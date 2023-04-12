How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 21/20

The KDE Desktop Environment, also known as KDE Plasma, is a highly customizable, feature-rich, and visually appealing desktop environment for Linux distributions. It is known for its modern design, seamless integration of applications, and a wide range of features that cater to both new and experienced Linux users. In this introduction, we will discuss why Linux Mint users may want to consider installing KDE alongside their default environment, such as Cinnamon, and explore the key differences between them.

Why Linux Mint users may want to install KDE Desktop Environment

Customizability: KDE Plasma provides users with a high degree of customization options, including themes, widgets, and application launchers. This allows Linux Mint users to tailor their desktop experience according to their preferences and needs. Rich Feature Set: KDE comes packed with a wide range of built-in features, such as virtual desktops, a powerful file manager (Dolphin), and an extensive set of system settings. These features help to enhance productivity and user experience. Performance: KDE Plasma is built using the Qt framework, which provides excellent performance and resource management. This makes KDE a suitable choice for users seeking a desktop environment that is both visually appealing and efficient in terms of system resources. Integration: KDE applications are designed to work seamlessly with each other, ensuring a consistent and unified experience across the entire desktop environment. Extensive Application Ecosystem: KDE boasts a large number of high-quality applications that are built specifically for the KDE environment. This means that Linux Mint users will have access to a comprehensive set of software tools optimized for their KDE experience.

Differences between KDE and Cinnamon

Design Philosophy : KDE Plasma focuses on providing a highly customizable and feature-rich experience, while Cinnamon emphasizes simplicity and ease of use. This makes KDE more suitable for users who want greater control over their desktop environment, whereas Cinnamon caters to those who prefer a more straightforward approach.

: KDE Plasma focuses on providing a highly customizable and feature-rich experience, while Cinnamon emphasizes simplicity and ease of use. This makes KDE more suitable for users who want greater control over their desktop environment, whereas Cinnamon caters to those who prefer a more straightforward approach. Resource Usage : Although both KDE and Cinnamon have made strides in improving performance and resource management, KDE is generally considered to be more efficient in terms of system resources.

: Although both KDE and Cinnamon have made strides in improving performance and resource management, KDE is generally considered to be more efficient in terms of system resources. Default Applications: KDE and Cinnamon come with different sets of default applications. For instance, KDE uses Dolphin as its default file manager, while Cinnamon relies on Nemo. Users who prefer KDE applications may find it beneficial to install the KDE Desktop Environment alongside their default Linux Mint environment.

By installing the KDE Desktop Environment on Linux Mint, users can experience the best of both worlds – enjoying the simplicity of Cinnamon while also having access to the extensive customization options and feature set of KDE Plasma. In the following guide, we will demonstrate how to install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20 using the command line terminal and utilizing the KDE backports PPAs for the latest version.

Section 1: Import KDE Backport PPA’s

In this section, we will walk you through importing the KDE Backport PPA’s required to install the latest version of KDE Plasma and its applications. Following these steps will ensure that you have access to the most up-to-date software for your KDE desktop environment.

Step 1: Update Linux Mint

Before you start importing the necessary repositories, it’s essential to update your Linux Mint system to ensure you have the latest security patches and software updates. To do this, open the terminal and execute the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command first updates the package index by running sudo apt update . Next, the sudo apt upgrade command upgrades all installed packages to their latest versions.

Step 2: Import KDE Backports PPA

To install the latest KDE Plasma packages, you must add the kubuntu-ppa/backports repository. This backports repository contains the most recent versions of KDE Plasma and its applications, ensuring you can access the latest features and improvements.

In your terminal, execute the following command to add the kubuntu-ppa/backports repository:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports -y

This command adds the specified repository to your system’s sources list, allowing you to install packages from it. The -y flag automatically confirms the addition of the repository.

Optional: Import KDE Backports Extra PPA

For a full KDE installation that includes additional packages and extras, you can also import the kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra repository. To do this, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra -y

Similar to the previous command, this one adds the backports-extra repository to your sources list and confirms the addition automatically with the -y flag.

Step 3: Update APT Repository

After adding the KDE backports repositories, you must update the APT package index to reflect the new sources. To do this, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command updates your system’s package index with the latest packages available from the newly added repositories. Once this process is complete, you are ready to proceed with the installation of the KDE Desktop Environment on your Linux Mint system.

