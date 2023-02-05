How to Install OnlyOffice on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8





OnlyOffice is a comprehensive online office suite that offers a range of powerful tools for teams to collaborate and work efficiently. Its history dates back to 2010 when the development of OnlyOffice started with the aim of providing a better alternative to traditional office suites.

Installing OnlyOffice on Rocky Linux can significantly increase your workflow and improve your team’s productivity. OnlyOffice provides real-time collaboration features, allowing multiple users to work on the same document simultaneously and see each other’s changes in real time. This makes it an ideal choice for remote teams and distributed organizations.

Compared to other popular office suites like LibreOffice, OnlyOffice has a more modern and intuitive user interface, making it easier to use and navigate. Additionally, OnlyOffice offers a broader range of integrations with popular project management tools like Trello and Jira, making it an excellent choice for businesses that need to integrate their office suite with their workflow.

The benefits of using OnlyOffice are numerous. In addition to real-time collaboration, OnlyOffice provides robust document management features, allowing you to organize and store your files securely in the cloud. With version control and detailed audit trails, you can easily track changes made to your documents and revert to previous versions if necessary.

Here is a list of key features offered by OnlyOffice:

Real-time collaboration and document editing

Document management and version control

Robust security features

Integrations with popular project management tools

Intuitive user interface

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Complete suite of office tools, including word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations.

In this tutorial, you will be guided on installing OnlyOffice on either Rocky Linux 9 or Rocky Linux 8. You can either download the official RPM repository and install it manually or utilize the Flatpak package manager, which is already natively installed.

Step 1: Update Rocky Linux

Before proceeding with the tutorial, it is recommended to ensure that your system is updated with the latest packages.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Method 1: Install OnlyOffice with DNF

Installing OnlyOffice on Rocky Linux first involves downloading the official RPM package from the OnlyOffice website. This process can be quickly completed through the command line terminal using the ‘wget’ command. With this approach, you can ensure you get the most up-to-date and stable version of OnlyOffice.

wget https://download.onlyoffice.com/install/desktop/editors/linux/onlyoffice-desktopeditors.x86_64.rpm

Once you have successfully downloaded the official RPM package from the OnlyOffice website, the next step is to install OnlyOffice on your Rocky Linux system. This can be done by executing the following command in the terminal.

sudo dnf install onlyoffice-desktopeditors.x86_64.rpm

Example output:

Method 2: Install OnlyOffice with Flatpak

The second method for installing OnlyOffice on Rocky Linux involves using the Flatpak package manager, which is natively installed on Rocky Linux unless removed. Flatpak is a popular third-party installation package manager, similar to Snap, that provides easy access to the latest packages and binary updates.

Re-install Flatpak (Situational)

To get started, you will need to re-install the Flatpak manager if it is not already installed on your system. This step can be skipped if you already have Flatpak installed. To re-install Flatpak, use the following command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

It is recommended to reboot your system after enabling the Flatpak package manager. This will ensure that the critical paths are generated for the future, which may require the icons to appear correctly. If you have not re-installed Flatpak, this step can be skipped.

To reboot your system, run the following command in the terminal.

reboot

Install OnlyOffice with Flathub

The next step is to enable the repository for OnlyOffice on your system. This can be done by executing the following command in the terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command will add the Flathub repository to your system, which is required for installing OnlyOffice using the Flatpak package manager. By enabling Flatpak, you can ensure that you have a secure and up-to-date installation of OnlyOffice on your Rocky Linux system.

With the Flatpak package manager enabled on your Rocky Linux system, the next step is to install OnlyOffice using the following command in the terminal.

flatpak install flathub org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors

Rocky Linux Flatpak Troubleshoot with OnlyOffice

While installing OnlyOffice using the Flatpak method is generally straightforward, sometimes you may encounter issues. Some common problems include issues with file permissions or errors during the installation process.

One of the most frequent error messages you may encounter while installing OnlyOffice with Flatpak is shown below.

"error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can't fetch summary from disabled remote 'flathub,"

The solution to the standard Flatpak installation error mentioned above is simple. You need to run the following command in the terminal to activate the Flathub repository.

sudo flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

Another potential issue during the installation of OnlyOffice using Flatpak is a lack of access to necessary system files. If you encounter this problem, you can run the following command in the terminal to grant your user account the required permissions:

sudo flatpak override org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors --filesystem=host

It is essential to remember that the command for granting permission to access necessary files during the installation of OnlyOffice using Flatpak should only be used as a last resort and only if you are facing issues with opening files. Using this command by default is unnecessary and should only be used if there is a specific need. This command is a temporary solution for specific permission issues and should be used with caution.

How to Launch OnlyOffice Suite

With the installation of OnlyOffice complete, you can launch the software in a few different ways. One quick and convenient method is to use the terminal and the following command.

onlyoffice

There is an alternative method to launch the software for those who installed OnlyOffice using the Flatpak package manager. The following command can be used.

flatpak run org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors

For desktop users who prefer a more graphical approach, the best way to launch OnlyOffice is through the application’s graphical user interface (GUI). You can do so by following the path:

Activities > Show Applications > OnlyOffice

Example:

After successfully launching OnlyOffice, you can create a new document, spreadsheet, or presentation or use a pre-existing template. You will also have the option to connect to the cloud if available. Before you start using the application, here are a few things to check and set up for optimal performance and customization:

Connect to the Cloud: If you have a cloud storage service like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Nextcloud, you can connect to it from the default screen to access your files and documents from OnlyOffice. Customize the User Interface: OnlyOffice allows you to personalize the interface to your preferences. You can change the background color, themes, and fonts to create a workspace that suits your style. Adjust the Settings: Check the settings tab to adjust the behavior of OnlyOffice to your liking. For instance, you can set the default file format, modify spell-check settings, and set up keyboard shortcuts. Familiarize yourself with the Features: OnlyOffice has many features and tools that can help increase your productivity. Take some time to explore the various features and tools and see how they can best fit into your workflow.

Example of OnlyOffice Suite UI:

Introduction to OnlyOffice Suite Programs

OnlyOffice Document

OnlyOffice Document is a powerful word-processing program that allows you to create and edit text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. It includes advanced features like real-time collaboration, version control, and document commenting. You can also easily format your documents, add images and tables, and create charts and graphs.

Example OnlyOffice Document UI (Click Image to Enlarge):

OnlyOffice Spreadsheet

OnlyOffice Spreadsheet is a powerful spreadsheet program that allows you to create and edit spreadsheets and perform complex calculations. It includes a range of advanced features, such as real-time collaboration, version control, and cell comments. You can also easily import and export data, create charts and graphs, and perform statistical analysis.

Example OnlyOffice Spreadsheet UI (Click Image to Enlarge):

OnlyOffice Presentation

OnlyOffice Presentation is a powerful presentation program that allows you to create professional presentations, complete with animations, charts, and images. It includes a range of advanced features, such as real-time collaboration, version control, and presentation commenting. You can also easily create slides, add text and images, and use multimedia elements to make your presentations more engaging.

Example OnlyOffice Presentation UI (Click Image to Enlarge):

OnlyOffice Form Template

OnlyOffice Form Template is a program that allows you to create and manage forms, surveys, and quizzes. It includes various features like real-time collaboration, version control, and form commenting. You can also easily create and customize forms, add questions, and gather responses. Whether you’re creating a customer feedback form, an employee survey, or a quiz, OnlyOffice Form Template has you covered.

Example OnlyOffice Form Template UI (Click Image to Enlarge):

Additional Commands & Tips

Update OnlyOffice

For users who have installed OnlyOffice using the DNF method, upgrading to the latest version is a two-step process that involves re-downloading the RPM package from OnlyOffice’s website and re-installing it.

On the other hand, Flatpak installations offer a more convenient and straightforward way of upgrading to the latest version. By running the following command, Flatpak users can quickly check for available updates and install them with just a few clicks.

flatpak update

Remove (Uninstall) OnlyOffice

To remove OnlyOffice from your system, you can use either the DNF or Flatpak method. If you installed OnlyOffice using the RPM package, use the DNF package manager to uninstall the software by executing the following command.

sudo dnf autoremove onlyoffice-desktopeditors.x86_64 -y

On the other hand, if you installed OnlyOffice through the Flatpak package manager, use the following command to remove it from your system.

flatpak remove --delete-data org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors -y

To ensure complete removal and cleanup of OnlyOffice, run the following command, similar to the autoremove command described for the DNF remove example.

flatpak remove --unused

Conclusion

The article provided a comprehensive guide on installing ONLYOFFICE on your Rocky Linux system. ONLYOFFICE is a powerful office suite with various features, including document editors and a document management platform, making it ideal for businesses and individuals. The fact that the software is free to use is a considerable advantage, especially for those looking for an affordable office suite. The article also discussed common issues during the installation process and provided solutions to resolve them, making the installation process even easier. With the step-by-step instructions provided in this guide, anyone can easily install ONLYOFFICE.

