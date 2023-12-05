Visual Studio Code, a versatile and powerful code editor, has become a staple in the toolkit of developers worldwide. This guide will demonstrate how to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a seamless transition from download to deployment. Known for its efficiency and adaptability, Visual Studio Code stands out with features that cater to a wide array of programming needs. Let’s delve into some of these features:

Intuitive Interface: User-friendly design ensures a smooth coding experience.

Extensive Language Support: Accommodates numerous programming languages including Python, JavaScript, and C++.

Integrated Git Control: Simplifies code versioning and collaboration.

Customizable Workspace: Allows personalization with themes, keyboard shortcuts, and configurations.

Debugging Tools: Offers in-built debugging support for efficient problem-solving.

: Offers in-built debugging support for efficient problem-solving. Extensions and APIs: Enhances functionality with a rich ecosystem of extensions.

In the following sections, you’ll find detailed steps on installing Visual Studio Code, specifically tailored for Ubuntu users. Whether you are a seasoned developer or just starting, this guide aims to provide a straightforward path to getting Visual Studio Code up and running on your Ubuntu system.

Install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT PPA

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Packages Before Installing VSCode

Before we embark on the installation journey for Visual Studio Code (VSCode) on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, ensuring that your Ubuntu system’s packages are current is crucial. This step aids in preventing possible conflicts that might occur during the installation due to outdated packages.

To refresh your system’s packages, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command reaches out to Ubuntu’s repositories and fetches information about the updates available for your installed packages.

After running this command, you should proceed to upgrade any outdated packages. By doing so, you’re ensuring that your system is primed and ready for the upcoming installation.

To upgrade the packages, use the command:

sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages for VSCode

Now that your system is up-to-date, the next step involves installing specific packages that will aid in installing VSCode. These packages include dirmngr, software-properties-common, apt-transport-https, and curl. These are common software packages in nearly all Linux distributions, each crucial in managing repositories, handling https transport, and data transfer.

To install these packages, use the following command:

sudo apt install dirmngr software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Step 3: Import Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code Repository

With the necessary packages installed, the next step involves importing Microsoft’s GPG key. This key is essential as it verifies the authenticity of the VSCode package we’ll install. We do this to ensure that the software we’re installing is genuine and has not been tampered with.

To import the GPG key, execute the following command:

curl -fSsL https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/vscode.gpg > /dev/null

After importing the GPG key, the next task is importing the Microsoft Visual Code Source Repository. This repository hosts the VSCode packages that we want to install. To do this, run the command:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vscode.gpg] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/vscode stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list

Step 4: Install Visual Studio Code (VSCode) via APT Command

With the repository added, we need to refresh our apt package manager’s sources list. This step ensures that apt acknowledges the newly added VSCode repository and fetches the package information from it. To refresh the sources list, execute:

sudo apt update

We’re ready to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04. Depending on your preference, you may install the stable build of VSCode or opt for the insider’s build. The stable build is the official, thoroughly tested, and supported version of VSCode, whereas the insider’s build allows users to try out new features before they’re officially released.

To install the stable build of VSCode, use the command:

sudo apt install code

Alternatively, to install the insider’s build of VSCode, execute the following:

sudo apt install code-insiders

Remember, the insider build is meant for users comfortable using potentially unstable features and want to provide feedback to improve the software.

Install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

For Ubuntu users, Snap offers a convenient avenue to install and update Visual Studio Code. The Snap version ensures that users always have access to the latest features and security patches as they are released and is, by default, installed on Ubuntu systems.

Step 1: Ensure Snap is Installed

Snap is a default package manager on many Ubuntu distributions. However, if you’ve previously removed it or are using a version of Ubuntu without Snap pre-installed, you’ll need to install it. Snap facilitates the installation of applications in isolated environments, ensuring stability and security.

To install or verify the Snap package manager, use the following command:

sudo apt install snapd

This command installs the snapd service, which is essential for running Snap applications on Ubuntu.

