Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Ubuntu 20.04 using two different methods.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required Packages: wget

Update your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Option 1. Install Discord Snap

The first method to install Discord is to use Snap which is included in the Linux distribution package manager. This comes pre-installed on Ubuntu systems by default.

Install Discord with a snap by entering the following command.

sudo snap install discord

Example output:

discord 0.0.15 from Snapcrafters installed

To uninstall Discord in the future with Snap, use the following command:

sudo snap remove discord

Example output:

discord removed

Option 2. Install Discord .deb package

The second option is to install Discord with the Debian package using the wget command:

wget https://dl.discordapp.net/apps/linux/0.0.15/discord-0.0.15.deb

Once you have completed the download, proceed to install the .deb package.

sudo apt install ./discord-0.0.15.deb

Example output:

Type Y, then press ENTER key to proceed with the installation.

Next, verify the installation was successful by running the apt-cache policy command:

sudo apt-cache policy discord

Example output:

discord: Installed: 0.0.15 Candidate: 0.0.15 Version table: *** 0.0.15 100 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status

How to the Launch Discord Client

With the install complete from either installation method, you can run Discord in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

discord

Alternatively, run the discord & command in the background to free up the terminal:

discord &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Discord. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Now open Discord, you will come to the login page, either create an account or use an existing account, and that’s it; you have successfully installed Discord on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

The tutorial has outlined how to install Discord in both snap and Debian packages. However, Snap packages are somewhat unpopular, so the .deb packages are the way to go for more advanced users. Discord is and will be the number 1 gaming platform for online communities for the years to come. However, TeamSpeak self-hosted is making a comeback. The future will determine if Discord can keep its dominance, given the privacy concern these days.