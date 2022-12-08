Google Chrome is not just a web browser but a versatile and powerful tool that powers productivity, discovery, and communication around the globe. Built by the pioneers at Google, Chrome provides an unparalleled platform to navigate the World Wide Web.

Key features of Google Chrome include:

Speed & Efficiency : Google Chrome is all about delivering content quickly, thanks to Google’s proprietary V8 JavaScript engine. No matter the nature of your browsing, Chrome ensures a high-speed experience.

Versatility & Customization : Chrome is highly versatile, offering over 150,000 extensions in its library. With these, you can customize your browser to your unique needs, from ad-blockers and productivity tools to language translators.

Security & Privacy : Chrome boasts robust security features such as phishing protection and automatic updates, safeguarding your browsing from cyber threats. Its comprehensive privacy settings add an extra layer of safety while browsing.

Synchronization Across Devices : Chrome's synchronization feature ensures a seamless transition between different devices, keeping your bookmarks, passwords, history, and extensions accessible whether you're on your laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Developer Friendly : Chrome offers an extensive suite of tools for developers. Its built-in DevTools are ideal for inspecting, debugging, and optimizing websites, and the support for progressive web apps (PWAs) allows developers to craft exceptional user experiences.

Integration with Google Services: Chrome integrates smoothly with Google's suite of services and applications such as Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive. This enables a streamlined workflow, whether for personal or professional use.

These features make Google Chrome the preferred choice for millions of users worldwide. And if you’re wondering how to bring these benefits to your system, stay tuned. The upcoming guide will show you how to install Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 9 or 8 using either the official Google Chrome DNF repository or Flatpak with Flathub, utilizing simple CLI commands.

Section 1: Installation of Google Chrome Using DNF

Installing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux demands precision and understanding of terminal commands. In this section, we will guide you through each step, detailing the commands required and what each action entails. Remember that while the stable version of Google Chrome is recommended for most users, the adventurous ones might want to try the beta or even the unstable versions.

Step 1: Ensuring Your Rocky Linux System is Up-to-date

Before we initiate the process of installing Google Chrome, we must make sure that our system packages are updated. The rationale for this action is to avoid potential conflicts during the installation process and maintain the optimal performance of your system. For this, we will use the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command ensures that all the packages in your Rocky Linux system are updated, paving the way for a smooth installation process.

Step 2: Incorporating the Google Chrome DNF Repository

As a Google Chrome user, you have the liberty to choose from three distinct variants of the browser: Stable, Beta, and Unstable. The Stable version is recommended for most users, while the Beta and Unstable versions are more suited for advanced users willing to experiment and explore new features.

Before initiating the installation process, we first need to import the GPG key, which helps validate the software packages’ authenticity. You can achieve this using the following command:

sudo rpm --import https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub

If you’re a Rocky Linux 9 user, you might encounter an error during this process. The error manifests itself as follows:

[joshua@rocky-linux ~]$ sudo rpm --import https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub warning: Signature not supported. Hash algorithm SHA1 not available. error: https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub: key 2 import failed.

Rocky Linux 8 users need not perform the aforementioned command unless they encounter the error. This error is predominantly encountered in Rocky Linux 9 and onward.

To rectify this error, we need to adjust the cryptographic policies on your system. Specifically, we will set the policy to ‘LEGACY’ with the following command:

sudo update-crypto-policies --set LEGACY

Upon executing this command, it’s advisable to reboot your system to ensure the changes take effect. While this isn’t a mandatory step, it’s highly recommended, especially if you face any issues. You can reboot your system using:

reboot

Step 3: Initiating Google Chrome Browser Installation: Stable, Beta, or Unstable

After ensuring your system is up-to-date and the Google Chrome DNF repository has been incorporated, we can move on to installing the Google Chrome browser. Here, you can choose between the stable, beta, or unstable versions of the browser. Each version can be installed using the respective commands:

Installing the Stable Version of Google Chrome (Recommended)

sudo dnf install https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Installing the Beta Version of Google Chrome

sudo dnf install https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-beta_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Installing the Unstable Version of Google Chrome

sudo dnf install https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-unstable_current_x86_64.rpm -y

Please note, the beta and unstable versions are not recommended for everyday use. They are best suited

Section 2: Installing Google Chrome with Flatpak and Flathub

As we journey further into the world of Linux distributions, we encounter multiple methods to install applications. In this section, we will focus on the usage of Flatpak and Flathub to install Google Chrome.

Flatpak is a universal package management system that aims to offer applications that work on any Linux distribution. It encapsulates applications in isolated environments, minimizing potential conflicts with system libraries.

Complementing Flatpak is Flathub, which is a centralized repository for Flatpak applications. It functions as a one-stop shop, hosting a multitude of applications readily available for installation.

Step 1: Engaging Flathub

Before diving into the installation process, we must ensure that the Flathub repository is enabled. This action allows us to access and install applications hosted on Flathub, including Google Chrome.

To enable Flathub, you need to execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command enables the Flathub repository in your Flatpak configuration, granting you access to an extensive range of applications.

Step 2: Initiating the Google Chrome Installation

With Flathub now enabled, we can forge ahead with the installation of Google Chrome. The flatpak install command comes in handy for this operation.

Installing the Stable Version of Google Chrome

The stable version of Google Chrome is the most recommended for regular use. It provides a seamless browsing experience with tested and proven features. To install the stable version, you need to run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub com.google.Chrome -y

Installing the Unstable Version of Google Chrome

The Unstable version of Google Chrome is designed for users who enjoy experimenting with cutting-edge features, even at the expense of stability. To install the unstable version, execute this command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub com.google.ChromeDev

Please note that the Flatpak and Flathub system does not support a beta version of Google Chrome. Therefore, only the stable and unstable versions are available for installation through this method.

Section 3: Initiating Google Chrome Browser

Having successfully installed Google Chrome on your Rocky Linux system, the next important step is to launch it. There are several methods available to initiate Google Chrome, depending on your preference and familiarity with the command line interface or graphical user interface.

Option 1: Command-Line Interface Method

For users comfortable with the terminal or running a headless server, the command-line interface (CLI) method would be most appropriate. Here, each version of Google Chrome installed has a unique command.

Launching Google Chrome – Stable Version

To open the stable version of Google Chrome, the command you would use is:

google-chrome

Launching Google Chrome – Beta Version

To experience newer features that are still being tested, you may want to launch the beta version of Google Chrome. The command for this is:

google-chrome-beta

Launching Google Chrome – Unstable Version

For those who like living on the edge and testing out the latest, but potentially unstable features, the command is:

google-chrome-unstable

Step 2: Flatpak Method

If you installed Google Chrome using the Flatpak method, you would launch it using different commands.

Launching Google Chrome – Stable Version

The command to launch the stable version of Google Chrome is:

flatpak run com.google.Chrome

Launching Google Chrome – Unstable Version

To launch the unstable version of Google Chrome, the command you would use is:

flatpak run com.google.ChromeDev

Option 3: Graphical User Interface Method

For those who prefer a more graphical approach to launching applications, Google Chrome can be conveniently accessed directly from your desktop environment. The steps to launch Google Chrome through the GUI are as follows:

Initiate Activities: Depending on your Linux distribution, this could be as simple as hitting the Super (Windows) key or clicking the Activities option, usually found at the top-left corner of your screen. Access Applications: Once you’ve initiated the activities overview, proceed to view all your installed applications by clicking on the grid icon labeled Show Applications at the bottom of the screen. Launch Google Chrome: You should now see an overview of all your applications. Look for the Google Chrome icon and click it to launch the browser. If you’ve installed multiple versions (stable, beta, or unstable), each one will be separately listed, e.g., Google Chrome (Stable) , Google Chrome (Beta) , or Google Chrome (Unstable) . Click on the desired version to launch it.

These steps ensure a straightforward way to launch Google Chrome without having to use the command-line terminal, offering a user-friendly approach especially beneficial for those less comfortable with command-line operations.

Example of Google Chrome application icons on Rocky Linux:

Section 4: Tips on Getting Started with Google Chrome with Rocky Linux

Now that we’ve successfully installed and launched Google Chrome on Rocky Linux let’s explore some useful tips to enhance your browsing experience. These suggestions range from general usability, customization and more. As this guide is Linux-focused, all tips presented here apply to Rocky Linux-based applications of Google Chrome.

Step 1: Master Essential Keyboard Shortcuts

Leveraging keyboard shortcuts can greatly enhance your browsing efficiency. Here are a few important ones:

Ctrl + T : Open a new tab

: Open a new tab Ctrl + W : Close the current tab

: Close the current tab Ctrl + Shift + T : Reopen the last closed tab

: Reopen the last closed tab Ctrl + Tab : Navigate to the next tab

: Navigate to the next tab Ctrl + Shift + Tab : Navigate to the previous tab

: Navigate to the previous tab Alt + Left Arrow : Go back to the previous page

: Go back to the previous page Alt + Right Arrow: Go forward to the next page

Step 2: Customize Your Browser Appearance

Customizing the appearance of your browser is a great way to make the environment more conducive to your work style. Google Chrome allows you to change themes, customize the toolbar, and more.