Step 2: Install Visual Studio Code via Snap Command

With snapd in place, you can proceed to install Visual Studio Code. The process is straightforward, requiring just a single command:

sudo snap install code --classic

For those interested in cutting-edge features, Snap also provides an insider build of Visual Studio Code. This version can coexist with the stable release:

sudo snap install code-insiders --classic

The --classic flag in these commands is crucial. It grants Visual Studio Code complete system access, similar to traditional packages. This access ensures that Visual Studio Code can operate without restrictions, offering users the complete range of its capabilities.

Install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to our comprehensive guide, “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu”, for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

This section will explore an alternative method for installing Visual Studio Code using Flatpak. Flatpak is a software utility that offers a sandbox environment for applications, enhancing the stability and security of your Linux system. It’s akin to Snap but stands out due to its streamlined design and broader adoption across Linux distributions. A significant advantage of installing Visual Studio Code via Flatpak is the assurance of always having the latest version, independent of your distribution’s release cycle.

Step 1: Enable the Flathub Repository for Visual Studio Code

Before diving into the installation process, enabling the Flathub repository is essential. Flathub is the primary hub for Flatpak applications, boasting a vast array of software, including Visual Studio Code.

To integrate Flathub into your system, execute the following command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command integrates the Flathub repository into your Flatpak setup. The --if-not-exists flag ensures that if Flathub is already in your configuration, no error will be thrown.

Step 2: Install Visual Studio Code via Flatpak Command

With Flathub now enabled, you can proceed to install Visual Studio Code. Utilize the flatpak install command as shown below:

flatpak install flathub com.visualstudio.code

This command will initiate the installation of Visual Studio Code from the Flathub repository. The installation process is straightforward, and once completed, Visual Studio Code will be ready for use on your Ubuntu system.

Launching Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

CLI Method to Launch VSCode on Ubuntu

With the successful installation of Visual Studio Code on your Ubuntu system, you are now ready to explore its features. There are several ways to launch the application. If you are a terminal enthusiast or need to start VSCode in a specific directory, you can conveniently open it through the command line terminal.

If you installed the stable build of Visual Studio Code, you could launch the application by typing the following command into the terminal:

code

On the other hand, if you decided to walk on the wild side and installed the insider build, you would need to use a slightly different command:

code-insiders

Alternatively, Flatpak installations will need to use the following command:

flatpak run com.visualstudio.code

And finally, Snap installations run:

snap run code

Or for VSCode insider installations via Snap:

snap run code-insiders

GUI Method to Launch VSCode on Ubuntu

Visual Studio Code can be launched quickly for those who prefer a graphical interface. Ubuntu’s GUI provides an intuitive way to navigate to the application without needing to type any commands.

Here’s the step-by-step path to follow:

Click on Activities located at the top left corner of the screen. This will open a dashboard-like view of the most common applications and an overview of your workspaces.

Next, click on Show Applications, often represented by a grid or 'nine dots' icon at the bottom of the dock on the left side of the screen.

In the search bar that appears, type in "Visual Studio Code". As you begin typing, you'll see the VSCode icon appear.

Clicking this icon will launch the application.

Pin A step-by-step visual demonstration of launching Visual Studio Code from the application icon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Tips for Getting Started with Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

With Visual Studio Code now installed on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, we will cover some tips to help you get the most out of this versatile code editor on your Ubuntu Linux system.

Harnessing the Power of Extensions with VSCode on Ubuntu

Extensions are a significant part of what makes VSCode such a flexible and customizable tool. You can find extensions for every programming language, debuggers, formatters, keymaps from other editors, and more.

To access the extensions, click on the Extensions view icon on the Sidebar or use the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+X .

Customizing Your Workspace with VSCode on Ubuntu

VSCode allows for a high level of customization to create a workspace that best fits your coding style and needs.

Themes: If you navigate to File > Preferences > Color Theme , you can select from various pre-installed themes or install new ones from the marketplace.

