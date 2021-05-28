How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04





















Linux based systems come with Firefox naturally for most. However, what about Google Chrome? Is it available for Linux based systems? The answer is yes. It certainly is. Google Chrome is the most widely used web browser in the world at the moment. In April 2021, Chome has 64.47% of the current market, with the next major competitor being Safari at 18.69%, then Firefox at 3.59%. Chrome has been on Linux for a while but is facing some more competition with Microsoft Edge Beta being on the market recently; however, Chrome is the go-to choice for many Linux users not happy with Firefox native install.

Google Chrome has one feature: everyone is very excited that Google added “back-forward cache” support to the latest Chrome version. The first debut on Android in Chrome 87 now has become mainstream in the upcoming 92 release. The change allows chrome to keep the last page you’re visited in memory at once. Chrome’s new feature makes going back and forward between pages lightning fast. Below is an excerpt from the google development thread:

Back-forward cache is a browser feature which improves the user experience by keeping a page alive after the user navigates away from it and reuses it for session history navigation (browser back/forward buttons, history.back(), etc) to make the navigation instant. The pages in the cache are frozen and do not run any javascript. We already shipped this feature for android. We want to start experimenting with back-forward cache on desktop environments.

So, sounds great? But how do we install Google Chrome? We have written a guide here to help you install on Ubuntu Desktop with terminal and graphic options. The following guide works for versions 20.04.02 and 21.04.

Preinstallation Checks

Enter the command to make sure your system is up to date.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Make sure that you have wget installed.

sudo apt-get install wget

Installation of Google Chrome Terminal Option

Download the latest version of Google Chrome for the Linux .deb package.

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

Next, we run the execute command to install:

sudo apt install ./google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

You have completed installing Google Chrome on Ubuntu. Proceed to find it in your show applications.

Installation of Google Chrome Graphical Option

Visit the download page for Google Chrome by clicking here or copy and paste the following address: https://www.google.com.au/chrome/.

Hit Download Chrome.

Ubuntu-based systems must select the .deb package, do not select .rpm, or the installation will not work. Next, click accept and install as below.

Next, we hit “Save File” and ok.

Navigate to your downloads directory, find the Google Chrome package, right-click and hit “Open With Software Install”.

When now see in the software install centre, Google Chrome is ready to be installed, hit install as per below.

Enter your password to authenticate.

Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome. You can find the browser in your show applications just as we showed for the terminal desktop install near the start of our guide.

Linux Google Chrome is just as fast and efficient as Windows and Mac OSX base. The one grind I have is that Google has reduced Chrome’s memory usage, with reportedly Windows reduced by 22% and OSX 8% with Linux not being mentioned, so it’s given no memory improvements have occurred. Long term, you should see Google invest more in making Chrome just as efficient as Windows, given the growth in Linux popularity. For now, Linux users will need to deal with the lack of focus compared to other major platforms.