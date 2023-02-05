How to Install GIMP on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8





GIMP, also known as the GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a powerful and versatile open-source image editing software. It offers a range of features and capabilities that rival commercial image editing software such as Adobe Photoshop, making it a popular choice among graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists.

Installing GIMP on Rocky Linux provides users several benefits over other known software. Firstly, it’s free and open-source, so you don’t have to pay for expensive licenses, upgrades, or support. Secondly, it’s highly customizable, allowing users to tailor the software to meet their specific needs.

Another advantage of using GIMP on Rocky Linux is its compatibility with multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. This makes it accessible to a wider range of users, regardless of their device or platform. In addition, the software is regularly updated and maintained by a large community of developers, ensuring that it remains relevant and up-to-date with the latest technology.

When compared to other image editing software, GIMP stands out with its comprehensive set of features, including:

Image retouching and restoration

Advanced color correction

Support for layers, masks, and selections

A wide range of filters and plugins

Support multiple file formats, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and more.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install GIMP on Rocky Linux 9 or 8 using either the appstream dnf package manager or the flatpak package manager. You’ll also get tips on maintaining and removing GIMP for future use.

Step 1: Update Rocky Linux

Before proceeding, ensure that your system is up-to-date to prevent installation conflicts. For best results, use the terminal command as outlined below.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Method 1: Install GIMP with DNF Manager

The first option is installing GIMP via the default dnf repository provided by Appstream is a secure and stable option, highly recommended for most users. However, it may not be as up-to-date as the alternative option using Flatpaks.

To install GIMP using the dnf package manager and the default appstream repository on Rocky Linux, execute the following command in the terminal.

sudo dnf install gimp

For the latest version of GIMP, try the alternative method using Flatpak, as outlined below.

Method 2: Install GIMP with Flatpak

Flatpak is a popular alternative package manager, pre-installed on Rocky Linux unless removed, and used to access the latest packages. It is similar to Snap and is widely adopted across many distributions.

Re-Install Flatpak (Situational)

First, re-install Flatpak if you previously removed the package manager.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

Next, it is recommended to reboot your system to regenerate the correct paths, avoiding potential issues such as missing icons and other errors.

reboot

Install GIMP with Flathub

To install GIMP using the Flatpak package manager, you need to enable Flathub by running the following command in your terminal. Flathub is a central repository for Flatpak packages, providing a wide range of open-source applications, including GIMP. By enabling Flathub, you can easily install and manage the latest version of GIMP and other applications without manually downloading and installing each package.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install GIMP using the following flatpak command.

sudo flatpak install flathub org.gimp.GIMP

Use the following flatpak command to install GIMP.

Rocky Linux Flatpak Troubleshoot with GIMP

During the installation of GIMP using the Flatpak method, it’s not uncommon to face challenges. Some common problems include trouble with file permissions or errors during the installation process. One of the most commonly encountered error messages while installing GIMP via Flatpak is shown below.

"error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can't fetch summary from disabled remote 'flathub,"

To resolve the common error encountered while installing GIMP with Flatpak, activate the Flathub repository by executing the following terminal command.

sudo flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

A possible solution to a Flatpak installation of GIMP being denied access to necessary system files is to run the following command in the terminal to assign your user account the appropriate permissions:

sudo flatpak override org.gimp.GIMP --filesystem=host

It’s essential to remember that granting access to necessary files during the installation of GIMP using the Flatpak method should only be done in exceptional circumstances when encountering issues with opening files. This command is a temporary solution and should be used carefully, as using it by default without a specific need can lead to security risks. It should only be executed as a last resort when all other methods have failed.

How to Launch GIMP

The GIMP client can be launched in two ways once installed. The first method is through the terminal, where you can run a command to open the application. The second method is using your system’s application launcher, which can be found in the start menu or dashboard, depending on your operating system.

For those who prefer the terminal, simply typing the following command will launch the GIMP client.

gimp

The alternative method of launching GIMP via Flatpak can be executed through the terminal by utilizing the following command.

flatpak run org.gimp.GIMP

For those who prefer the graphical interface, search for “GIMP” in your application launcher and click on the icon to launch the application.

Activities > Show Applications > GNU Image Manipulation Program.

Example:

Once you launch GIMP, the first thing you’ll see is the default home screen. Before diving into your first project, it’s a good idea to take a moment to familiarize yourself with the interface and configure any settings that suit your needs. For example, you can customize the toolbar, change the size of the interface, and set your preferred color profile.

Example:

To get started, consider trying some of GIMP’s basic features, like cropping and resizing an image or experimenting with its filters and effects. You can also create a new image or open an existing one to start editing. As you continue to use GIMP, don’t be afraid to explore its various tools and features to discover new ways to enhance your images and designs.

Additional Commands & Tips

Update GIMP

It’s always a good idea to keep your GIMP software up-to-date to ensure optimal performance and security. While updates may be displayed as notifications, it’s still recommended to check for updates manually periodically. You can easily do this by using one of the following terminal commands to check for updates.

To check for updates, run the following terminal command if you installed GIMP using the DNF package manager.

sudo dnf update --refresh

To check for updates for a Flatpak installation of GIMP, you can use the following command in your terminal: “flatpak update.”

flatpak update

Remove GIMP

For those who no longer need the GIMP application, the method of removing it depends on how it was initially installed. If GIMP was installed using the DNF package manager, use the following command to remove it.

sudo dnf remove gimp

If GIMP was installed using Flatpak, use the following command to remove it:

flatpak remove --delete-data org.gimp.GIMP -y

After removing GIMP using the appropriate method for your original installation, you may also need to perform additional clean-up steps using the Flatpak command.

flatpak remove --unused

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing GIMP on Rocky Linux can be done quickly through either the DNF package manager or the Flatpak method utilizing the Flathub repository. Both ways provide a straightforward installation process, with the Flatpak approach favored by many as it provides the latest version of GIMP and offers a more secure sandbox environment.

GIMP is an excellent image editing and manipulation tool, offering a wide range of features and functionality that rival many paid alternatives. Even better is that it’s completely free and open-source, making it accessible to everyone.

In summary, whether you use the DNF package manager or Flatpak method, you are guaranteed a great experience with GIMP. To get the most out of GIMP, it is recommended that users take some time to familiarize themselves with the interface and features, experiment with the various tools and plugins, and continuously keep the software updated. With its versatility and ease of use, GIMP is a valuable addition to any user’s toolkit.

