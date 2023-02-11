Cron jobs are a crucial component of many Linux systems. They allow administrators to automate repetitive tasks, freeing time for more important tasks. However, not everyone knows how to set up a cron job, especially to run at specific intervals like every 5, 10, or 15 minutes. This guide will walk you through setting up cron jobs to run at specific intervals, providing you with the knowledge and skills you need to streamline your Linux systems.

Setting Up a Basic Cron Job in Linux

Cron jobs are executed by the cron daemon, a background process that runs on every Linux system. To set up a basic cron job, you need to create a new crontab file, a list of commands, and the times they should be executed. You can create a new crontab file using the following command.

crontab -e

This will open a text editor where you can enter your cron jobs. Each line in the crontab file represents a single cron job and has the following format.

minute hour day month weekday command

Where:

Minute: The minute the command should be executed, ranging from 0 to 59.

Hour: The hour the command should be executed, ranging from 0 to 23.

Day: The day of the month on which the command should be executed, ranging from 1 to 31.

Month: The month in which the command should be executed, ranging from 1 to 12.

Weekday: The day of the week on which the command should be executed, ranging from 0 to 7, where 0 and 7 both represent Sunday.

Command: The command that should be executed.

For example, to run a command at 5 pm every day, you would enter the following line into the crontab file.

0 17 * * * command

How to Run Cron Jobs Every 5, 10, or 15 Minutes on Linux

To run a cron job every 5, 10, or 15 minutes, specify the minute field in the crontab file. The minute field is the first field in the line and represents the minute at which the command should be executed.

To run a cron job every 5 minutes, you would enter the following line into the crontab file.

*/5 * * * * [command to run]

The first field specifies the minute, with “/5” meaning the job will run every 5 minutes. The remaining fields are set to “”, meaning that the job can run at any time for the hour, day, month, or day of the week.

Here’s an example of how to run a script file every 5 minutes.

*/5 * * * * /path/to/script.sh

To run a cron job every 10 minutes, you would enter the following line into the crontab file.

*/10 * * * * [command to run]

The first field specifies the minute, with “/10” meaning the job will run every 10 minutes. The remaining fields are set to “”, meaning that the job can run at any time for the hour, day, month, or day of the week.

Here’s an example of how to run a script file every 10 minutes.

*/10 * * * * /path/to/script.sh

To run a cron job every 15 minutes, you would enter the following line into the crontab file.

*/15 * * * * [command to run]

The first field specifies the minute, with “/15” meaning the job will run every 15 minutes. The remaining fields are set to “”, meaning that the job can run at any time for the hour, day, month, or day of the week.

Here’s an example of how to run a script file every 15 minutes.

*/15 * * * * /path/to/script.sh

Tips for Setting Up Cron Jobs in Linux

Here are a few tips for setting up cron jobs in Linux:

Test your cron jobs before adding them to the crontab file. You can use the following command to test the cron job.

crontab -l | grep command

This will run the command and display the output, allowing you to see if it works as expected before adding it to the crontab file.

Be careful when specifying the time fields. If you specify the wrong time, the cron job may not run as expected. It’s always a good idea to double-check the time fields before saving the crontab file.

Use full paths for commands in the crontab file. This ensures that the correct version of the command will be executed, even if there are multiple versions of the command installed on the system.

Keep the crontab file organized. If you have multiple cron jobs, it’s a good idea to keep them organized by adding comments to the crontab file to describe what each cron job does.

Crontab Operators: Understanding the Format of the Crontab File

The crontab file uses a specific format to specify the schedule of a cron job. This format includes several fields, each separated by a space. The fields are as follows:

Minute field (0-59)

Hour field (0-23)

Day of the month field (1-31)

Month field (1-12)

Day of the week field (0-7, where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday)

In addition to the five fields, the crontab file can include special operators that modify how the cron job is executed.

These operators include:

*: This operator specifies that the cron job should run for all values of the field. For example, if you specify * in the minute field, the cron job will run every minute.

*/n: This operator specifies that the cron job should run every “n” values of the field. For example, if you specify */10 in the minute field, the cron job will run every 10 minutes.

,: This operator specifies multiple values for the field. For example, if you specify 0,10,20 in the minute field, the cron job will run at 0, 10, and 20 minutes past the hour.

-: This operator specifies a range of values for the field. For example, if you specify 0-10 in the minute field, the cron job will run from 0 to 10 minutes past the hour.

Here’s a table that summarizes the crontab operators:

Operator Explanation * Runs for all values of the field */n Runs every n values of the field , Specifies multiple values for the field - Specifies a range of values for the field

Using these operators, you can specify complex schedules for your cron jobs, allowing you to run them at specific intervals and times.

Crontab Mail: Understanding the Importance of Email Notifications

When you run a cron job, the system automatically generates an email to notify you of the job’s status. This can be especially useful if you run a job requiring monitoring, such as a backup task. The email will contain information on whether the job ran successfully or if there was an error.

However, your inbox can quickly become cluttered if you have multiple cron jobs running and generating emails. To avoid this, you can modify or disable email notifications from cron jobs.

One way to modify email notifications is to redirect the output of the cron job to the null device, /dev/null. This special file discards all data written to it, effectively suppressing the output of the cron job.

Here’s an example of how you can redirect the output of a cron job to /dev/null.

# Edit the crontab file crontab -e # Add the following line to the file to run a script every 10 minutes, but redirect the output to /dev/null */10 * * * * /path/to/script.sh > /dev/null 2>&1

In this example, the > /dev/null operator redirects the standard output of the script to /dev/null, and the 2>&1 operator redirects the standard error output to the same place, effectively suppressing all output.

Alternatively, you can modify the MAILTO variable in the crontab file to specify a different email address or altogether disable email notifications. Here’s an example of how you can disable email notifications.

# Edit the crontab file crontab -e # Add the following line to the file to disable email notifications MAILTO=""

In this example, setting the MAILTO variable to an empty string effectively disables email notifications.

Conclusion

In conclusion, running cron jobs every 5, 10, or 15 minutes on Linux systems is a simple process once you understand the format of the crontab file. By following the steps outlined in this guide and using the tips provided, you’ll be able to set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals and streamline your Linux systems. Don’t forget to test your cron jobs before adding them to the crontab file, and keep the crontab file organized to ensure that your cron jobs run smoothly.

