Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required Packages: wget

Update your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Required Packages

To successfully install Docker, you will need to install the following packages; run this command if you are unsure; it will not harm your system.

sudo apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common wget

Import Opera GPG Key and Repository

Import GPG Key

In the first step, you will need to download the GPG key to verify the package authenticity when installing it on your system.

wget -qO- https://deb.opera.com/archive.key | sudo apt-key add -

Example output if successful:

OK

Import the Opera Repository (Three to choose from)

Next, Opera has three repositories to choose from, which are stable, beta, and developer. Add the repository which you want to install as below:

Stable Repository (Recommended):

sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=i386,amd64] https://deb.opera.com/opera-stable/ stable non-free"

Beta Repository:

sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=i386,amd64] https://deb.opera.com/opera-beta/ stable non-free"

Developer Repository:

sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=i386,amd64] https://deb.opera.com/opera-developer/ stable non-free"

Install Opera Browser

Now that you have imported the repository, you can now install Opera using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo apt update

Now, install the Opera Browser by executing the correct command to the repository you imported.

To install stable:

sudo apt install opera-stable

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the install.

Note, you will see when installing Opera Browser to configure to allow for newer version upgrades.

Example:

Select YES and press ENTER key to finish the installation.

For alternative beta/developer installations, run the execute either of the following to the repository you imported originally:

To install beta:

sudo apt install opera-beta

To install developer:

sudo apt install opera-developer

Once installed, verify the installation by checking the version number:

opera --version

Example output:

79.0.4143.22

Launch Opera Browser

With the installation complete, you can run Opera in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

opera

Alternatively, run the opera & command in the background to free up the terminal:

opera &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Opera. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Now open Opera Browser, you will see the landing page. Looks nice?

Congratulations, you have installed Opera Browser on Ubuntu 20.04.

To update, run the APT update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

Example for stable:

sudo apt upgrade opera-stable

How to Remove (Uninstall) Opera Browser

To remove Opera from Ubuntu 20.04, execute the following terminal command:

Example removing Opera stable branch:

sudo apt autoremove opera-stable --purge

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the uninstall.

Note, unused dependencies will also be removed.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the Opera repository into the apt source list and install the web browser by choosing either stable, beta, or developers branches. Overall, Opera uses the Chromium page-rendering engine, so you’ll rarely run into site incompatibilities. Performance is fast, perhaps not the feast in the field. Still, it keeps its own and has unique features that make this an attractive alternative for many mainstream Linux users who want something different besides Firefox that comes standard on nearly all Linux machines.