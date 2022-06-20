Waterfox is fresh air for those who want to maintain their privacy and security online. This browser has been made explicitly with 64-bit processors in mind but also runs on ARM devices like smartphones or tablets without any issues! In addition, it can be found across multiple platforms, including classic desktop systems and recent ones such as Mac OS X/ Linux interfaces, where users will enjoy its fast performance thanks to an open-source codebase that ensures stability over time.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop using the command line terminal with tips about maintaining and removing the browser versions.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid potential conflict issues during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Required Packages

The following dependencies will need to be installed to install Waterfox successfully. Most of these packages are already on your system, but running the command can help ensure they’re installed.

sudo apt install curl apt-transport-https gnupg2 -y

If you skip and encounter issues, return and just run the command.

Import Waterfox Repository

The first step is to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the packages. In your terminal, execute the following command to import to your keychain.

curl -fsSL https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:hawkeye116477:waterfox/xUbuntu_22.04/Release.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home_hawkeye116477_waterfox.gpg > /dev/null

Next, import the repository.

echo 'deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/hawkeye116477:/waterfox/xUbuntu_22.04/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:hawkeye116477:waterfox.list

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt-get update

Install Waterfox Browser

First, install some of the supported packages that ideally go with your installation; these are optional but recommended.

sudo apt install fonts-lyx ffmpeg -y

Install Waterfox Browser Current (G-4)

Now that the third-party repository is installed, you can begin installing the most current browser version with the following command.

sudo apt install waterfox-g4-kpe -y

How to Launch Waterfox Browser

After the installation, you can run Waterfox by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Waterfox

Alternatively, if you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Waterfox Current , you will run a couple of first-time setup steps, such as using a light or dark theme. Once done, you will arrive at the browser screen, where you can begin surfing the web.

Example:

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Waterfox Browser on your desktop.

How to Update/Upgrade Waterfox Browser

To update, run the APT update in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

How to Remove (Uninstall) Waterfox Browser

Users no longer interested in having Waterfox installed, use the command to remove the browser that matches your installation.

Remove Waterfox Current (G-4)

sudo apt remove waterfox-g4-kpe

Remove Waterfox Classic

sudo apt remove waterfox-classic-kpe

Remove Extra Packages

sudo apt remove fonts-lyx ffmpeg kwaterfoxhelper -y

Ideally, you will also want to remove the repository and gpg key.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:hawkeye116477:waterfox.list \ sudo rm /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home_hawkeye116477_waterfox.gpg

Comments and Conclusion

If you are looking for an open-source browser that is ethical and supports legacy extensions, Waterfox may be the perfect option for you. The team behind Waterfox is constantly working to improve the browser and provide support for users.