Section 2: Install KDE Plasma

This section will guide you through installing the KDE Plasma desktop environment on your Linux Mint system. Three installation options are available, each offering a different set of applications and features. Depending on your preferences and system requirements, you can choose between a minimal, standard, or full installation.

Option 1: Install KDE Standard

The KDE Standard installation includes the KDE Plasma Desktop and a standard set of applications. To install this option, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install kde-standard

This command downloads and installs the KDE Plasma Desktop along with a standard set of applications, providing a balanced KDE experience with essential tools and utilities.

Option 2: Install KDE Plasma

The KDE Plasma installation includes the KDE Plasma Desktop and a minimal set of applications. This option is suitable for users who prefer a lightweight KDE experience. To install this option, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install kde-plasma-desktop

This command installs the KDE Plasma Desktop and a minimal set of applications, keeping the system resource usage low while still providing basic KDE functionality.

Option 3: Install KDE Plasma Full

The KDE Plasma Full installation includes the KDE Plasma Desktop and an extensive set of applications, providing the most comprehensive KDE experience. To install this option, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install kde-full

This command installs the KDE Plasma Desktop and a wide range of KDE applications, ensuring you can access all the available tools and features.

Configuring SDDM

During the installation, you may encounter a prompt titled “Configuring sddm.” KDE Plasma is recommended to run using the SDDM display manager. To proceed, press the TAB key to select <Ok> and hit the ENTER key.

Example of sddm prompt when installing KDE on Linux Mint:

Note: A bug can occur in virtual environments when rebooting, causing the initial session login screen to display only a large keyboard with KDE and SDDM.

To avoid this issue, before rebooting, execute the following command to update the /etc/sddm.conf file:

sudo sed -i '/\[General\]/a InputMethod=' /etc/sddm.conf

This command uses sed to insert the InputMethod= line under the [General] section of the sddm.conf file, ensuring that the bug is mitigated.

Reboot Your System

After completing the installation and applying the necessary configuration changes, reboot your system by typing the following command directly into your terminal:

reboot

Section 3: Log in to KDE Plasma Desktop Environment

In this section, we will guide you through the process of logging into the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on your Linux Mint system. Following these steps will ensure you can access and experience the newly installed KDE Plasma environment and its features.

Step 1: Verify the Desktop Environment

After rebooting your system, you will arrive at the login screen. Do not log in straight away. Before logging in, verifying and selecting the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment is crucial.

Locate the configuration button in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Clicking this button will display the available desktop environments. In the list of desktop environments, select “Plasma” instead of the default “Cinnamon” or alternative Linux Mint desktop environments, such as “MATE” or “Xfce”. This option should be located in a bar in the top left corner of your screen.

By selecting “Plasma” as your desktop environment, you ensure that you will be logging into the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment upon entering your credentials.

Step 2: Log in to KDE Plasma

With the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment selected, you can now proceed to log in. Enter your username and password, and then click the “Log In” button or press the ENTER key to start your KDE Plasma session.

Section 4: Getting Started with KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Linux Mint

In this section, we will provide you with tips and guidance to help you get started with the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Linux Mint. These tips include general advice, customization options, and other useful information to enhance your KDE Plasma experience.

General Tips

Discover : KDE Plasma comes with a built-in application launcher called “Discover.” This application enables you to search, browse, and install applications, as well as update your system. To access Discover, click on the application icon in the bottom-left corner of the desktop and then search for “Discover” in the search bar.

: KDE Plasma comes with a built-in application launcher called “Discover.” This application enables you to search, browse, and install applications, as well as update your system. To access Discover, click on the application icon in the bottom-left corner of the desktop and then search for “Discover” in the search bar. System Settings : To access KDE Plasma’s System Settings, right-click on the desktop and select “Configure Desktop and Wallpaper.” From here, you can customize various aspects of your desktop environment, including wallpaper, desktop effects, and screen edges. Alternatively, you can access System Settings by clicking the application icon in the bottom-left corner and searching for “System Settings.”

: To access KDE Plasma’s System Settings, right-click on the desktop and select “Configure Desktop and Wallpaper.” From here, you can customize various aspects of your desktop environment, including wallpaper, desktop effects, and screen edges. Alternatively, you can access System Settings by clicking the application icon in the bottom-left corner and searching for “System Settings.” Dolphin File Manager: KDE Plasma includes a powerful and versatile file manager called Dolphin. It supports advanced features like split-view, tabs, and customizable keyboard shortcuts. To open Dolphin, click the application icon in the bottom-left corner and search for “Dolphin.”

