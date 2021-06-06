How to Install Duf Disk Usage Utility Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04





















No, it is no Duff beer if that rings a bell. Today, we are talking about Duf disk utility, an open-source, free “Disk Usage Free Utility” written in Goland and released under MIT license. The disk utility supports multi-platforms such as BSD, Linux, macOS and Windows operating systems.

Duf is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix-like systems terminals. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. Some extra features with Duf include disk usage out in JSON output.

In the guide below, we will install Duf on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal LTS platform. Duf can be installed on the 18.04 Ubuntu LTS version and the newly release 21.04 Ubuntu OS.

Preinstall Prerequisites

A user account with sudo privileges is required. You will need WGET and to make sure your system is up to date before you install it.

sudo apt update && sudo apt uprade -y \ sudo apt install wget

Install Duf From Source

Download the latest version from Duf official GitHub repository. You will need to make sure to download the .deb file. Getting anything else will not work. If you install this in the future, visit here to check for newer version links.

wget https://github.com/muesli/duf/releases/download/v0.6.2/duf_0.6.2_linux_amd64.deb

Next, install Duf with the following command.

sudo dpkg -i duf_0.6.2_linux_amd64.deb

Launch Duf

Once installed, type the following to launch the program.

duf

If you would like to learn more about Duf and customize the program, type the following command to bring up the help page that is simple to follow and not overloaded as some other software.

duf --help

Which should bring up the following.

Congratulations, you have successfully installed the Duf disk utility for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Install Duf with Snap

An alternative way to install this disk utility program is to use snap install. You can do this with the following command.

sudo snap install duf-utility

After installing it, check the version to see where it is compared to the GitHub latest version.

duf --version

Duf is a simple program to monitor disk utility. It’s lightweight and is under constant development with reviewing its GitHub commits. Bugs are quickly sorted.