mv Command in Linux with Examples

Navigating through a Linux system requires frequent manipulation of files and directories, whether that’s moving them to a new location, renaming them, or both. One of the most commonly used commands for such tasks is the ‘mv’ command in Linux. Standing for ‘move’, this command allows users to rename and move files and directories within the filesystem. This guide aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the ‘mv’ command in Linux, covering its syntax, a myriad of practical and advanced examples, and much more.
Understanding the ‘mv’ Command in Linux
What is the mv Command?
The ‘mv’ command in Linux is a powerful command-line utility used for moving or renaming files and directories within the Linux filesystem. The beauty of the ‘mv’ command is its simplicity for such common tasks.
The Syntax of the mv Command
Understanding the syntax of the ‘mv’ command is the first step towards mastering it. Here’s the basic syntax:
mv [options] source target
In this syntax:
mvis the command itself, standing for ‘move’.
[options]is a placeholder for any of the available mv command options. These options modify the behavior of the command. They are optional, and you can use more than one at a time.
sourcerefers to the file or directory you want to move or rename.
targetcan mean one of two things, depending on context:
- If
targetis a directory,
mvmoves the source file or directory into this target directory.
- If
targetdoes not exist or is a file,
mvrenames the source file or directory to the target name.
- If
Here are some of the most commonly used options for the
mv command:
-i(interactive): With this option,
mvwill prompt you before overwriting any files.
-u(update): This option makes
mvonly move files that don’t exist in the target directory, or are newer than the versions in the target directory.
-v(verbose): Using this option makes
mvprint detailed information about its operations.
-f(force): This option tells
mvto overwrite files without prompting.
-n(no-clobber): With this option,
mvwill not overwrite an existing file.
mv Command Practical Examples in Linux
Now that we understand the basics of the ‘mv’ command, let’s dive into some practical examples that demonstrate its usage.
Moving a File to a Different Directory with mv Command
One of the most basic uses of the
mv command is moving a file to a different directory. Let’s move a file named
file.txt from the current directory to a directory named
directory:
mv file.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the file.
After running this command,
file.txt will be located in
directory, and it will no longer exist in the current directory.
Renaming a File with mv Command
The
mv command can also be used to rename files. Let’s rename a file called
file.txt to
new_file.txt:
mv file.txt new_file.txt
In this command:
mvis the move command.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to rename.
new_file.txtis the new name for the file.
After running this command,
file.txt will be named
new_file.txt, but it will remain in the same directory.
Moving and Renaming a File Simultaneously with mv Command
You can also use
mv to move a file to a new directory and rename it simultaneously. Let’s move
file.txt to
directory and rename it to
new_file.txt at the same time:
mv file.txt directory/new_file.txt
In this command:
mvis the move command.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move and rename.
directory/new_file.txtis the new location and name for the file.
After running this command,
file.txt will be in
directory and will be named
new_file.txt.
Moving Multiple Files to a Different Directory with mv Command
The
mv command can also move multiple files at once. Suppose you have two files,
file1.txt and
file2.txt, and you want to move them to
directory. You can do this with one
mv command:
mv file1.txt file2.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
file1.txtand
file2.txtare the source files that you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the files.
After running this command, both
file1.txt and
file2.txt will be located in
directory.
Interactively Moving a File with -i with mv Command
When you move a file to a directory where a file with the same name already exists,
mv will overwrite the existing file without prompting. If you want
mv to ask you before overwriting, you can use the
-i option for an interactive prompt:
mv -i file.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-iis the option for an interactive prompt.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the file.
If
file.txt already exists in
directory,
mv will ask you whether you want to overwrite it.
Verbosely Moving a File with -v with mv Command
If you want
mv to provide information about the operations it’s performing, you can use the
-v (verbose) option:
mv -v file.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-vis the verbose option.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the file.
After running this command,
mv will print a message indicating that it moved
file.txt to
directory.
Forcefully Moving a File with -f with mv Command
Sometimes, you might encounter a situation where
mv refuses to overwrite an existing file, perhaps due to permissions issues. In such cases, you can use the
-f (force) option to force
mv to overwrite the file:
mv -f file.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-fis the force option.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the file.
After running this command,
mv will move
file.txt to
directory, overwriting any existing file with the same name.
Prevent Overwriting with -n with mv Command
If you want to ensure that
mv does not overwrite any existing files, you can use the
-n (no-clobber) option:
mv -n file.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-nis the no-clobber option.
file.txtis the source file, which is the file you want to move.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the file.
If
file.txt already exists in
directory,
mv will not overwrite it.
mv Command Advanced Examples and Scenarios in Linux
After mastering the basic usages of the
mv command, let’s explore some advanced scenarios where the
mv command can be beneficial.
Updating Files with -u
The
-u (update) option is handy when you want to update the files in a target directory with newer versions from a source directory. If a source file is newer than the corresponding file in the target directory, or if it doesn’t exist in the target directory,
mv will move it:
mv -u source_directory/* target_directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-uis the update option.
source_directory/*represents all files in the source directory.
target_directoryis the directory where you want to update the files.
