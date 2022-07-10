WoeUSB is a free, open-source simple tool that enables you to create your own USB stick windows installer from an iso image or an actual DVD. I have used it myself to create bootable USB sticks for installing Windows from ISO images, and it has worked flawlessly every time. The interface is straightforward to use. Select the ISO image or DVD you want to use, select your USB drive, and click “Create.” The process is quick and painless, and the results are always perfect. If you need to install Windows from a bootable USB stick, WoeUSB is the ideal tool for the job.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install WoeUSB

The best method to utilize the APT package manager is to install the PPA by tomtomtom.

Run the following command to import the PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:tomtomtom/woeusb -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install WoeUSB.

Install WoeUSB with GUI

sudo apt install woeusb woeusb-frontend-wxgtk -y

Install WoeUSB without GUI (Ubuntu Server)

sudo apt install woeusb -y

How to Launch WoeUSB

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

Launch Terminal WoeUSB

WoeUSB can be used in a headless server environment or desktop terminal, as long as you can attach the hardware for it, such as the USB device. To open and find the commands to use it, use the following command to bring up the help menu.

woeusb -h

The commands are pretty straightforward.

Example output:

WoeUSB 5.2.4 Help Information ============================= WoeUSB can create a bootable Microsoft Windows(R) USB storage device from an existing Windows optical disk or an ISO disk image. Supported installation drive preparation modes ---------------------------------------------- Currently two creation methods are supported: ### `--device`, `-d` ### Completely WIPE the entire USB storage device, then build a bootable Windows USB device from scratch. WARNING: All previous data on the device will be gone! ```synopsis $ woeusb --device <source media path> <device> ``` ```example woeusb --device Windows7_x64.iso /dev/sdX woeusb --device /dev/sr0 /dev/sdX ``` ### `--partition`, `-p` ### Copy Windows files to an existing partition of a USB storage device and make it bootable. This allows files to coexist as long as no filename conflict exists. WARNING: All files that has the same name will be overwritten! ```synopsis woeusb --partition <source media path> <partition> ``` ```example woeusb --partition Windows7_x64.iso /dev/sdX1 woeusb --partition /dev/sr0 /dev/sdX1 ``` Command-line Options -------------------- ### `--verbose`, `-v` ### Verbose mode ### `--help`, `-h` ### Show this help message and exit ### `--version`, `-V` ### Print application version ### `--about`, `-ab` ### Show info about this application ### `--no-color` ### Disable message coloring ### `--debug` ### Enable script debugging ### `--label`, `-l <filesystem_label>` ### Specify label for the newly created file system in --device creation method Note that the label is not verified for validity and may be illegal for the filesystem ### `--workaround-bios-boot-flag` ### Workaround BIOS bug that won't include the device in boot menu if non of the partition's boot flag is toggled ### `--debugging-internal-function-call <function name> (function_argument)...` ### Development option for developers to test certain function without running the entire build

### `--target-filesystem`, `--tgt-fs <filesystem name>` ### Specify the filesystem to use as the target partition's filesystem. Currently supported: FAT(default)/NTFS

Launch Graphical WoeUSB

First, WoeUSB graphical UI can be launched using the following command.

woeusbgui

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open WoeUSB, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> WoeUSB.

Example:

Once open, you can begin using selecting the disk image and installing it on your USB attached drive. The UI is very straightforward. For desktop users, I would suggest using this over the terminal.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade WoeUSB

The best method to ensure your WoeUSB is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) WoeUSB

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

sudo apt autoremove woeusb* -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use WoeUSB again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:tomtomtom/woeusb -y

Comments and Conclusion

If you often find yourself in the situation of wanting to install Windows but not having a DVD drive, or if you wish to create your installation USB stick with all your favorite apps and tools on it, then WoeUSB is the perfect tool for you. It’s simple to use and enables you to create a bootable USB from almost any ISO image or DVD.