How to Install Discord on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

Discord is a powerful and widely popular communication platform designed to cater to the needs of various communities, including gamers, businesses, and educational institutions. Developed with the core values of simplicity, efficiency, and reliability, Discord has gained a reputation for being the go-to platform for millions of users worldwide. This introduction will explore the key features that set Discord apart from its competitors.

Key Features of Discord:

Text, Voice, and Video Communication: Discord offers an all-in-one communication solution through text, voice, and video channels, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations, share files, and collaborate seamlessly.

Servers and Channels: Users can create or join servers, which act as dedicated spaces for communities, and within these servers, create separate channels for specific topics or discussions, ensuring a well-organized and clutter-free environment.

Roles and Permissions: Discord provides robust role management and permissions, enabling server owners to create custom roles with specific permissions for members, ensuring a secure and controlled environment.

Direct Messaging: Apart from server-based communication, Discord allows users to communicate privately through direct messaging, fostering one-on-one connections and group chats.

Cross-Platform Support: Discord is available on various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and even as a web-based application, making it accessible to users across different devices.

Integrations and Bots: Discord supports various integrations and bots, allowing users to extend the platform's functionality to suit their needs, such as game integrations, productivity tools, and moderation utilities.

Customization and Themes: Discord offers a high level of customization, with options to adjust notification settings, create custom emojis, and even apply themes using third-party applications, ensuring a personalized user experience.

With its array of features and its focus on providing a seamless communication experience, Discord has carved a niche for itself in the world of online communication platforms. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Discord on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS. The same methods will work with short-term Ubuntu releases that have not reached the end of life.

Section 1: Install Discord with Snapcraft

In this section, we’ll discuss installing Discord using Snapcraft, a popular package management system for Linux distributions. This method is often the easiest and quickest way to install packages on Ubuntu systems.

Note: Snapcraft should already be installed on your Ubuntu desktop unless you have removed it previously.

Step 1: Open the terminal

To begin the installation process, you’ll need to open the terminal on your Ubuntu system. You can do this by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T or searching for “Terminal” in the application menu.

Step 2: Install Discord using the snap command

With the terminal open, enter the following command to install Discord using Snapcraft:

sudo snap install discord

This command instructs Snapcraft to download and install the latest version of Discord on your Ubuntu system. The sudo prefix grants administrative privileges, ensuring that the command can perform the necessary system changes.

Section 2: Install Discord using the APT Package Manager

This section will explore an alternative method for installing Discord on your Ubuntu system: using the APT package manager. This method involves downloading Discord as a Debian package and then installing it using the wget command. We will guide you through each step to ensure a seamless installation process.

Step 1: Open the terminal

As with the previous method, you will need to open the terminal on your Ubuntu system to begin the installation process. Press Ctrl + Alt + T or search for “Terminal” in the application menu to launch it.

Step 2: Download Discord Debian package

With the terminal open, enter the following command to download the latest version of Discord as a Debian package:

wget "https://discord.com/api/download?platform=linux&format=deb" -O discord.deb

This command utilizes the wget tool to download the Discord Debian package from the official Discord API. The -O discord.deb flag specifies the output file name, saving the downloaded package as “discord.deb”.

Step 3: Install Discord using the downloaded Debian package

Once the download is complete, install the Discord Debian package using the following command:

sudo apt install ./discord.deb -y

This command instructs the APT package manager to install the downloaded “discord.deb” file. The sudo prefix grants administrative privileges, while the -y flag automatically confirms any prompts that may appear during the installation process.

Section 3: Install Discord with Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak is an innovative package management system that provides a secure, sandboxed application environment. It enables you to install and operate applications in isolation from other apps and system libraries. In this section, we’ll walk you through installing Discord with the help of Flatpak and the Flathub repository.

Note: If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to the guide “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu” for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

Step 1: Integrate the Flathub Repository

Before installing Discord via Flatpak, you must incorporate the Flathub repository containing the Discord package. To do so, open the terminal and input the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command integrates the Flathub repository into your system, ensuring you can access the Discord package available on Flathub.

Step 2: Install Discord from Flathub

Once the Flathub repository is integrated into your system, you can install Discord. Execute the following command in the terminal to begin the installation:

flatpak install flathub com.discordapp.Discord -y

This command instructs Flatpak to install Discord from the Flathub repository. The -y flag automatically confirms any prompts that may appear during the installation process.

Section 4: Launch Discord Client

After successfully installing Discord using one of the methods outlined in the previous sections, you can launch the Discord client on your Ubuntu system. In this section, we’ll cover different ways to start Discord, depending on your chosen installation method.

Step 1: Launch Discord from the terminal

You can launch Discord directly from the terminal by entering the appropriate command based on your installation method:

Standard APT Installation:

discord

Flatpak Installation:

flatpak run com.discordapp.Discord

Snapcraft installation:

snap run discord

Step 2: Launch Discord from the desktop

While launching Discord from the terminal is an option, it might not be the most practical choice for everyday use. Instead, you can launch Discord directly from your desktop environment:

Open the Activities menu. Click on Show Applications. Locate and click on the Discord icon.