After running this command,
mv will update the files in
target_directory with any newer files from
source_directory.
Backing Up Existing Files with –backup
The
--backup option tells
mv to make a backup of each existing destination file:
mv --backup source_file target_file
In this command:
mvis the move command.
--backupis the backup option.
source_fileis the file you want to move.
target_fileis the target file.
If
target_file already exists,
mv will rename it with a tilde (
~) appended to its name before moving
source_file.
Moving Files with Wildcards
Wildcards are powerful tools in Linux, and you can use them with the
mv command to move multiple files that match a certain pattern. For instance, if you want to move all
.txt files to a new directory, you can use a wildcard (
*):
mv *.txt directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
*.txtrepresents all files in the current directory that end with
.txt.
directoryis the target directory, where you want to move the files.
After running this command, all
.txt files in the current directory will be moved to
directory.
Recursive Move with Directories
By default, the
mv command moves directories recursively. That means if you move a directory,
mv will move the directory and everything inside it:
mv directory new_directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
directoryis the source directory, which you want to move.
new_directoryis the new location and/or name for the directory.
After running this command,
directory and all its contents will be moved to
new_directory.
Move Without Prompting for Overwrite
In some scripts or automated tasks, you might want to move files without getting prompts to overwrite. In such cases, you can combine the
-f option with the
-v option for a forceful, verbose move:
mv -fv source_file target_file
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-fvrepresents the combination of the force and verbose options.
source_fileis the file you want to move.
target_fileis the target file.
After running this command,
mv will forcefully move
source_file to the location of
target_file, overwriting it if it exists, and provide verbose output.
Rename a Directory
Just like files, directories can be renamed using the
mv command. Suppose we want to rename a directory named
old_directory to
new_directory, we’d use the following command:
mv old_directory new_directory
In this command:
mvis the move command.
old_directoryis the directory you want to rename.
new_directoryis the new name for the directory.
After running this command,
old_directory will now be known as
new_directory.
Move Files Interactively with Backup Option
Sometimes, you may want to move files but still keep a backup of existing files just in case. You can achieve this by using the
--backup option in interactive mode:
mv -i --backup=t source_file target_file
In this command:
mvis the move command.
-iis the interactive mode option.
--backup=ttells the
mvcommand to make numbered backups.
source_fileis the file you want to move.
target_fileis the target file.
After running this command, if a file with the same name exists in the target location,
mv will keep a numbered backup of the existing file and then move the new file.
Move and Rename Multiple Files
The
mv command also allows moving and renaming multiple files simultaneously. This is particularly useful when you need to batch rename files following a specific pattern:
for file in *.jpg; do mv "$file" "new_${file}"; done
In this command:
for file in *.jpg; dois the start of a loop that iterates over every
.jpgfile.
mv "$file" "new_${file}"renames each file by prefixing it with
new_.
donesignals the end of the loop.
After running this command, all
.jpg files in the current directory will be renamed to start with
new_.
Move All Files of a Specific Type to a Different Directory
Suppose you have a directory filled with various types of files and you want to move all files of a certain type, say
.txt, to a different directory. You can use the
mv command as follows:
mv *.txt target_directory/
In this command:
mvis the move command.
*.txtrepresents all files in the current directory that have a
.txtextension.
target_directory/is the destination directory.
After running this command, all
.txt files in the current directory will be moved to
target_directory.
Move a File to the Parent Directory
To move a file to the parent directory of your current location in the file system, use the
mv command as follows:
mv source_file ../
In this command:
mvis the move command.
source_fileis the file you want to move.
../represents the parent directory.
After running this command,
source_file will be moved to the parent directory of the current directory.
Moving Files with Regular Expressions
The
mv command can also work with regular expressions, which provide patterns for matching certain file names. For instance, you can use the following command to move all files that start with ‘sample’ to a new directory:
mv sample* target_directory/
In this command:
mvis the move command.
sample*represents all files that start with ‘sample’.
target_directory/is the destination directory.
After running this command, all files that start with ‘sample’ will be moved to
target_directory.
Changing File Extensions
You can use the
mv command in a loop to change file extensions. For instance, if you want to change all
.txt files to
.doc files, use the following command:
for file in *.txt; do mv "$file" "${file%.txt}.doc"; done
In this command:
for file in *.txt; dois the start of a loop that iterates over every
.txtfile.
mv "$file" "${file%.txt}.doc"changes the extension of each file from
.txtto
.doc.
donesignals the end of the loop.
After running this command, all
.txt files in the current directory will have their extensions changed to
.doc.
Conclusion
In the Linux world, the
mv command is an indispensable tool for managing files and directories. Through numerous practical and advanced examples, we’ve shown how you can use it to move and rename files and carry out more complex operations, such as moving files based on patterns or changing file extensions. By mastering the use of the
mv command, you’re one step closer to becoming proficient in Linux.