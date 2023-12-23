This guide will demonstrate how to install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 using the Remi RPM repository, whether you’re aiming for a fresh installation or upgrading to the latest version of PHP.
PHP 8.1, a significant update in the PHP series, was officially released in November 2021. This version brings a host of improvements and new features that enhance the overall performance and security of PHP applications. PHP, known for its flexibility and efficiency in web development, continues to evolve, offering developers a robust platform for creating dynamic web content.
Key Features of PHP 8.1:
- Enumerations (Enums): Adds support for enum classes, allowing for more structured coding.
- Readonly Properties: Increases data integrity by preventing accidental modifications.
- Fibers: Introduces a lightweight method of managing concurrency.
- New in Initializers: Enables the use of new expressions in property, constant, and parameter default values.
- Performance Improvements: Enhancements in the JIT compiler lead to faster execution times.
- Array Unpacking with String Keys: Provides more flexibility in array manipulation.
- Deprecations and Type Changes: Continues the trend of tightening type systems for more reliable code.
The following sections of this guide will provide a step-by-step process for installing PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux, leveraging the Remi repository for the most up-to-date version. We will cover prerequisites, installation steps, and post-installation checks to ensure a successful setup.
Table of Contents
Import Remi PHP RPM for PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux
Update AlmaLinux System
Begin by updating AlmaLinux to ensure all system packages are current. This step enhances the stability and security of your server.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
This command refreshes your package database and upgrades all installed packages to their latest versions.
Enable Repositories and Add Remi PHP RPM Repository to AlmaLinux
For AlmaLinux 9
Enable CRB Repository
The CodeReady Linux Builder (CRB) repository provides additional development tools and libraries, essential for PHP installation.
sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled crb
Install EPEL Repository for EL9
Add the EPEL repository, offering a comprehensive range of additional packages for Enterprise Linux.
sudo dnf install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-9.noarch.rpm \
https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-next-release-latest-9.noarch.rpm
Add Remi PHP Repository for EL9
To access the latest PHP versions, install the Remi PHP repository.
sudo dnf install dnf-utils http://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-9.rpm -y
For AlmaLinux 8
Enable PowerTools Repository
The PowerTools repository contains necessary development and debugging tools for PHP installation.
sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled powertools
Install EPEL Repository for EL8
Incorporate the EPEL repository to extend the range of available packages on Enterprise Linux.
sudo dnf install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm \
https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-next-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm
Integrate Remi PHP Repository for EL8
Finalize your setup by adding the Remi PHP repository, ensuring you have access to the latest PHP versions.
sudo dnf install dnf-utils http://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-8.rpm -y
Install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux
Set PHP 8.1 as the Default Module
Initiate the installation by configuring PHP 8.1 as the default PHP version on your AlmaLinux system. Execute the command below to enable PHP 8.1 from the Remi repository:
sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.1 -y
This step marks PHP 8.1 as the primary PHP version for your system. It ensures that all installations or updates of PHP packages will default to this version.
Install PHP 8.1 Using the DNF Command
After enabling the PHP 8.1 module, proceed with its installation. Enter the following command to install PHP 8.1:
sudo dnf install php
You’ll be prompted to import Remi’s RPM GPG keys during the installation. Ensure you confirm with a “Y”. This step installs PHP 8.1 on your AlmaLinux system, making it ready for use.
If you have an existing PHP installation (e.g., PHP 8.0) via Remi and wish to upgrade to PHP 8.1, use this command instead:
sudo dnf module switch-to php:remi-8.1/common
These commands set PHP 8.1 as the primary version for your system. They ensure that all installations or updates of PHP packages will default to this version.
Install PHP 8.1 Development Tools (Optional)
For developers needing extra tools and packages for PHP development, it’s advisable to install specific development packages.