If you navigate to , you can select from various pre-installed themes or install new ones from the marketplace. Settings: VSCode’s user settings can be found at File > Preferences > Settings or by using the shortcut Ctrl+, . Here, you can adjust the editor’s behavior to suit your preferences, such as font size, tab size, and more.

VSCode’s user settings can be found at or by using the shortcut . Here, you can adjust the editor’s behavior to suit your preferences, such as font size, tab size, and more. Keybindings: You can also customize your keyboard shortcuts by going to File > Preferences > Keyboard Shortcuts .

Using the Integrated Terminal with VSCode on Ubuntu

VSCode has an integrated terminal, which can be a big time-saver as it allows you to execute command-line instructions without leaving the editor. You can open the terminal by navigating to View > Terminal or by using the shortcut `Ctrl+“.

Efficient Code Navigation with VSCode on Ubuntu

VSCode provides several features for quick and efficient code navigation:

Go to Definition: By right-clicking on a symbol and selecting Go to Definition , you can quickly navigate to where that symbol is defined.

By right-clicking on a symbol and selecting , you can quickly navigate to where that symbol is defined. Find All References: The Find All References option, available in the same right-click menu, shows all occurrences of a symbol.

The option, available in the same right-click menu, shows all occurrences of a symbol. Peek: The Peek feature allows you to see the definition of a symbol inside a small window without having to navigate away from your current location.

Debugging Capabilities with VSCode on Ubuntu

VSCode has built-in debugging support, with features like breakpoints, a debugging console, stack traces, and a variable inspector. You can access the debugging view by clicking the bug icon in the sidebar.

Pin A glimpse of what users can expect when launching Visual Studio Code for the first time on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 after a successful installation.

Additional Commands For Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

There may come a time when you need to uninstall Visual Studio Code from your Ubuntu Linux system. This could be due to several reasons, such as needing to free up disk space, troubleshooting, or simply no longer requiring the software. This section provides an in-depth guide on removing Visual Studio Code effectively, leaving no residual files.

Remove VSCode from Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

APT Method To Remove VSCode from Ubuntu

The uninstallation process varies slightly depending on the version of Visual Studio Code you have installed. Therefore, using the correct command that corresponds to your specific installation is crucial.

If you have the stable build of Visual Studio Code installed, the following command will remove it:

sudo apt remove code

For those who opted for the insider’s build of Visual Studio Code, use this command instead:

sudo apt remove code-insiders

During this process, your system will prompt you for confirmation. Proceed by typing y and hitting Enter . This will remove the Visual Studio Code application from your system.

After uninstalling the software, the next step involves removing the repository associated with Visual Studio Code. This is necessary to ensure your system does not continue checking for updates for the uninstalled software. To remove the repository, execute the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list

The last step in the uninstallation process is to delete the GPG key related to Visual Studio Code. The GPG key is a security feature to verify the software packages’ authenticity. Once you’ve removed the software and its repository, it’s good practice to remove the GPG key to maintain the security of your system. This can be achieved using the command:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/vscode.gpg

Flatpak Method To Remove VSCode from Ubuntu

For those that have installed Visual Studio Code on their Ubuntu system with Flatpak via Flathub, the command is very straightforward to remove VSCode. Execute the following command:

flatpak uninstall com.visualstudio.code

Snap Method To Remove VSCode from Ubuntu

Lastly, similar to Flatpak, removing VSCode that was installed with Snap is easy; run the following command to remove the installation:

sudo snap remove code

For VSCode insider installations via Snap, run the following command:

sudo rm code-insiders

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, this guide has provided a comprehensive walkthrough on setting up Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu Linux. Starting with the prerequisite system updates, installing necessary packages, importing Microsoft GPG keys for security and authenticity, and finally installing Visual Studio Code. It also covered launching the application and even provided a few handy starting tips for new users. Lastly, we touched on removing Visual Studio Code if the need arises effectively.

Overall, Visual Studio Code is a versatile and powerful editor, and its smooth operation on Ubuntu Linux is a testament to its cross-platform capabilities. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a newcomer to coding, Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu Linux is a valuable tool that can enhance productivity and streamline workflow.