To change the theme, navigate to Chrome Web Store and explore the plethora of available themes. Once you find a theme you like, click on ‘Add to Chrome’ to apply it.

Step 3: Make Use of Chrome Flags

Google Chrome Flags are experimental features that are not yet part of the main browser. They allow you to test new features before they’re officially released.

You can access these by typing chrome://flags into the address bar. However, use these with caution as they are still in development and could cause stability issues.

Step 4: Control Site Notifications

Google Chrome allows fine-grained control over which sites can send you notifications. To adjust these settings, navigate to chrome://settings/content/notifications . Here, you can block all notifications, allow only specific sites, or mute certain sites.

Step 5: Enable Hardware Acceleration

To improve browser performance, especially for graphically intensive tasks, ensure that hardware acceleration is enabled. To check this setting, go to chrome://settings/system and ensure the ‘Use hardware acceleration when available’ option is toggled on.

Remember, these are just a few tips to help you get started. As you use Google Chrome more frequently, you’ll likely discover additional ways to customize and optimize your browsing experience to suit your needs better.

Example of Google Chrome once installed on a Rocky Linux desktop:

Section 5: Managing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux

Understanding how to properly manage Google Chrome on Rocky Linux involves a few key tasks – keeping the browser updated, removing it if necessary, and learning how to disable or enable the repository for future installations. Let’s break down these tasks step-by-step, ensuring your experience with Google Chrome remains smooth, secure, and efficient.

Updating Google Chrome on Rocky Linux

While Google Chrome typically notifies users of available updates if installed through the DNF package manager, it’s still considered a good practice to manually check for updates. Regularly doing this ensures your system and applications stay up-to-date, minimizing potential security vulnerabilities.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

By executing the command above, you’re prompting your system to check for and apply any available updates.

For those who have installed Google Chrome using Flatpak, the following command will refresh all packages installed by Flatpak, including Google Chrome:

sudo flatpak update

Uninstalling Google Chrome from Rocky Linux

For users who decide they no longer require Google Chrome, it can be uninstalled easily. The command you’ll need to use will depend on the version of Google Chrome you have installed (stable, beta, or unstable).

DNF Remove Method:

Here’s how you can remove Google Chrome Stable:

sudo dnf remove google-chrome-stable

If you’ve installed either the beta or unstable versions of Google Chrome, use the corresponding commands:

Remove Google Chrome Beta:

sudo dnf remove google-chrome-beta

Remove Google Chrome Unstable:

sudo dnf remove google-chrome-unstable

Disabling and Enabling Google Chrome Repositories

If you’re not actively using Google Chrome, it might be beneficial to disable the repositories temporarily. This prevents your system from checking for Google Chrome updates during system updates, thus saving resources.

You can disable all Google Chrome repositories with the following command:

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled google-chrome*

This command will disable all Google Chrome repositories collectively. However, if you wish to disable a specific one, you first need to identify its full name. You can do this by listing your imported repositories:

dnf repolist | grep chrome

Once you’ve identified the full name of the repository you want to disable, you can replace google-chrome* with it in the command. For instance, to disable the beta repository only, use:

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled google-chrome-beta

If you decide later on that you’d like to install Google Chrome again, you can easily re-enable the repositories. Here’s the command to enable all Google Chrome repositories:

sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled google-chrome*

Again, to enable a specific repository, replace google-chrome* with the full name of the repository you wish to enable.

Flatpak Remove Method:

For those who installed Google Chrome using Flatpak, the removal process is a bit different:

flatpak uninstall com.google.Chrome

For those who installed the unstable version:

flatpak uninstall com.google.ChromeDev

Final Thoughts on Installing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux

Our exploration of installing, launching, managing, and mastering Google Chrome on Rocky Linux has covered a range of areas – right from different methods of installation to effective management tactics such as updating, removing, disabling, and enabling repositories. This has painted a comprehensive picture of utilizing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux, aimed at empowering and enhancing your overall browsing experience. Remember, maintaining your system’s security and efficiency is not a one-time task but a continuous process that relies on consistent updates and proper management.

Additional Resources and Links

The following official resources and documentation can be extremely helpful for further in-depth knowledge and advanced learning about Rocky Linux and Google Chrome. Here’s a succinct list of trusted sources you might find valuable: