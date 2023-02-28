How to Install Linux Kernel 6.3 on Linux Mint 21/20

Linus Torvalds recently announced the release of Linux kernel 6.3, the latest and most advanced kernel series for Linux-based operating systems. This new release includes updated and new drivers for cutting-edge hardware support and various new features and enhancements. This article will explore the highlights of Linux kernel 6.3 and its significant changes.

Key Features and Enhancements in Linux Kernel 6.3:

New DRM accelerated driver for Intel VPU: This driver supports VPU IP 2.7 integrated into the 14th Generation Intel “Meteor Lake” client CPUs.

Rust code support for x86_64 user-mode Linux: Linux kernel 6.3 now supports Rust code in user-mode Linux for x86_64 architecture.

AES-SHA2-based encryption for NFS file system: NFS file system now supports AES-SHA2-based encryption, enhancing security for both client and server sides.

Support for AMD’s “automatic IBRS” feature: This feature provides an alternative Spectre mitigation with less performance impact than the retpoline speculative execution.

Various architecture-related improvements: New power management drivers for ARM and RISC-V, ZBB bit manipulation extension support for RISC-V kernels, and ARM SME (Scalable Matrix Extension) 2 instructions support.

File system enhancements: Optimizations to EXT4 direct I/O performance, low-latency decompression for EROFS, and a faster Btrfs file-system driver.

Networking improvements: Support for Physical Layer Collision Avoidance (PLCA) Reconciliation Sublayer, BIG TCP support for IPv4, and multi-path TCP handling mixed flows using IPv4 and IPv6.

Hardware support and driver updates: Native Steam Deck controller interface, Logitech G923 Xbox Edition racing wheel support, improved behavior for 8BitDo Pro 2 wired controllers, and sensor monitoring for several ASUS Ryzen motherboards.

In addition to these highlights, Linux kernel 6.3 features updated drivers for single-board devices such as BananaPi R3, BPI-M2 Pro, and Orange Pi R1 Plus. The new kernel also removes over 150,000 lines of code for unsupported ARM boards, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient codebase.

Now that you have an overview of the exciting new features and enhancements in Linux kernel 6.3, you may be eager to try it out on your system. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Linux kernel 6.3 on Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20 distributions using the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel installer with CLI and GUI methods.

Section 1: Install Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

One of the best methods for installing the latest Linux Kernel on Ubuntu-based distributions, such as Linux Mint, is by using the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer repository from Launchpad PPA ppa:cappelikan/ppa . This method allows you to quickly download the latest Linux Kernel source and install it on your Linux Mint machine using either the command-line interface (CLI) or a graphical user interface (GUI). Additionally, this tool enables you to install any Linux Kernel version.

Step 1: Update Linux Mint

Before installing Linux Kernel 6.3, it is crucial to ensure your system is up-to-date. This process involves updating all packages on your system to prevent potential conflicts during installation or upgrading.

sudo apt update

Run the specified command to initiate the upgrade process if updates are available:

sudo apt upgrade

If a large number of packages have been updated, including the Linux Kernel, it can be beneficial to reboot your system before installing a new Linux kernel such as 6.3:

reboot

Step 2: Import Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer PPA

Run the following command to import the Ubuntu Mainline PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa -y

Step 3: Update Packages Index

After importing the PPA, it is recommended to update the package list on your system by executing the following command:

sudo apt update

To install the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer on your system, execute the following command in the terminal to initiate the installation process:

sudo apt install mainline -y

Section 2: Install Linux Kernel 6.3 with GUI (Desktop)

To install Linux Kernel 6.3 using a graphical interface (GUI), you can utilize the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool. This section will guide you through the process of launching the tool, syncing the cache, and installing the new kernel.

Step 1: Launch the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Tool

Execute the following command in the terminal to launch the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool:

mainline

For desktop users, you can also find the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer application icon by following this path:

Taskbar > Administration > Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

Example launching Ubuntu Kernel Mainline on Linux Mint:

Step 2: Sync the Cache

Upon opening the tool for the first time, it will sync the cache of all available Linux kernels you can install. This process may take a minute or two to complete.

Step 3: Access and Install Linux Kernel 6.3

Once the cache is synced, you can access and install the latest Linux Kernel 6.3 through the tool’s interface. Follow the prompts in the GUI to select the Linux Kernel 6.3 and initiate the installation process:

The installation progress will be displayed in a new terminal window, providing detailed information on any errors or warnings that may occur:

Step 4: Configure Notifications (Optional)

By default, the notifications feature in the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer is configured to check for updates to the current kernel installed on your system. This allows you to stay up-to-date with the latest kernel updates easily:

Step 5: Reboot and Verify Installation

Once the installation is complete, you will need to reboot your system. Upon returning, your new Kernel 6.3 should be installed and active:

Section 3: Install Linux Kernel 6.3 with CLI (Server)

The mainline tool’s Command Line Interface (CLI) provides the same functionality as the graphical interface, including downloading and installing kernels, and viewing and managing the installed kernels and their boot order. This section will guide you through the process of using CLI commands with the mainline tool.

Step 1: List Available Kernel Versions

To list the available kernel versions, use the following command:

mainline --list

Step 2: View Currently Installed Kernels

To view the currently installed kernels, execute this command:

mainline --list-installed

Step 3: Download a Specific Kernel Version (Optional)

To download a specific kernel version, use the following command:

mainline --download <version>

Replace <version> in the command with the actual version number of the kernel you wish to download. For example, to download Linux Kernel 6.3, use the command:

## Remember to always use the latest this is an example ## mainline --download 6.3.0

Note: The install command will automatically download your chosen Linux kernel version. You can skip the download command unless you plan to download multiple kernels to switch between or have limited internet access.

Step 4: Install the Downloaded Kernel

To install a downloaded kernel, execute this command:

mainline --install <version>

For Linux Kernel 6.3, use the command:

mainline --install 6.3.0

Step 5: Reboot Your System

The newly installed kernel will be set as the default kernel by default. After installation, the terminal output will prompt you to reboot your system with the message “Installation completed. A reboot is required to use the new kernel.” This is necessary to ensure the new kernel is properly loaded and functioning on your system.

sudo reboot

Step 6: Verify the Installed Kernel Version

After rebooting, you can check the installed version of Linux Kernel 6.3 with the command:

mainline --list-installed

Step 7: Set the Boot Order of Installed Kernels (Optional)

To set the boot order of the installed kernels, use the following command:

mainline --set-default <version>

Replace <version> with the kernel version you want to set as the default boot kernel.

Step 8: Uninstall a Kernel (Optional)

To uninstall a kernel, execute this command:

mainline --uninstall <version>

Step 9: Remove Old Kernel Versions to Free Up Disk Space (Optional)

To remove old kernel versions and free up disk space, use the following command:

mainline --remove-old

This command will remove all but the two most recent kernels and their associated headers from your system.

Step 10: Get Help with the Mainline Tool’s Command Line Interface (Optional)

To get help with the mainline tool’s command line interface, execute this command:

mainline --help

This will display a list of available command line options and their descriptions.

Conclusion: Installing Linux Kernel 6.3 on Linux Mint

In this article, we have guided you through installing Linux Kernel 6.3 on Linux Mint using the graphical user interface (GUI) and command-line interface (CLI). This included updating the system, importing the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer PPA, installing the mainline tool, and downloading and installing the desired kernel version. Following these steps, you successfully upgraded your Linux Mint system to Kernel 6.3, improving performance and security. It’s important to remember that installing a new kernel should be done with care, as it can affect the stability of your system.

Additional Resources and Links

To help you learn more about Linux Kernel and Linux Mint, we have compiled a list of official resources and documentation. These sources provide in-depth information and guidelines to help you better understand and utilize the Linux operating system.

1. Linux Kernel Official Website: kernel.org

The official website of the Linux Kernel project, where you can find the latest kernel releases, news, and documentation related to kernel development.

3. Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer: Launchpad PPA

The Launchpad PPA page for the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer, where you can find the latest updates, changelogs, and download links for the mainline tool. This tool lets you quickly and easily install the latest Linux Kernel on your Linux Mint machine.