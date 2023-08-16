source Command in Linux with Examples

Linux offers a plethora of commands to help users navigate and manipulate their systems. One such command is the source command, which is often used but not always fully understood. This guide will delve deep into the source command, exploring its purpose, syntax, and practical applications.

Understanding the source Command

What is the source Command?

The source command, also represented by the dot ( . ) in some shells, is used in Linux to execute commands from a file in the current shell. Instead of running the file in a new shell, it reads and executes the content in the existing shell, allowing any changes (like variable assignments) to persist in the current session.

Why use the source Command?

Using source is beneficial when:

You want to load or refresh the environment variables from a script. You have made changes to a shell script and want to reflect those changes without starting a new shell. You want to execute functions defined in a script, making them available in the current shell.

Syntax of the source Command

The syntax is straightforward:

source filename [arguments]

or using the dot notation:

. filename [arguments]

Practical Examples of the source Command

Loading Environment Variables

One of the most common uses of the source command is to load environment variables from a file into the current shell. This is especially useful when you have sensitive data or configuration settings that you don’t want to hard-code into your scripts.

Suppose you have a file named env_vars.sh with the following content:

export API_KEY="1234567890" export ENVIRONMENT="development"

To load these variables into your current shell, you’d use:

source env_vars.sh

After executing the above command, the variables $API_KEY and $ENVIRONMENT are now available in your current session. You can verify this by echoing them:

echo $API_KEY # Outputs: 1234567890 echo $ENVIRONMENT # Outputs: development

This method ensures that your sensitive data remains in a separate file and isn’t exposed in your main scripts.

Refreshing a Modified Shell Script

When you modify a shell script that sets up parts of your environment or defines functions, you don’t need to start a new shell to use those changes. Instead, you can source the script again.

Imagine you have a script named setup.sh that initially has:

alias ll="ls -la"

Later, you modify setup.sh to:

alias ll="ls -lah"

To reflect these changes in your current shell, you’d use:

source setup.sh

After sourcing, the alias ll will now use the updated command ls -lah . This saves you the time and hassle of restarting your terminal session or opening a new shell.

Making Script Functions Available

Functions defined in a script are not available in your shell by default. However, if you want to use a function from a script in your current shell, you can do so by sourcing the script.

Consider a script functions.sh with a function:

function greet() { echo "Hello, $1!" }

To make the greet function available in your current shell:

source functions.sh greet "Alice"

After sourcing functions.sh , the function greet is loaded into your current shell. When you call greet "Alice" , it outputs “Hello, Alice!” This is particularly useful for testing functions or using utility functions across multiple scripts without redefining them.

Using Arguments with source

Just like any other command, scripts that are sourced can also accept arguments. This allows for dynamic behavior based on the provided inputs.

Given a script print_args.sh :

echo "Arguments received: $@"

You can source it with:

source print_args.sh arg1 arg2 arg3

The script will print “Arguments received: arg1 arg2 arg3”. The $@ in the script represents all the arguments passed to it. By sourcing the script with arguments, you can dynamically change its behavior based on the inputs.

Advanced Examples of the source Command in Linux

Conditional Sourcing

There might be situations where you want to source a file only if certain conditions are met. For instance, you might want to load configurations or settings from a file only if that file exists. Conditional sourcing can be achieved using shell conditional statements in conjunction with the source command.

Suppose you have an optional configuration file named optional_config.sh that you want to source only if it exists:

[ -f "optional_config.sh" ] && source optional_config.sh

The -f test checks if the file optional_config.sh exists and is a regular file. If the file exists, the command after the && operator is executed, which in this case is the source command. This ensures that you don’t encounter errors trying to source a non-existent file.

Sourcing from Command Substitution

Command substitution allows you to use the output of one command as an argument for another. This can be combined with the source command to dynamically determine which file to source based on the output of another command.

Imagine you have a script named generate_filename_script that, when executed, outputs the name of a configuration file to be sourced. You can source the outputted filename like this:

source $(generate_filename_script)

The $(...) syntax captures the output of the command enclosed within. In this case, it captures the filename outputted by generate_filename_script . The source command then reads and executes the content of that file in the current shell.

Sourcing Multiple Files

If you have a collection of scripts or configuration files in a directory, and you want to source all of them, you can use a loop in combination with the source command.

Suppose you have a directory named configs containing multiple .sh files, and you want to source all of them:

for file in configs/*.sh; do source "$file" done

The for loop iterates over each .sh file in the configs directory. For each file, the source command is executed, loading the content of the file into the current shell. This is especially useful when you have modular configurations or scripts and want to load them all at once.

Conclusion