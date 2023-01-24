How to Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

If you’re a Linux Mint user looking for a robust code editor that aligns with open-source values, VSCodium could be the answer. This editor offers a similar user experience to Visual Studio Code but without any proprietary components. This guide will show you how to install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release of Linux Mint 20.

Why Choose VSCodium to work with on Linux Mint?

Open-Source : Unlike Visual Studio Code, VSCodium is fully open-source. This makes it a preferred choice for those who prioritize software freedom.

: Unlike Visual Studio Code, VSCodium is fully open-source. This makes it a preferred choice for those who prioritize software freedom. No Telemetry : VSCodium comes without any telemetry or tracking features, ensuring your coding activities remain private.

: VSCodium comes without any telemetry or tracking features, ensuring your coding activities remain private. Regular Updates : The editor is frequently updated, keeping pace with Visual Studio Code’s release cycle, so you always have access to the latest features.

: The editor is frequently updated, keeping pace with Visual Studio Code’s release cycle, so you always have access to the latest features. Extension Compatibility : You can use all your favorite Visual Studio Code extensions with VSCodium, making the transition between the two seamless.

: You can use all your favorite Visual Studio Code extensions with VSCodium, making the transition between the two seamless. Easy Installation : VSCodium can be easily installed on Linux Mint through its official APT repository.

: VSCodium can be easily installed on Linux Mint through its official APT repository. Community Support: A dedicated community backs VSCodium, continuously working on its improvement and maintenance.

For those who value both functionality and privacy, VSCodium serves as an excellent alternative to traditional code editors. Our upcoming guide will detail the steps to install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20, ensuring you have access to a powerful, privacy-respecting code editor.

Step 1: Update Linux Mint Before VSCodium Installation

It is recommended to ensure that your system is up-to-date with all existing packages before proceeding with the tutorial.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages for VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

The following dependencies will need to be installed. While these packages may already be on your system, running the command will ensure installation.

sudo apt install curl dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

Step 3: Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20 via APT PPA

The initial step is importing the GPG and the repository, which is simple and will ensure that you always have the most recent version on your system. Use the following command to import the GPG key.

curl -fsSL https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/raw/master/pub.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/vscodium.gpg > /dev/null

If the command fails, most likely you do not have the ‘curl’ packaged installed. Re-run the required packages installation command.

Now, the following command will import the VSCodium repository.

echo deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vscodium.gpg] https://download.vscodium.com/debs vscodium main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscodium.list

After that, you can run an APT update to incorporate the new repository.

sudo apt update

You can now proceed with installing VSCodium by executing the following command.

sudo apt install codium -y

Alternatively, you can install the VSCodium insiders build, which is the beta version:

sudo apt install codium-insiders -y

Note that the insider build and stable build share separate installations, so you can install both if desired. Just be sure to check more frequently for updates if you use the insider’s build, as releases will be more often.

Step 4: Launch VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

With the installation, you have multiple options to open the software. One way to open it quickly is by using the command line terminal, the following command.

codium or codium-insiders

The best way to use VSCodium for desktop users who prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Taskbar > Programming > VSCodium

Pin Screenshot demonstrating the steps to launch VSCodium from the Show Applications menu on Linux Mint 21 or 20.

Tips to Get Started with VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

Having launched VSCodium, you’ll quickly see its striking resemblance to Visual Studio Code, albeit without telemetry or tracking features. To maximize your VSCodium experience on Linux Mint, consider these essential pointers:

Dive into Built-in Tutorials with VSCodium on Linux Mint

Before you start:

Exploring Tutorials : Grasp the interface and features swiftly.

: Grasp the interface and features swiftly. Reviewing Samples: Gain hands-on experience and inspiration for your projects.

Personalize Your Interface with VSCodium on Linux Mint

VSCodium can mirror your style:

Applying Themes : From serene to vibrant, pick what appeals to your senses.

: From serene to vibrant, pick what appeals to your senses. Integrating Extensions: Enhance functionality tailored to your needs.

Harness Development Tools with VSCodium on Linux Mint

Code with finesse:

Debugging : Use the incorporated tools for flawless code.

: Use the incorporated tools for flawless code. Navigating: Swiftly traverse through your project with the built-in navigation tools.

Tap into Git and Terminal with VSCodium on Linux Mint

Streamline your projects:

Version Control : Leverage the integrated Git support.

: Leverage the integrated Git support. Command Line Access: With the inbuilt terminal, you’re a click away from command-line functions.

Sync Across Devices with VSCodium on Linux Mint

Maintain consistency:

Cloud-Based Syncing: Ensure your settings and preferences remain uniform wherever you code.

With these tips at your fingertips, you’re set to harness the full potential of VSCodium on Linux Mint.

Pin Screenshot illustrating an example of first-time configuration settings for VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20.

Additional VSCodium Commands on Linux Mint 21 or 20

Update VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

To check for updates using the command line, the following command can be used to perform a comprehensive check for updates across all APT packages.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Remove (Uninstall) VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 or 20

If you decide to remove VSCodium from your system, the following command can be used to uninstall it.

sudo apt remove codium --purge

It’s important to note that the –purge flag will remove all data created with VSCodium. Afterward, the repository can be removed by using the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscodium.list

For good housekeeping and security, it is recommended to remove the GPG key by following the below command.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/vscodium.gpg

Conclusion

To sum it up, installing VSCodium on Linux Mint is a straightforward process that can be done using the command line terminal. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily import the GPG key and repository, install VSCodium, and customize the interface to suit your needs.