced users.
sudo pacman -S yay
How to use yay AUR Helper
Now that you have yay installed, there are some basic commands that you should learn that you may use pretty often. This is not a complete list, but it should cover most of your needs.
Additionally, with these commands, you can add -noconfirm to speed up the process, similar to -y on other Linux systems, such as Debian.
Print command help list
yay --help
Check and upgrade standard packages.
yay -Syu
Check and upgrade development and standard packages
yay -Syu --devel --timeupdate
List locally installed packages
yay -Q
Search for a locally installed package
yay -Q example_package
List locally installed packages information
yay -Qi example_package
Install-Package with yay AUR Helper
yay -S example_package
Remove a Package with yay AUR Helper
yay -Rns example_package
Clean up left-over/unwanted dependencies
yay -Yc
Download PKGBUILD from ABS or AUR
yay -G
Print to stdout PKGBUILD from ABS or AUR
yay -Gp
Generate development package database
yay -Y --gendb
Enable AUR package updates permanently
yay -Y --devel --save
Print yay system stats
yay -Ps
Example:
Read yay Official Docs
yay man
Yay is already in the Manjaro community repo.
What are you doing cloning AUR packages into /opt/ with sudo? Never do things like that.
Thanks for the point outs, I also added the Manjaro community repo option along with installing directly as I originally had.