Customization Tips

Desktop Widgets : KDE Plasma allows you to add widgets to your desktop, providing quick access to various tools and features. To add a widget, right-click on the desktop, select “Add Widgets,” and then drag and drop the desired widget onto your desktop.

: KDE Plasma allows you to add widgets to your desktop, providing quick access to various tools and features. To add a widget, right-click on the desktop, select “Add Widgets,” and then drag and drop the desired widget onto your desktop. Panel Customization : KDE Plasma features a highly customizable panel. To customize the panel, right-click on it and select “Edit Panel.” This allows you to add, remove, or rearrange widgets, adjust the panel’s size and position, and modify its appearance.

: KDE Plasma features a highly customizable panel. To customize the panel, right-click on it and select “Edit Panel.” This allows you to add, remove, or rearrange widgets, adjust the panel’s size and position, and modify its appearance. Global Themes: KDE Plasma supports global themes, which enable you to change the appearance of your desktop environment with just a few clicks. To apply a global theme, open System Settings, navigate to “Appearance,” and then select “Global Theme.” Browse and choose a theme that suits your taste, and click “Apply” to activate it.

Other Tips

KRunner : KRunner is a powerful search and command utility in KDE Plasma. To access KRunner, press Alt + Space on your keyboard. From KRunner, you can search for files, launch applications, and execute commands.

: KRunner is a powerful search and command utility in KDE Plasma. To access KRunner, press on your keyboard. From KRunner, you can search for files, launch applications, and execute commands. Virtual Desktops : KDE Plasma supports virtual desktops, which allow you to organize your workspace and switch between multiple desktops. To configure virtual desktops, open System Settings, navigate to “Workspace Behavior,” and then select “Virtual Desktops.” From here, you can add, remove, or rename virtual desktops, and set keyboard shortcuts for switching between them.

: KDE Plasma supports virtual desktops, which allow you to organize your workspace and switch between multiple desktops. To configure virtual desktops, open System Settings, navigate to “Workspace Behavior,” and then select “Virtual Desktops.” From here, you can add, remove, or rename virtual desktops, and set keyboard shortcuts for switching between them. Window Management: KDE Plasma offers various window management options, such as tiling, snapping, and grouping. To access these options, right-click on a window’s title bar or press Alt + F3 on your keyboard. Additionally, you can drag a window to the screen edge to automatically snap or tile it.

By exploring these tips and features, you can tailor the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on your Linux Mint system to your preferences and workflow, resulting in a more efficient and enjoyable computing experience.

Example of logging into KDE desktop for the first time on Linux Mint:

Pin How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 21/20 4

Section 5: Additional Commands & Tips

This section will cover some additional commands and tips for managing the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on your Linux Mint system. These include switching default display managers and removing the KDE Plasma environment.

Switching Default Display Managers

If you switch back to a different display manager, such as LightDM for Cinnamon or GDM for GNOME, you can easily do so by reconfiguring your default display manager.

Step 1: Reconfigure the Default Display Manager

Open your terminal and enter the following command:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure sddm

Step 2: Reboot Your System

After switching the display manager, make sure to reboot your system by entering the following command:

reboot

Removing KDE Plasma Desktop Environment

If you wish to remove the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment from your Linux Mint system, you can do so using the following commands:

Step 1: Remove KDE Plasma

Open your terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt autoremove --purge '^kde*' '^kubuntu*' '^plasma*'

This command will attempt to remove all KDE Plasma, Kubuntu, and Plasma-related packages from your system.

Also, ensure that the PPA’s that were imported are removed with the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports -y sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra -y

Step 2: Reboot Your System

After removing the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment, reboot your system to ensure that the changes take effect:

reboot

Please note that removing the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment might affect other installed applications or dependencies. Proceed with caution and ensure you have a backup of your important data before removing KDE Plasma from your system.

Conclusion: Installing KDE Plasma on Linux Mint

In conclusion, installing the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Linux Mint provides users with an alternative and feature-rich desktop experience. The straightforward process lets users choose between minimal, standard, or full installation options. Following our step-by-step guide, you can easily install and enjoy the benefits of KDE Plasma on your Linux Mint system.

Additional Resources and Links

For further information on KDE Plasma and Linux Mint, check out the following official resources: