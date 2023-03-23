How to Install XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 21 and 20

This guide will demonstrate how to install the XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 21 and 20. It will use the command-line terminal and XanMod’s official APT repository to ensure you get the latest version and facilitate easy future updates with APT’s update and upgrade commands.

XanMod Kernel is a high-performance, feature-rich alternative to the default Linux kernel. It’s particularly favored in server environments where efficiency and speed are crucial. XanMod offers an array of features that cater to users, system administrators, and developers alike, enhancing the overall performance and usability of Linux systems.

Key Features of XanMod Kernel:

Core and Process Scheduling: Optimized for heavy workloads, enhancing performance and responsiveness.

Optimized for heavy workloads, enhancing performance and responsiveness. High I/O Throughput: Utilizes a full multi-core block layer runqueue for superior I/O throughput.

Utilizes a full multi-core block layer runqueue for superior I/O throughput. ORC Unwinder: Implements kernel stack traces for effective debugging.

Implements kernel stack traces for effective debugging. Real-time Linux Kernel: Available build for real-time applications (PREEMPT_RT).

Available build for real-time applications (PREEMPT_RT). Enhanced CPU Support: Includes AMD’s P-state CPPC driver for Zen2/3/4 and Intel’s SMT task migration scheduler rework.

Includes AMD’s P-state CPPC driver for Zen2/3/4 and Intel’s SMT task migration scheduler rework. Futex Waitv and Legacy WAIT_MULTIPLE: Support for Wine / Proton Fsync, enhancing compatibility.

Support for Wine / Proton Fsync, enhancing compatibility. High Throughput and Low Latency Networking: Incorporates Cloudflare’s TCP collapse processing and Google’s BBRv3 TCP congestion control.

Incorporates Cloudflare’s TCP collapse processing and Google’s BBRv3 TCP congestion control. Netfilter Enhancements: Includes nf_tables RFC3489 full-cone NAT and FLOWOFFLOAD target for improved packet processing.

Includes nf_tables RFC3489 full-cone NAT and FLOWOFFLOAD target for improved packet processing. WineSync Driver: Offers fast kernel-backed support for Wine.

Offers fast kernel-backed support for Wine. Hardware Compatibility and Security: Features PCIe ACS Override and Graysky’s GCC and Clang CPU options.

Features PCIe ACS Override and Graysky’s GCC and Clang CPU options. Compatibility and Licensing: Compatible with most Debian & Ubuntu-based distributions, built with the latest GCC, under the GPLv2 license.

The XanMod Kernel is a powerful tool that can significantly enhance the performance of your Linux Mint system, particularly in demanding environments. In the following sections, we will delve into the step-by-step process of installing the XanMod Kernel, ensuring that you can leverage its features to the fullest.

The XanMod Kernel is compatible exclusively with x86_64 processor architecture. Moreover, since it doesn’t support secure boot, you’ll need to disable this feature in your system’s settings prior to starting the installation process.

Import XanMod APT Repository on Linux Mint 21 and 20

Step 1: Update Linux Mint Before XanMod Installation

Begin by updating your Linux Mint system. Updating ensures that all existing packages are current, reducing the risk of conflicts during the XanMod Kernel installation.

Execute the following command in your terminal to update the package list:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Once the package list is updated, upgrade any outdated packages with this command:

sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Required Packages For XanMod Installation

Now, proceed to install the essential software packages. These packages are necessary for a smooth installation of the XanMod Kernel.

Run this command to install the required packages:

sudo apt install dirmngr lsb-release ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https dkms curl -y

Step 3: Add XanMod GPG Key and APT Repository

The next step involves adding the XanMod GPG key to your system. This key is crucial for verifying the authenticity of the XanMod packages. Import the key using this command:

curl -fsSL https://dl.xanmod.org/gpg.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg > /dev/null

Following the key import, add the XanMod repository to your system. This repository contains the necessary XanMod Kernel packages. Use this command to add it:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg] http://deb.xanmod.org releases main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

To verify the successful addition of the repository, execute:

grep xanmod /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

You should see this output, confirming the repository’s addition:

deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/xanmod.gpg] http://deb.xanmod.org releases main

Step 4: Refresh APT Cache After XanMod Import

Conclude the process by refreshing your APT package index to recognize the newly added XanMod repository. This action ensures your system is ready to install packages from this new source.

