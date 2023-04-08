How to Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

Python 3.10 represented a crucial step forward in the evolution of Python programming, offering an array of new features and improvements compared to Python 3.9. However, it’s essential to note that Python 3.11 is now the current release, and Python 3.12 is under active development RC status. In this introduction, we will explore some of the key enhancements that made Python 3.10 a significant release for developers, providing both a comprehensive bullet-point list and an engaging narrative for your convenience.

Structural Pattern Matching : Python 3.10 introduces the groundbreaking concept of structural pattern matching. This feature simplifies the process of matching complex data structures, offering a more concise and expressive syntax compared to traditional methods.

: Python 3.10 introduces the groundbreaking concept of structural pattern matching. This feature simplifies the process of matching complex data structures, offering a more concise and expressive syntax compared to traditional methods. Parenthesized Context Managers : With the introduction of parenthesized context managers, Python 3.10 enables users to manage multiple context managers within a single with statement, making it more readable and compact.

: With the introduction of parenthesized context managers, Python 3.10 enables users to manage multiple context managers within a single statement, making it more readable and compact. Precise Line Numbers in Tracebacks : Python 3.10 significantly improves error reporting by providing precise line numbers in tracebacks, making it easier for developers to locate and fix issues in their code.

: Python 3.10 significantly improves error reporting by providing precise line numbers in tracebacks, making it easier for developers to locate and fix issues in their code. New Syntax Features : Python 3.10 adds several new syntax features, including the match statement, the case statement, and the | operator for union types, which streamline code and enhance readability.

: Python 3.10 adds several new syntax features, including the statement, the statement, and the operator for union types, which streamline code and enhance readability. Performance Enhancements : Python 3.10 boasts various performance improvements, including faster function calls and attribute access, which contribute to an overall smoother and more efficient coding experience.

: Python 3.10 boasts various performance improvements, including faster function calls and attribute access, which contribute to an overall smoother and more efficient coding experience. Deprecated and Removed Features: As with any new release, Python 3.10 deprecates and removes certain features to maintain a clean and consistent language. Some of the most notable changes include the removal of collections.ChainMap.new_child and the deprecation of the threading.Thread.isAlive() method.

Embracing the new and improved features of Python 3.10 can significantly elevate your programming skills and productivity. This guide will demonstrate how to install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, setting you up for success in your coding endeavors.

Section 1: Install Python 3.10

In this section, we’ll guide you through the process of importing a Python PPA (Personal Package Archive) to install the latest version of Python 3.10 on your Ubuntu system. PPAs are widely used by the Linux community to distribute software packages that may not be available in the official repositories or to provide newer versions of existing packages.

Option 1: Import Python Stable PPA

To import the stable PPA for Python 3.10, open a terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Option 2: Import Python Nightly PPA

If you prefer to use the nightly PPA to access the latest development changes, enter the following command instead:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa -y

Refreshing the APT Sources List

After importing the desired Python PPA, you’ll need to update your APT sources list to fetch information about the new packages available from the PPA. To do this, execute the following command:

sudo apt update

Section 2: Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu

Now that you’ve imported the Python PPA and updated your APT sources list, let’s install Python 3.10 on your Ubuntu system. This section will guide you through the installation process and help you verify the installed version of Python 3.10. Additionally, we’ll discuss optional extras that can be installed to enhance your Python development experience.

Installing Python 3.10

To install Python 3.10, open a terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt install python3.10

Verifying the Installation

After the installation is complete, you can verify the version and build of Python 3.10 by running the following command:

python3.10 --version

Optional Extras for Python 3.10

Debug module:

sudo apt install python3.10-dbg

Developer (dev) module:

sudo apt install python3.10-dev

VENV (virtual environment) module:

sudo apt install python3.10-venv

Distutils module:

sudo apt install python3.10-distutils

lib2to3 utility module:

sudo apt install python3.10-lib2to3

DBM.GNU module:

sudo apt install python3.10-gdbm

Tkinter module:

sudo apt install python3.10-tk

To install all the extras in one go, run the following command:

sudo apt install python3.10-full

For users new to Python that may not know what the packages above are, here is a summary:

python-tk : This package provides the Tkinter library for Python 3.10, which is used for creating graphical user interfaces (GUIs) in Python. Tkinter is a set of Python modules that provides a convenient way to create GUI applications.