Use this command to install essential development tools for PHP 8.1:
sudo dnf install php-devel php-xdebug php-pcov
These packages include
php-devel for PHP extension development,
php-xdebug for debugging, and
php-pcov for code coverage. Installing these enhances your PHP development environment, providing comprehensive tools for effective debugging and performance analysis in PHP 8.1.
Verify PHP 8.1 Installation
After the installation, verifying that PHP 8.1 is correctly installed on your system is essential. To check the installed PHP version, execute:
php --version
This command displays the PHP version, confirming the successful installation of PHP 8.1.
Install PHP 8.1 Extensions on AlmaLinux
List Installed PHP 8.1 Modules
Before installing new extensions, it’s important to identify the modules already present in your PHP 8.1 installation on AlmaLinux. To list these modules, execute:
php -m
This command outputs a comprehensive list of installed modules. However, for easier visualization, you can format the output into a single line:
php -m | tr '\n' ' '; echo
This formatting replaces newline characters with spaces, making the module names easier to read in a single line.
Alternatively, for a compact multi-column view, use this command:
php -m | paste -s -d '\t\t\n'; echo
The
paste command rearranges the output into a tidier, multi-column layout, with the
-d option specifying the delimiters (two tabs followed by a newline). These commands display all modules installed with PHP 8.1, aiding in identifying which additional extensions are needed.
Install Additional PHP 8.1 Extensions
To incorporate extra PHP 8.1 extension modules not included in the default setup, begin by searching for the required module. For example:
sudo dnf search php8.1-{extension name}
Replace
{extension name} with the specific extension you seek, like
php8.1-redis.
For a broad range of applications, consider these commonly used extensions. Adjust the list as needed:
sudo dnf install php-cli php-fpm php-curl php-mysqlnd php-gd php-opcache php-zip php-intl php-common php-bcmath php-imagick php-xmlrpc php-json php-readline php-memcached php-redis php-mbstring php-apcu php-xml php-dom php-redis php-memcached php-memcache
Carefully select only the extensions vital for your setup and remove any that become redundant to maintain an optimized PHP environment.
Configure PHP-FPM for PHP 8.1 with Nginx on AlmaLinux
Adjusting PHP-FPM Configuration for Nginx
The default configuration of PHP-FPM in AlmaLinux sets the user to ‘Apache’, which is incompatible with Nginx. Changing this setting is essential for Nginx integration.
Access PHP-FPM Configuration
Begin by opening the PHP-FPM configuration file to modify how PHP-FPM interacts with Nginx:
sudo nano /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
This command launches the PHP-FPM configuration file in Nano, a text editor.
Update User and Group Settings
Within the
www.conf file, find the user and group settings set to ‘Apache’ by default. For proper functioning with Nginx, update these settings to ‘Nginx’:
; Unix user/group of processes ; Note: The user is mandatory. If the group is not set, the default user's group ; will be used. ; RPM: apache Choosed to be able to access some dir as httpd user = nginx ; RPM: Keep a group allowed to write in log dir. group = nginx
This modification aligns PHP-FPM with Nginx, enhancing the compatibility and performance of your web server setup.
Save Changes and Exit Editor
After making the changes, save the file by pressing
CTRL+O and exit Nano with
CTRL+X. This step ensures your alterations are stored.
Restart PHP-FPM Service
To apply the new user and group settings, restart the PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
Restarting PHP-FPM activates the updated configuration, optimizing PHP-FPM for Nginx on your AlmaLinux system.
Conclusion
Well, that wraps it up! We’ve journeyed through setting up PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux, from setting it as the default module to ensuring all the necessary development tools are in place. Along the way, we’ve tackled upgrading from older PHP versions and configuring PHP-FPM for Nginx compatibility. Remember, keeping your PHP version up-to-date is key for security and performance. And hey, don’t hesitate to explore and add new PHP extensions as your projects evolve.
1 thought on “How to Install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8”
Did not know about switch-to command in regards to PHP upgrade on AlmaLinux, thanks for mentioning this.