How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome in three alternative ways: stable, beta, or unstable versions on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line console.

Update Ubuntu

First, before you proceed, update your system to make sure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Google Chrome

Import Google Chrome GPG Key

The first step in installing Google Chrome is to import the GPG key for the digital signature; without this, your installation will not complete successfully.

Import the GPG key, and use the following command.

sudo wget -O- https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg

If the key is successfully imported, you will get the following output.

OK

Import Google Chrome Repository

Once the GPG import is complete, you will need to import the Google Chrome repository now as follows.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Install Google Chrome – Stable

The next step is to update the repository list using the apt update command to reflect the new additions to the apt sources list.

sudo apt update

Next, install the Google Chrome stable edition, the recommended option for most users.

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable -y

Once installed, verify the version of Google Chrome with the following command:

google-chrome --version

Example output:

Google Chrome 97.0.4692.71

Install Google Chrome Beta / Unstable on Ubuntu 22.04

Alternatively, you can install Google Chrome Beta or Unstable. These two versions are not recommended for daily use, especially not on a main desktop or production server. However, you can install alternative versions for those who want to live on the edge.

Install Google Chrome Beta:

sudo apt install google-chrome-beta -y

Install Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build):

sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable -y

Note these do not replace your stable version, and they are installed separately. To verify the installation of beta or unstable, use the following command.

Verify Google Chrome Beta:

google-chrome-beta --version

Example output:

oogle Chrome 97.0.4692.71 beta

Verify Google Chrome Unstable (Developer):

google-chrome-unstable --version

Example output:

Google Chrome 98.0.4758.9 dev

Launch Google Chrome

Now that you have installed Chrome, you can launch the application. You can type the following command in the terminal to launch Chrome:

google-chrome

To run Chrome in the background and continue using the terminal:

google-chrome &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Activities > Show Applications > Google Chrome

Alternatively, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Google Chrome, you will be greeted by the following pop up:

Untick or leave as is by setting Chrome to the default Browser over what is typically Firefox, along with the option of sending Google data and crash reports.

Click the OK button to continue.

Next, you will be prompted to sign in, skip this, or sign in optionally.

Click on the X in the Chrome Browser tab to skip.

Example:

Once done, you will see The Google Chrome Browser finally as per below:

Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome Browser.

How to Update/Upgrade Google Chrome

Ideally, you should check for updates using the terminal every so often sometimes, the GUI update notifications may update Google Chrome; run the APT update command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade

Note this will update all packages (recommended), for example, to upgrade the Chrome package.

sudo apt upgrade google-chrome-stable

How to Remove (Uninstall) Google Chrome

To remove Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-stable --purge

If you have the beta or unstable builds installed.

Remove Google Chrome Beta:

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-beta --purge

Remove Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build):

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-unstable --purge

To remove the repository, use the following rm command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.*

Troubleshooting Multiple Installs

Please note you can install all three. However, each installation will create a fresh sources list in your /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. When you go to use the apt update command you will have multiple sources.list for Google Chrome and some will be ignored.

Just remove the extras and keep the original one, if you accidentally delete them all just copy the import directory code in this tutorial.

Example:

Example of a quick fix.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google*

Then re-add the one repository.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Remember to run an APT update.

sudo apt update

This should fix the issue going forward and you will still receive updates for all three browsers.

Example:

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to add and import the GPG key and repository, then install Google Chrome’s latest stable or alternative upstream version on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.

Overall, Chrome is the most used browser, with 70% of users using it. Remember, it is probably one of the most targeted Internet Browsers for zero-day exploits. Keep it up to date, and you will be fine.