: This package provides the Tkinter library for Python 3.10, which is used for creating graphical user interfaces (GUIs) in Python. Tkinter is a set of Python modules that provides a convenient way to create GUI applications. python-dev : This package provides the Python development headers and libraries, which are needed for building Python extensions and other Python-related development tasks. This package is required for building and installing Python modules that require access to the Python header files and libraries.

: This package provides the Python development headers and libraries, which are needed for building Python extensions and other Python-related development tasks. This package is required for building and installing Python modules that require access to the Python header files and libraries. python-dbg : This package provides the debug symbols for Python 3.10. Debug symbols are used by debuggers to help developers identify and fix bugs in their code. Installing this package can help with debugging Python applications and is recommended for developers who are working on complex Python projects.

: This package provides the debug symbols for Python 3.10. Debug symbols are used by debuggers to help developers identify and fix bugs in their code. Installing this package can help with debugging Python applications and is recommended for developers who are working on complex Python projects. python-venv : This package provides the virtual environment management tools for Python 3.10. Virtual environments are isolated Python environments that allow you to install and use different versions of Python and Python packages without affecting other Python installations on your system.

: This package provides the virtual environment management tools for Python 3.10. Virtual environments are isolated Python environments that allow you to install and use different versions of Python and Python packages without affecting other Python installations on your system. python-gdbm : This package provides the gdbm module for Python 3.10, which is used for working with the GNU dbm database library. The gdbm module provides a Python interface to the gdbm library, which is used for storing and retrieving data in a key-value store.

: This package provides the gdbm module for Python 3.10, which is used for working with the GNU dbm database library. The gdbm module provides a Python interface to the gdbm library, which is used for storing and retrieving data in a key-value store. python-distutils: This package provides the distutils library for Python 3.10, which is used for building and distributing Python packages. The distutils library provides a standard way of building and distributing Python packages, making it easier for developers to share their code with others.

Section 3: Testing the Python 3.10 Shell

After installing Python 3.10 on your Ubuntu system, ensuring everything is working as expected is important. In this section, we’ll walk you through the process of opening the Python 3.10 shell and exiting it when you’re done.

Opening the Python 3.10 Shell

To open the Python 3.10 shell, enter the following command in your terminal:

python3.10

This will launch the interactive Python 3.10 shell, where you can start typing Python commands, test your code, or explore the new features of Python 3.10.

Exiting the Python 3.10 Shell

When you’ve finished working with the Python 3.10 shell, you can exit it by entering the following command:

exit()

can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+D to exit the shell.

Section 4: Install Pip for Python 3.10

To enhance your Python 3.10 experience on Ubuntu, it’s essential to have Pip (the Python Package Installer) installed. Pip allows you to install and manage additional Python packages and libraries easily. In this section, we’ll guide you through the process of installing and upgrading Pip for Python 3.10 on Ubuntu.

Installing Python Pip

Pip should already be installed for most users who have installed Python 3.10 using the Python PPA repository. However, if you need to install it manually, follow these steps:

First, run the following APT command to install Pip:

sudo apt install python3-pip

Downloading and Installing Pip Manually

If you encounter issues with the previous method, you can also download and install Pip manually:

Download the get-pip.py file using the wget command:

wget https://bootstrap.pypa.io/get-pip.py

After downloading the file, run the following command to install Pip:

python3 get-pip.py

Upgrading Pip to the Latest Version

After installing Pip, it’s recommended to check for upgrades to ensure you have the latest version:

python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip

Verifying the Installed Version of Pip

To verify the installed version of Pip, run the following command:

pip --version

Section 5: Installing Python Packages with Pip

Now that you have Pip installed and verified, you can start installing Python packages to enhance your Python 3.10 experience. In this section, we’ll discuss the basic commands to install, upgrade, and uninstall Python packages using Pip.

