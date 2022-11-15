Jami is a powerful and secure peer-to-peer communication solution that offers voice, video, and chat capabilities. It is being developed by Savoir-faire Linux, a Canadian company specializing in free software. The ancestor of Jami is SFLphone, a portable SIP/AIX software phone also developed by Savoir-faire Linux. Jami retains most of the audio and SIP capabilities of SFLphone but adds many new features and improvements. For example, Jami introduces a decentralized network that allows users to communicate directly with each other without the need for central servers. This provides more secure and private communication, as there is no centralized point of failure or control. In addition, Jami includes support for multiple platforms and devices, making it accessible to everyone.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Jami on Ubuntu 22.10, 22.04, 20.04 Linux desktops with APT, Snap, or Flatpak method using the command line terminal and instructions on how to update and remove the software in the future if required.

Important Notice

The following tutorial was done with a Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, and example images were taken. Still, it was tested on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.10. In the future, if Ubuntu makes any changes to break the tutorial for one of the distribution versions, please place a comment for me to investigate so I can update the tutorial.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before proceeding with the tutorial, ensuring your system is up-to-date with all existing packages is good.

sudo apt update







Optionally, you can list the updates for users who require review or are curious.

sudo apt --list upgradable

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

#1st Method – Install Jami – APT Method

The first and easiest method is to install Jami using the source APT repository. This version is often up-to-date, but if you prefer working with the latest versions, then using the Flatpak or Snapcraft version would be best.

First, install the required packages.

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Next, import the GPG key required to verify the authenticity of the packages as follows.

curl -s https://dl.jami.net/public-key.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/jami-archive-keyring.gpg > /dev/null

Now import the APT repository using the following command. Please note you must import the correct repository that matches your distribution version.

Import Jami for Ubuntu 22.10

sudo sh -c "echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/jami-archive-keyring.gpg] https://dl.jami.net/nightly/ubuntu_22.10/ jami main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jami.list"

Import Jami for Ubuntu 22.04

sudo sh -c "echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/jami-archive-keyring.gpg] https://dl.jami.net/nightly/ubuntu_22.04/ jami main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jami.list"

Import Jami for Ubuntu 20.04

sudo sh -c "echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/jami-archive-keyring.gpg] https://dl.jami.net/nightly/ubuntu_20.04/ jami main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jami.list"







Run a quick APT update to reflect the newly added APT source.

sudo apt update

Lastly, install Jami using the following command.

sudo apt install jami -y

#2nd Method – Install Jami – Snapcraft Method

The second option is to install Jami as a snap. The Snapcraft package manager should be installed on your Ubuntu desktop unless you have removed it previously. It is often the easiest solution to install packages quickly on Ubuntu systems.

For users that removed snapd , re-install the following command.

sudo apt install snapd -y

Once installed, you will need to restart your system, or else the icons may not appear; if you skip a repeat and notice any issues, reboot.

reboot

Snap installed? Skip the following few lines and proceed straight to the installation with Snap







Next, some packages come in classic, so you need to create a symlink to enable classic snap support, so it is best to run this command for the best snap compatibility.

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

Install the core files to avoid conflicting issues.

sudo snap install core

Next, enter the following snap command to install.

sudo snap install jami

#3rd Method – Install Jami – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as wrong icon paths.

sudo reboot







SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Next, you can install the software with the following command.

flatpak install flathub net.jami.Jami -y

Once installed, you can proceed to launch.

Launch Jami on Ubuntu Linux

Now, the best method to launch Jami is using the application icon.

Activities > Show Applications > Jami







Example:

Alternatively, you may want to use it for applications quite frequently. Right-click the icon and add it to favorites, making the icons appear on the taskbar.

Once open, you will land at the default application start screen, where you can begin by logging in.

Example:

Update Jami on Ubuntu Linux

Next are the commands to run in your terminal to check for updates. These commands will blanket-check all installed packages on your system that match the installation package manager. Ideally, you should run this regardless, even if auto-updates are set up to ensure your system is up-to-date, and no update errors occur for newer users.

Update Jami APT Method

sudo apt update

Update Jami Snapcraft Method

sudo snap refresh

Update Jami Flatpak Method

flatpak update

Remove Jami on Ubuntu Linux

Remove Jami APT Method

For users that installed the APT version, remove the application as follows.

sudo apt autoremove jami --purge -y







Users that will no longer require the APT import repository since you will not use it again can safely remove it, which is good housekeeping and security best practices.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jami.list

Optionally, you can remove the GPG as well with the following command.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/jami-archive-keyring.gpg

Remove Jami Snapcraft Method

sudo snap remove --purge jami

Remove Jami Flatpak Method

To remove the Flatpack version, run the following command.

Remove the stable version:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data net.jami.Jami -y

Another handy hint can be to use the following command to ensure Flatpak has not left behind any unnecessary packages as it is known to sometimes.