This guide will demonstrate how to install Transmission on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04 LTS Linux releases utilizing the command-line terminal.

Transmission BitTorrent client stands out for its efficiency and simplicity. It’s a powerful tool for downloading and sharing files, offering a range of features designed to enhance the user experience. Here’s what sets Transmission apart:

Lightweight and User-Friendly : Transmission is known for its minimalistic design, ensuring that users can navigate and manage their downloads without feeling overwhelmed.

: Transmission is known for its minimalistic design, ensuring that users can navigate and manage their downloads without feeling overwhelmed. Cross-Platform Compatibility : Available for Linux, Mac, and Windows, Transmission seamlessly integrates into any system environment.

: Available for Linux, Mac, and Windows, Transmission seamlessly integrates into any system environment. Open Source : As an open-source project, Transmission benefits from continuous improvements and updates from developers around the world.

: As an open-source project, Transmission benefits from continuous improvements and updates from developers around the world. Encryption Support : It offers robust encryption settings, safeguarding your privacy and security during file transfers.

: It offers robust encryption settings, safeguarding your privacy and security during file transfers. Web Interface : Transmission includes a web interface option, allowing remote management of downloads.

: Transmission includes a web interface option, allowing remote management of downloads. Speed Limits : Users can adjust speed limits to optimize download speeds while ensuring other internet activities remain unaffected.

: Users can adjust speed limits to optimize download speeds while ensuring other internet activities remain unaffected. Peer Exchange : Supports peer exchange (PEX), further enhancing the efficiency of file sharing.

: Supports peer exchange (PEX), further enhancing the efficiency of file sharing. Magnet Link Support: The client fully supports magnet links, facilitating easier sharing and downloading of torrent files.

With its blend of advanced features and user-centric design, Transmission offers an optimal balance of functionality and ease of use. It’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to streamline their file-sharing experience.

Now, let’s move on to the technical aspects of installing Transmission on your Ubuntu system.

Install Transmission on Ubuntu via APT

Update Ubuntu Before Transmission Installation

Before installing Transmission, ensuring that your Ubuntu system is up-to-date is essential. This helps avoid potential issues during installation and keeps your system secure and stable.

To update your system, open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command first updates the package list on your system ( sudo apt update ) and then upgrades the installed packages to their latest versions ( sudo apt upgrade ).

Select Method to Install Transmission on Ubuntu

There are two methods to install Transmission with APT: using Ubuntu’s default repository or using a third-party PPA.

Method 1: Install Transmission with Ubuntu’s Repository

Transmission is available in Ubuntu’s default repository, which contains stable and tested software packages. If you prefer using the official Ubuntu repositories for your software installations, use the following command to install Transmission on your system:

sudo apt install transmission

This command installs the Transmission package from the default Ubuntu repository.

Method 2: Install Transmission via Launchpad PPA on Ubuntu

Alternatively, you can install the latest Transmission version using a well-maintained PPA (Personal Package Archive) provided by a Launchpad user named Jim. This PPA offers several major packages with better LTS support for Ubuntu users, ensuring you always have the most up-to-date software.

First, import the Transmission PPA by entering the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/transmission -y

This command adds the Transmission PPA to your system’s package sources list and automatically confirms the action with the -y flag.

Next, update the packages list to include the newly added PPA:

sudo apt update

Now, you can proceed to install or upgrade Transmission. The following command works for both fresh installations and upgrades if you have previously installed Transmission from Ubuntu’s repository:

sudo apt install transmission

Install Transmission on Ubuntu via Flatpak and Flathub

This section will explore an alternative method for installing Transmission using the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is a universal package management system, similar to Snap, that allows you to install and manage applications from different sources consistently. One of the benefits of installing Transmission using Flatpak is that it provides the latest version of the application with all its dependencies, ensuring a smooth and streamlined experience.

Note: If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to our guide on How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

Enable Flathub on Ubuntu For Applications such as Transmission

Before installing Transmission through Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, a primary source for Flatpak applications. To enable Flathub, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command adds the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration, ensuring you have access to various applications, including Transmission.

Install Transmission on Ubuntu via Flatpak Command

With Flathub enabled, you can install Transmission on Ubuntu using the flatpak install command. Run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub com.transmissionbt.Transmission -y

This command installs Transmission from the Flathub repository, providing you with the latest version of the application.

Install Transmission on Ubuntu via Snap

Snapcraft is another alternative method for installing applications on Linux systems. It uses self-contained snap packages that include all necessary dependencies, ensuring that the application runs consistently across different distributions. In this section, we’ll guide you through installing Transmission using Snapcraft.

Install Snap Core

Install the Snap core package on your system before installing Transmission with Snapcraft. This package creates the required runtime environment for Snap applications.

sudo snap install core

Install Transmission on Ubuntu via Snap Command

This command installs the transmission-community package from the Snap store, providing you with the latest version of the Transmission client.

sudo snap install transmission-community

Launching Transmission on Ubuntu

Once you’ve installed Transmission using one of the methods outlined in the previous sections, you can launch the application and use it for your file-sharing needs. In this section, we’ll go over different ways to launch Transmission, depending on your chosen installation method.

CLI Methods to Launch Transmission

The first and most common method, due to most users preferring APT installations, is to launch Transmission that APT installed with the following command below:

transmission-gtk

For those who installed Transmission using Flatpak, you can launch it by searching for “Transmission” in your system’s application menu and clicking the corresponding icon. If you prefer using the terminal, enter the following command:

flatpak run com.transmissionbt.Transmission

If you installed Transmission using the Snapcraft method, you can also find and launch it through your system’s application menu by searching for “Transmission.” To launch it via the terminal, use the following command:

snap run transmission-community

GUI Method to Launch Transmission

Regardless of the installation method you chose, you can always launch Transmission through your system’s graphical user interface (GUI) by following these simple steps:

Access your application menu: Open the menu on your desktop environment, typically in your screen’s top-left or bottom-left corner. Search for Transmission: Type “Transmission” in the search bar of your application menu. Launch the application: Click the Transmission icon in the search results to start the application.

Screenshot showing how to launch Transmission from the application menu on Ubuntu.

Detailed view of the Transmission preferences menu on Ubuntu Linux.

Additional Transmission Commands with Ubuntu

Update Transmission

Handle Transmission updates with your standard system updates when prompted. To check for updates more frequently, execute the following commands in your terminal based on your initial installation method:

APT Update Method For Transmission

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method For Transmission

flatpak update

Snap Update Method For Transmission

sudo snap update

Remove Transmission

If you no longer require Transmission, use one of the following commands based on your original installation method to remove the application:

APT Remove Method For Transmission

sudo apt remove transmission

Additionally, if you installed Transmission using a PPA, remove the PPA with the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/transmission -y

Flatpak Remove Method For Transmission

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.transmissionbt.Transmission

Snap Remove Method For Transmission

sudo snap remove transmission

Closing Thoughts

In wrapping up, we walked through the steps to get Transmission up and running on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 LTS. From choosing your installation method—be it APT, Flatpak, or Snap—to launching and managing the app, it’s all laid out for you. Remember, keeping Transmission updated or uninstalling it if needed is just as simple. So, dive in, enjoy the seamless experience of sharing and downloading files with Transmission. It’s designed to make your life a bit easier, and hopefully, this guide helped do just that.