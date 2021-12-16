How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 Una

Linux Mint has dubbed the new 20.3 release with the codename Una, the third major upgrade in the Linux Mint 20 series, which most would know is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa distribution that will be supported until 2025.

The Linux Mint 20.3 release will have similar upgrades that were seen in the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release; however will be sticking with Linux Kernel 5.4,

One of the more exciting things in this upgrade is dark mode support Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer applications in Cinnamon and MATE. Still, XFCE will not feature dark mode support Pix and XViewer due to the Xfwm window manager not supporting it.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 codenamed Una using the terminal method.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Linux Mint 20 or higher.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update Operating System

Update your Linux Mint operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@linuxmint ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Linux Mint.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

The tutorial will be utilizing the terminal, and for those unfamiliar, this can be found in your show applications menu.

Example:

Advertisement

Import 20.3 Una Repository

First, replace the uma release with the new release codename una in your official-package-repositories.list file. This can be done quickly by using the following sed command.

sudo sed -i 's/uma/una/g' /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list

Before you continue, if you like, you can open the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list file location to verify that the sed command worked successfully. This can be skipped.

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list

Example from:

Example to:

Once confirmed, exit by pressing CTRL+X on your keyboard.

Next, update your apt repository and begin preparing for the upgrade.

sudo apt-get update

Install Linux Mint 20.3 Una

Now that you have installed the repository and updated your apt-cache, you will have several packages to install. Begin the process with the following command.

sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed and upgrade your Linux Mint distribution.

Once complete, reboot your system. This can be done quickly by using the following command in your terminal.

sudo reboot

Advertisement

Post Installation Verify

Now that you have returned to your system, the default look may not look too different from the original regardless of whether you are using Cinnamon, XFCE, or MATE, as this wasn’t a significant upgrade.

Use the following command to verify the version of your Linux Mint system, which should now be 20.3 Una.

hostnamectl

Or you can use the lsb_release command.

lsb_release -a

Example output:

Alternatively, use the following neofetch command to show a pretty output of your system specs in the terminal.

neofetch

Example output:

If neofetch is missing, this can be installed using the following command.

sudo apt install neofetch -y

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to successfully upgrade from Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3 using the terminal method.

Overall, this is frowned upon by the Linux Mint official team, unlike some other distributions. However, if your system is up to date and you have nothing specialized that you do not know how to maintain, this method can be much more straightforward and quicker for most users.

For users not on Linux Mint 20.2 Uma, do not just upgrade to Una straight away; modify the string and use the next major upgrade release to 20.3 to avoid clashes during upgrading.