Refresh your APT cache with the following command:

sudo apt upgrade

With these steps, you have successfully prepared your Linux Mint system for the XanMod Kernel installation.

Install XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 21 and 20 via PPA

Download XanMod Kernel Check Script

Begin by downloading the XanMod Kernel Check Script to confirm compatibility with your CPU. This script will identify the appropriate XanMod Kernel package for your system.

Download the script and modify its permissions using these commands:

wget https://dl.xanmod.org/check_x86-64_psabi.sh chmod +x check_x86-64_psabi.sh

This step is crucial because the XanMod Kernel offers various versions, such as linux-xanmod-x64v1 to linux-xanmod-x64v4, each tailored to different CPU capabilities.

Run the script to find the suitable version:

./check_x86-64_psabi.sh

The output, like CPU supports x86-64-v2 , will indicate the supported x86-64 version. Your result might show x86-64-v1, v3, or v4, depending on your CPU.

CPU Check for XanMod Kernel Installation on Linux Mint

Install XanMod Kernel via APT Command

After identifying the correct version, proceed to install the XanMod Kernel. For example, if your CPU supports x86-64-v2, use:

sudo apt install linux-xanmod-x64v2

Tailor this command to the CPU version (v1, v3, or v4) identified from the script output.

Choosing and Installing the Right XanMod Kernel Version

For detailed information on each kernel version and compatibility, visit the XanMod Kernel’s website.

Here’s a summary of XanMod Versions:

MAIN Versions:

linux-xanmod-x64v1 : For older CPUs like AMD K8 and Intel Pentium 4.

: For older CPUs like AMD K8 and Intel Pentium 4. linux-xanmod-x64v2 : Suitable for CPUs such as AMD Family 10h and Intel Core 2.

: Suitable for CPUs such as AMD Family 10h and Intel Core 2. linux-xanmod-x64v3 : For modern CPUs including AMD Family 17h and Intel 6th Gen Core.

: For modern CPUs including AMD Family 17h and Intel 6th Gen Core. linux-xanmod-x64v4 : Designed for the latest CPUs like AMD Family 19h and Intel 10th Gen Core.

EDGE Versions:

linux-xanmod-edge-x64v2 : Tailored for CPUs including AMD Family 16h and Intel 2nd Gen Core.

: Tailored for CPUs including AMD Family 16h and Intel 2nd Gen Core. linux-xanmod-edge-x64v3 : Ideal for CPUs like AMD Family 17h (Zen+) and Intel 7th Gen Core.

: Ideal for CPUs like AMD Family 17h (Zen+) and Intel 7th Gen Core. linux-xanmod-edge-x64v4 : For advanced CPUs such as Intel 11th Gen and AMD Family 19h.

LTS Versions:

linux-xanmod-lts-x64v1 : Supports older CPUs like Intel Core 2 and AMD K10-family.

: Supports older CPUs like Intel Core 2 and AMD K10-family. linux-xanmod-lts-x64v2 : For CPUs including Intel 3rd Gen Core and AMD Family 15h.

: For CPUs including Intel 3rd Gen Core and AMD Family 15h. linux-xanmod-lts-x64v3 : Suitable for recent CPUs like Intel 10th Gen Core and AMD Family 17h.

: Suitable for recent CPUs like Intel 10th Gen Core and AMD Family 17h. linux-xanmod-lts-x64v4 : For the newest CPUs offering stability, such as Intel 13th Gen and AMD Family 19h.

RT Versions:

linux-xanmod-rt-x64v2 : Real-time version for CPUs like Intel 1st Gen Core and AMD Family 15h.

: Real-time version for CPUs like Intel 1st Gen Core and AMD Family 15h. linux-xanmod-rt-x64v3 : Optimized for newer CPUs, including Intel 8/9th Gen Core and AMD Family 17h.

: Optimized for newer CPUs, including Intel 8/9th Gen Core and AMD Family 17h. linux-xanmod-rt-x64v4 : Advanced real-time version for CPUs such as Intel Xeon and AMD Family 19h.

Each version is tailored for specific CPU generations and types, optimizing performance and compatibility. Choosing the right version for your CPU is essential for optimal performance with the XanMod Kernel.

Reboot Linux Mint System After XanMod Kernel Installation

Complete the installation by rebooting your Linux Mint system. This step activates the newly installed XanMod Kernel:

reboot

Post-reboot, your system will operate with the installed XanMod Kernel version, optimized for your CPU’s capabilities.

Verify XanMod Kernel Installation on Linux Mint 21 and 20

Checking the Installed Kernel Version

To verify the XanMod Kernel installation on your Linux Mint system, it is crucial to check the currently running kernel version. This is easily done using the terminal.

Execute the following command to display your system’s kernel information:

cat /proc/version

This command outputs the contents of the /proc/version file, providing detailed information about the active kernel. For a more focused output, specifically the kernel release version, use:

uname -r

This command succinctly displays the kernel release information, helping you confirm the active kernel version.

Enhancing System Information Display with Neofetch

For a comprehensive overview of your system, including the kernel version, consider installing Neofetch. Neofetch is a command-line utility that displays extensive system information in a visually appealing format.

Install Neofetch using this command:

sudo apt install neofetch -y

The -y flag automatically confirms the installation, streamlining the process.

Once installed, run Neofetch to view a detailed summary of your system’s specifications:

neofetch

XanMod Kernel Confirmation with Neofetch

Executing Neofetch will present you with a thorough summary that includes the kernel version, hardware details, and operating system information, providing a complete picture of your system’s status.

Install Intel or AMD Official Microcodes on Linux Mint 21 and 20

Installing Intel Microcode

For Linux Mint users with Intel processors, it’s essential to keep the microcode up-to-date. Microcode updates are vital for CPU stability and security, as they can rectify processor bugs and improve performance. Linux Mint enables easy microcode updates through its package management system.

Run the following command to install the latest Intel microcode:

sudo apt install intel-microcode iucode-tool

This command installs intel-microcode , containing the latest microcode binaries from Intel, and iucode-tool , a utility for handling microcode updates. Keeping your Intel CPU’s microcode updated ensures optimal performance and security.

Installing AMD Microcode

For Linux Mint systems equipped with AMD processors, updating the microcode is just as important for ensuring CPU performance and security. Linux Mint provides a streamlined approach for these critical updates.

To install the AMD microcode, execute this command:

sudo apt install amd64-microcode

This command installs amd64-microcode , the package containing the latest microcode updates for AMD CPUs.

Managing XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 21 and 20

Update XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint

Keeping the XanMod Kernel updated is crucial for optimal performance and security. If you’ve installed XanMod via APT, as detailed in earlier guides, the update process is simple and straightforward.

First, check for available updates by running:

sudo apt update

If updates are available, proceed to upgrade your system with:

sudo apt upgrade

These commands ensure that your XanMod Kernel remains up-to-date with the latest improvements and security patches.

Remove XanMod Kernel From Linux Mint

Before uninstalling XanMod, it’s important to delete the previously added repository to prevent future updates for XanMod.

Remove the repository with this command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/xanmod-kernel.list

To completely remove all components of the XanMod Kernel, execute:

sudo apt autoremove linux-image-*.*.*-xanmod* linux-headers-*.*.*-xanmod* --purge

This command will search and remove any XanMod packages installed on your system. This command is quite aggressive and will also remove any unused packages that are leftovers from other installations; in most cases, this is fine and ideally, none should exist anyway.

Step-by-Step Uninstallation of XanMod Kernel

Next, reboot your computer to finalize the removal:

cat /proc/version

After restarting, verify that your system has switched back to the default Linux Mint kernel. Use one of the following commands based on your preference:

uname -r

or, if Neofetch is installed:

neofetch

These commands will display the current kernel, confirming the restoration of the generic kernel in your system.

Generic Kernel Restored on Linux Mint after XanMod Removal

Conclusion

And there you have it! We’ve journeyed through the nuts and bolts of installing, managing, and updating the XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint. From checking CPU compatibility to effortlessly installing the right kernel version and even reverting back to the default when needed, this guide covered it all. Remember, keeping your kernel updated is key for peak system performance and security. Whether you’re a Linux enthusiast or just looking to get a bit more out of your system, XanMod is a great choice.