If you have many applications installed on your system and cannot easily find Discord, use the search function in the Show Applications menu to locate it quickly.

Example of Discord Application icon on Ubuntu Linux application menu:

Section 5: Getting Started with Discord on Ubuntu Linux

Once you have installed and launched Discord on your Ubuntu system, it’s time to explore some of its features and customization options. This section will provide general tips, customization ideas, and other helpful suggestions to enhance your Discord experience on Ubuntu Linux.

General Tips for Using Discord on Ubuntu

Keyboard Shortcuts : Make use of Discord’s built-in keyboard shortcuts to navigate the app more efficiently. For example, press Ctrl + K to open the quick switcher, which allows you to jump between servers and channels easily.

: Make use of Discord’s built-in keyboard shortcuts to navigate the app more efficiently. For example, press + to open the quick switcher, which allows you to jump between servers and channels easily. Push-to-talk : Enable push-to-talk in Discord’s voice settings to prevent background noise from being picked up by your microphone when you’re not speaking. To enable this feature, go to User Settings > Voice & Video > Input Mode and select Push to Talk .

: Enable push-to-talk in Discord’s voice settings to prevent background noise from being picked up by your microphone when you’re not speaking. To enable this feature, go to > > and select . Manage Notifications: Customize your notification preferences to avoid being overwhelmed by messages. Navigate to User Settings > Notifications to adjust settings such as message and server notifications, as well as notification sounds.

Customizing Discord on Ubuntu

Change Theme : Switch between light and dark themes to suit your preferences or environment. To change your theme, go to User Settings > Appearance and select either Light or Dark under the Theme section.

: Switch between light and dark themes to suit your preferences or environment. To change your theme, go to > and select either or under the section. Customize Text and Images : Adjust text and image sizes for better readability. In the User Settings > Appearance menu, you can customize text scaling, image sizes, and more to create a personalized experience.

: Adjust text and image sizes for better readability. In the > menu, you can customize text scaling, image sizes, and more to create a personalized experience. Server Organization: Organize your servers into folders for better organization and easier navigation. To create a server folder, drag one server icon on top of another, and they will automatically be grouped together in a folder.

Other Helpful Tips

Set Custom Status : Display a custom status message to share your current activity or mood with others. Click on your profile picture in the lower-left corner of the Discord window and select Set a custom status to create a personalized message.

: Display a custom status message to share your current activity or mood with others. Click on your profile picture in the lower-left corner of the Discord window and select to create a personalized message. Voice Channels : Use voice channels to communicate with friends or team members in real-time. To join a voice channel, click on its name in the server’s channel list, and you will automatically connect to the voice chat.

: Use voice channels to communicate with friends or team members in real-time. To join a voice channel, click on its name in the server’s channel list, and you will automatically connect to the voice chat. Bot Integration: Enhance your server by integrating bots that can perform various tasks, such as moderating content or playing music. To add a bot, visit the bot’s website or GitHub repository, and follow the instructions provided by the bot developer.

Example of Discord login page when successfully installed on Ubuntu Linux desktop:

Section 6: Additional Discord Commands with Ubuntu

This section will cover how to update and remove Discord on your Ubuntu system, depending on your original installation method. It’s essential to keep your Discord client up to date for optimal performance and security. Similarly, if you no longer need Discord, uninstall it using the appropriate method.

Updating Discord on Ubuntu

Discord will generally handle in-client updates automatically. However, it’s a good practice to manually check for updates periodically, especially if you experience any issues with the application. Use the following commands to check for updates based on your installation method:

APT Method

In-client updates are handled automatically by Discord. For binary upgrades, Discord will prompt you when an update is available. Re-follow the APT manual method to upgrade.

Flatpak Method

To update Discord installed via Flatpak, run the following command:

flatpak update

Snap Method

For Discord installed using Snap, use this command:

sudo snap refresh

How to Remove Discord

If you no longer require Discord on your Ubuntu system, you can uninstall it using the appropriate command based on your original installation method:

APT Method

To remove Discord installed via APT, run the following command:

sudo apt remove discord

Flatpak Remove Method

For Discord installed using Flatpak, use this command:

flatpak remove --delete-data com.discordapp.Discord -y

Snapcraft Remove Method

To remove Discord installed with Snap, execute the following command:

sudo snap remove --purge discord

Conclusion: Installing Discord on Ubuntu

This guide covered multiple methods to install Discord on Ubuntu Linux, including using the APT package manager, Snapcraft, and Flatpak. Following the steps outlined in each section, you can easily set up Discord on your Ubuntu system and stay connected with friends, colleagues, and communities. It’s essential to keep your Discord client up to date for optimal performance and security. And if necessary, we’ve also provided instructions for removing Discord from your system.