Installing a Python Package

To install a Python package, use the following command:

pip install package_name

Replace package_name with the desired package name, such as numpy for the NumPy package.

Upgrading a Python Package

To upgrade an installed Python package to the latest version, use the following command:

pip install --upgrade package_name

Replace package_name with the name of the package you want to upgrade.

Uninstalling a Python Package

If you no longer need a Python package, you can uninstall it using the following command:

pip uninstall package_name

Replace package_name with the name of the package you want to uninstall.

Section 6: Setting Up a Python Virtual Environment

When working with multiple Python projects, it’s a good practice to use virtual environments to isolate project-specific dependencies. In this section, we’ll guide you through the process of setting up a Python virtual environment using the venv module for Python 3.10.

Creating a Virtual Environment

To create a new virtual environment, run the following command:

python3.10 -m venv my_venv

Replace my_venv with the desired name for your virtual environment.

Activating the Virtual Environment

After creating the virtual environment, you need to activate it before you can use it. To activate the virtual environment, run the following command:

source my_venv/bin/activate

Replace my_venv with the name of your virtual environment.

Deactivating the Virtual Environment

When you’re done working in the virtual environment, you can deactivate it using the following command:

deactivate

This command will return you to the global Python environment.

This section will cover additional commands and tips for managing Python 3.10 on your Ubuntu system, including updating, removing, and switching between the nightly and stable PPA repositories.

How to Update Python 3.10

To update Python 3.10, follow these steps:

Update your APT package list:

sudo apt update

If an update for Python 3.10 is available, it will appear with the rest of your APT package upgrades. Proceed with the upgrade by running:

sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove Python 3.10

If you wish to remove Python 3.10 from your system, follow these steps:

Use the following command to remove Python 3.10 using the APT method:

sudo apt remove python3.10

Managing Nightly and Stable PPA Repositories

If you have added the nightly PPA repository and would like to switch back to the stable version or remove it, follow these steps:

Remove the nightly PPA using the following terminal command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:deadsnakes/nightly -y

To switch back to the stable version of the deadsnakes/ppa repository, use the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa -y

Switch Default Python Versions

To specify a preferred Python version for users with multiple versions of Python installed on their system, you can follow these steps to change the default Python version.

First, you must create symbolic links for each Python version installed on your system. When creating the symbolic link, you should include the group name “python” followed by the version number.

Example (you can customize this or copy):

sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python2.7 1 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.7 2 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.8 3 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.9 4 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.10 5 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.11 6 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3.12 7

It is important to note that you do not need to have all versions listed up front. You can copy the command, and the symbolic links will be created for the versions of Python that you have installed.

To view the available Python versions, you can use the following command:

sudo update-alternatives --config python

Example output:

As previously mentioned, the machine used in the tutorial has multiple versions of Python installed, including 3.12, 3.11, 3.9, 3.8, and 3.7. Currently, Python 3.12 is set as the default version, and the asterisk can identify (*) next to the version number.

In this example, you must enter the corresponding selection number to set a different version of Python as the default, such as Python 3.12. The selection number may vary based on the number of Python versions installed on your system.

To switch to Python 3.10, enter the number 2. Upon successful completion, you should expect to see the following output:

update-alternatives: using /usr/bin/python3.10 to provide /usr/bin/python (python) in manual mode

If you list the alternative options again, you will see that Python 3.10 has been set as the default version, indicated by the asterisk (*) symbol.

Conclusion: Installing Python 3.10 on Ubuntu

In conclusion, installing Python 3.10 on Ubuntu is a straightforward process that enhances your Python development experience. Following this guide’s steps, you can successfully install and configure Python 3.10 and manage multiple Python versions and related tools.

Additional Resources and Links

To further assist you in your Python journey, here is a list of valuable resources and official links: