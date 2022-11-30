VSCodium is a code editor based on the open-source version of Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (VSCode). The source code for VSCodium can be found on GitHub, and it is licensed under the MIT license. This means it will remain free to use, provided you don’t mind installing extra features via third-party plugins or extensions. It is a solid alternative for users seeking to keep utilizing VSCode but reducing their footprint to Microsoft, especially if you do not require third-party plugs or extensions.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install VSCodium on Ubuntu 22.10/22.04/20.04 Linux. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the IDE securely and adequately.

Note about the Tutorial

The following tutorial was done with a Ubuntu 22.10 release, and example images were taken. Still, it was tested on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04. In the future, if Ubuntu makes any changes to break the tutorial for one of the distribution versions, please place a comment for me to investigate so I can update the tutorial.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before you begin, run an update on your system to ensure all packages are up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update

Optionally, you can list the updates for users who require review or are curious.

sudo apt --list upgradable

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

Install VSCodium on Ubuntu Linux

Install Dependencies

The following dependencies will need to be installed. Most of these packages would already be present on your system, but running the command can help ensure they’re installed.

sudo apt install dirmngr software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

First, you will need to import the GPG and the repository. Luckily this is straightforward, and you will always have the most up-to-date version available on your Ubuntu system.

Import the GPG key using the following command.

curl -fSsL https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/raw/master/pub.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/vscodium.gpg > /dev/null

Next, import the repository.

echo deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vscodium.gpg] https://download.vscodium.com/debs vscodium main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscodium.list

VSCodium Installation commands

Once done, run an APT update to reflect the new additional repository.

sudo apt update

Now you can install VSCodium using the following command.

sudo apt install codium -y

How to Launch VSCodium on Ubuntu Linux

Now that you have completed the installation, you can open the software in a few ways.

Using the command line terminal, you can open the software quickly by using the following command.

codium

The best way to use VSCodium for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > VSCodium

Example:

Once opened, it has the same look and feels as using Visual Code Editor, without all the telemetry.

Example:

Update VSCodium on Ubuntu Linux

To check for updates using the command line, use the following command to allow a blanket check for any updates across all APT packages.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Remove VSCodium on Ubuntu Linux

When you no longer want VSCodium installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.

sudo apt autoremove codium --purge -y

Note that the –purge flag removes all data created with VSCodium.

Next, remove the repository using the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscodium.list

For good housekeeping and security, remove the GPG key as follows.