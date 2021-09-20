Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through a free worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.

The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability from conducting communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on Fedora 34.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 34 (Newer versions will work also)

Fedora Linux 34 (Newer versions will work also) User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Method 1. Install Tor Browser with Fedora Repository

By default, Tor Browser is available on Fedora’s repositories. This is the easiest way to install Tor.

To install Tor Browser, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf install torbrowser-launcher

Example output:

Type “Y”, then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Verify if Tor was installed correctly, use the following –version command:

tor --version

Example output:

Tor version 0.4.5.10.

Congratulations, Tor Browser, is installed on your Fedora system; skip Method 2 and launch the Tor Browser section.

Method 2. Install Tor Browser Manually

Download Tor Browser Archive

The first step is to visit the Tor Browser downloads page to get the latest updated download link by using right-click on your mouse and copy link, then using the wget command download Tor Browser using the following command:

Example only:

wget https://www.torproject.org/dist/torbrowser/10.5.6/tor-browser-linux64-10.5.6_en-US.tar.xz

Note, the above command is an example only. Make sure to check for the latest version.

Once you have downloaded the installation archive, extract it using:

Example only:

tar -xvJf tor-browser-linux64-10.5.6_en-US.tar.xz

Launch Tor Browser Installation

Now, CD into the directory with:

cd tor-browser_en-US

To start Tor Browser and set up configuration installation, use the following command:

./start-tor-browser.desktop

Note, this will launch Tor Browser. However, you will not see it in your Show Applications menu. To install the Tor Browser icon, you will need to add –register-app to the end of the command as follows:

./start-tor-browser.desktop --register-app

Example output:

Now Tor Brower will be visible in your Activities > Show Applications > Tor Browser.

Install and Configure Tor Browser

On the first launch, you will come across the following window as below:

Most users would use Connect by default; however, Tor Network settings can use proxy settings for countries such as China, Egypt, and Turkey, to name a few where using such services is prohibited. Please make sure you are not breaking any laws using this. Bypassing in some of the said countries could get you into some severe trouble possibly.

In the tutorial, the method used was to connect straight to the network as most users would. When you click connect, depending on your location, it may take 2 to 10 seconds to connect to the network, and you will see this message while connecting:

Once connected, you will get the following page:

Congratulations, you have connected to the Tor Network through your Tor Browser.

Tor Onion Services

When using Tor Browser, instead of using regular websites, you can elect to use the part of the Online services of the Tor Network. The websites, however, must be available in this format, and if they are, they use a .onion address.

For those unfamiliar with onion services, they are anonymous network services that are exposed over the Tor network. In contrast to conventional Internet services, onion services are private, generally not indexed by search engines, and use self-certifying domain names long and complex for humans to read.

Some notable sites using .onion services are:

To see more services visit the wiki page List of Tor onion services.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to download Tor Browser from the source, install and add the icon to your application menu. Tor Browser is an excellent option for users wanting to keep their internet activities out of the hands of advertisers, ISPs, and websites. The other benefit of using Tor Browser is that it can help in most cases getting around censorship restrictions in their country, people looking to hide their IP address, or anyone else who doesn’t want their browsing habits linked to them.

The downsides of using Tor is it is going to load pages a lot more slowly than a standard browser like Chrome or Firefox when using the Tor Network, along with many websites and web services choose to block the use of Tor so you may be limited browsing the web depending on what you visit and use daily.

Please note that using Tor should not be an incentive or an option to use the Dark web or services that violate any country’s laws.